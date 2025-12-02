S&P 500
6,845.00
+0.39%
Dow Jones
47,562.20
+0.53%
Nasdaq 100
25,579.80
+0.85%
Russell 2000
2,480.82
+0.24%
FTSE 100
9,717.30
+0.28%
Nikkei 225
49,589.00
+0.23%
Stock Market Live December 2: S&P 500 (SPY) Rebounding with Tech

Investing

Forget the 4% Rule. With the Right Portfolio, You Can Do Better

Quick Read

  • The 4% withdrawal rule may leave retirees short on income despite being a common benchmark for retirement planning.
  • A stock-heavy portfolio could support a 6% annual withdrawal rate instead of 4%.
  • Retirees pursuing higher withdrawal rates should keep two years of living expenses in cash as protection against market downturns.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Maurie Backman Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Forget the 4% Rule. With the Right Portfolio, You Can Do Better

© Andrew Angelov / Shutterstock.com

 

Saving for retirement is not an easy thing. It requires you to manage your paycheck carefully and, at times, say no to things you want so you can prioritize IRA or 401(k) contributions.

But once you build up a retirement nest egg, it’s important to do what you can to make sure that money lasts as long as it needs to. And a big part of that is having the right investment mix and withdrawal strategy.

For decades, the 4% rule has been the gold standard among many financial professionals for managing a retirement portfolio. It says that if you withdraw 4% of your portfolio in your first year of retirement and adjust subsequent withdrawals to account for inflation, your money should last 30 years — even if market volatility ensues during that period.

But while the 4% rule may be a good benchmark to work with, it could also leave you short on income. With the right approach, though, you may be able to get more than 4% out of your retirement portfolio each year.

It’s okay to aim higher

A 4% withdrawal rate might seem like a good starting point for your portfolio. But unless you have a lot of money, it may not give you the annual income you’re after.

Let’s say you have $1 million saved, which is arguably a decent sum of money. The 4% rule only allows you to withdraw $40,000 a year.

Granted, most people with that much retirement savings probably worked for it and therefore qualify for Social Security. The average monthly benefit today is a little over $2,000. But if you’re someone who was able to save $1 million, you may have been a higher earner who’s therefore entitled to larger monthly checks during retirement.

But either way, if you want more money out of your portfolio than what the 4% rule allows for, there’s a way to get it. You just need to invest in assets that can sustain a higher rate of growth and set up some guardrails to protect yourself against market volatility.

The 4% rule assumes that your portfolio will have a fairly equal mix of stocks and bonds. A more stock-heavy portfolio could produce enough gains annually to allow for, say, a 6% withdrawal rate. In our example of $1 million in savings, that would give you $60,000 a year instead of $40,000.

But if you’re going to load up on stocks and accept the volatility that comes with doing so, you’ll need protection from market turbulence. So in addition to investing aggressively, you’ll want to keep at least two years’ worth of living expenses in cash. That way, if there’s a prolonged market downturn, you won’t have to tap your portfolio and lock in losses during that time.

Think about your retirement income needs

The 4% rule may work for a lot of retirees, but it’s not guaranteed to work for you. You may want more income each year out of your portfolio. And after working hard to save that money, it’s something you deserve.

With the right investment mix, you can set yourself up to withdraw more than 4% of your retirement portfolio each year. Just make sure to have a backup plan in case the market crashes — which, over the course of a decades-long retirement, is something that’s likely to happen more than once.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Dec 1, 2025

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Continue Reading

Dave Ramsey’s Retirement Income Strategy Has a Very Serious Drawback
Maurie Backman | Nov 2, 2025

Dave Ramsey’s Retirement Income Strategy Has a Very Serious Drawback

  If you’re working and collecting a steady paycheck, you’re hopefully saving some amount of money for retirement each month.…
The 8% Retirement Rule: Freedom Sooner or Risk Too High?
Maurie Backman | Oct 10, 2025

The 8% Retirement Rule: Freedom Sooner or Risk Too High?

  Saving for retirement is not an easy thing to do. But finding the money for retirement savings is only…
Forget the 4% Rule. Here’s What Dave Ramsey Says You Should Do With Your Retirement Savings
Maurie Backman | Nov 8, 2025

Forget the 4% Rule. Here’s What Dave Ramsey Says You Should Do With Your Retirement Savings

  A lot of people think saving money for retirement is the hard part. Some actual retirees might tell you…
Suze Orman: Why the 4% Rule No Longer Works for Today’s Retirees
Maurie Backman | Oct 12, 2025

Suze Orman: Why the 4% Rule No Longer Works for Today’s Retirees

A lot of people reach retirement age without much money in savings. But if you worked hard and saved well,…
I’ve heard the 4% rule is best for retirement savings but I’m questioning that
Maurie Backman | May 10, 2025

I’ve heard the 4% rule is best for retirement savings but I’m questioning that

  There are some people who get to retirement age without any money saved. But hopefully, that won’t be your…
I Want To Retire In 7 Years And Have $4M Socked Away, How Much Cash Is The Right Number?
Christy Bieber | Mar 4, 2025

I Want To Retire In 7 Years And Have $4M Socked Away, How Much Cash Is The Right Number?

Figuring out how much money you must have saved before you retire can be more difficult than you’d think. That’s…
3 Retirement Rules of Thumb You Need to Ignore
Maurie Backman | Apr 20, 2025

3 Retirement Rules of Thumb You Need to Ignore

  If you search the internet, you’ll come across a lot of advice about saving for retirement. And some of…
The 4 Most Common Misconceptions About the 4% Rule in Retirement
Maurie Backman | Jan 30, 2025

The 4 Most Common Misconceptions About the 4% Rule in Retirement

Many people work hard to build up savings for retirement. But retiring with a nice-sized nest egg is only half…
Why Are People Talking About The 8% Rule For Retirees Now?
Marc Guberti | Mar 10, 2025

Why Are People Talking About The 8% Rule For Retirees Now?

The 4% withdrawal rule has been a long-term staple among retirees. The idea behind this rule is that you withdraw…

Top Gaining Stocks

Boeing
BA Vol: 9,299,530
+$15.98
+8.57%
$202.44
Intel
INTC Vol: 62,899,401
+$2.99
+7.46%
$43.00
Teradyne
TER Vol: 1,102,903
+$9.86
+5.49%
$189.49
NXP Semiconductors
NXPI Vol: 996,441
+$9.19
+4.61%
$208.68
Estee Lauder Companies
EL Vol: 1,316,334
+$3.91
+4.12%
$98.62

Top Losing Stocks

Eastman Chemical
EMN Vol: 889,308
-$2.50
4.03%
$59.46
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 2,717,555
-$5.71
3.49%
$157.83
Best Buy
BBY Vol: 2,575,797
-$2.68
3.47%
$74.56
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 1,015,853
-$9.27
3.43%
$260.83
Newmont
NEM Vol: 2,095,456
-$2.96
3.22%
$88.88