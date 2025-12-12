4% or 8%, What’s The Right Retirement Withdrawal Rule To Live By?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

When you spend your entire life working hard to save for retirement, the last thing you want to risk is your money running out on you. So to that end, it’s important to manage your nest egg carefully once the time comes to begin taking withdrawals.

Many financial experts will tell you that the 4% rule is your best option for managing your savings. But financial guru Dave Ramsey is a firm believer in the 8% rule.

So who’s right? Let’s explore both strategies so you can decide which one is most suitable for you.

How the 4% rule works

The 4% rule has you withdrawing 4% of your nest egg your first year of retirement and adjusting future withdrawals for inflation. It assumes that you want your savings to last 30 years, and that your portfolio has a fairly even mix of stocks and bonds.

How the 8% rule works

Ramsey’s 8% rule allows you to enjoy an 8% withdrawal rate from your savings on an annual basis. It doesn’t necessarily require inflation adjustments, because you’re withdrawing a pretty substantial portion of your nest egg to begin with.

Ramsey’s 8% rule assumes that your retirement portfolio is mostly concentrated in stocks. A 50/50 stock-bond split will generally not produce strong enough returns to safely allow for an 8% withdrawal rate.

Which withdrawal rate should you stick to?

The withdrawal rate you choose for your savings should hinge on a few key factors:

Your portfolio composition

Your risk tolerance

Your retirement income needs

All of these factors, of course, are interrelated.

If you’re someone who’s risk-averse, you may not feel comfortable having a stock-heavy portfolio in retirement. So in that case, you may effectively be forced to stick to the 4% rule, since a portfolio that’s 50% stocks or less may not generate enough income to allow for 8% withdrawals annually.

On the other hand, let’s say you have lofty retirement income goals. Maybe you want to own two houses and travel a lot. In that case, you may need to push yourself outside of your comfort zone and go heavy on stocks to allow for an 8% withdrawal rate.

Use either strategy with caution

Whether you decide to use the 4% rule or the 8% rule to manage withdrawals from your savings, it’s important to be flexible and have a backup plan.

Say you decide on the 4% rule, but we go through a period where bond yields plummet. You may need to be willing to adjust your spending to accommodate a 3% withdrawal rate until bond yields pick up.

Similarly, let’s say the stock market crashes and your portfolio loses a ton of value. In that case, sticking to an 8% withdrawal rate could be very dangerous, so you should be willing to pivot accordingly.

In fact, to use Ramsey’s 8% rule, you should really protect yourself by stockpiling enough cash to cover a few years of retirement expenses. That way, if there’s a prolonged market downturn, you’ll have money you can use to cover your bills without having to lock in losses in your portfolio.

Ultimately, there’s no right or wrong answer when it comes to establishing a nest egg withdrawal strategy. You may decide on 4%, 8%, or another rate entirely. The key is to think about your personal circumstances, and to put different protections in place in case your strategy needs to be adjusted.

You may also want to consult a financial advisor to see what withdrawal rate they recommend. They can help you come up with a customized strategy based on your unique situation.