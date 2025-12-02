S&P 500
6,845.00
+0.39%
Dow Jones
47,562.20
+0.53%
Nasdaq 100
25,579.80
+0.85%
Russell 2000
2,480.82
+0.24%
FTSE 100
9,717.30
+0.28%
Nikkei 225
49,589.00
+0.23%
Stock Market Live December 2: S&P 500 (SPY) Rebounding with Tech

Investing

Here Are Tuesday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: Albemarle, Circle Internet, Cloudflare, Danaher, Inspire Medical, Six Flags, Workday and More

Quick Read

  • December trading started off with a “risk off” session on Monday, with all major indices ending the day lower.
  • After another year of double-digit gains for stocks, investors are clearly ready to take some profits and appear to be doing just that.
  • Energy and Gold stocks had a solid Monday, and it was reported that, for the first time since May of 2021, gasoline prices nationwide fell below $3 a gallon.
By Lee Jackson Published / Updated
Here Are Tuesday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: Albemarle, Circle Internet, Cloudflare, Danaher, Inspire Medical, Six Flags, Workday and More

Pre-Market Stock Futures:

The futures are trading higher this morning. Sellers regained the upper hand on Monday, starting the final trading month of 2025 on the downside after a blazing Thanksgiving-week rally. All of the major indices finished the day lower, and once again, cryptocurrencies were hammered. Numerous reasons for the selling on Monday, not the least of which is that the market is still way overbought, and while most expect the Federal Reserve to lower rates by 25 basis points next week, there is still a chance they push the next cut out to January. One thing is for sure: if National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett becomes the next Fed Chairman, we could see rates go much lower in 2026. The Dow Jones Industrials finished Monday at 47,289, down 0.90%, while the S&P 500 was last seen at 6,812, down 0.43%. The NASDAQ, which surged last week, closed at 23,275, down 0.38%.

Treasury Bonds:

Yields were higher across the curve on Monday, except for the short maturity T-bills. Fixed-income strategists noted Monday’s weakness was partly due to a global bond market sell-off triggered by hawkish comments from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and a wave of new U.S. corporate bond issuance. They also feel that continued rate cuts could spark economic growth. The 30-year long bond closed at 4.74% while the benchmark 10-year note was last seen at 4.09%

Oil and Gas:

The energy complex rebounded nicely on Monday after a dreadful showing last Friday. All oil benchmarks closed higher amid a combination of supply concerns and OPEC+ output decisions. Ukrainian drone attacks disrupted oil exports from the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, while the United States imposed sanctions on Venezuela, raising worries about future supply. In addition, OPEC+ reaffirmed its plan to keep production levels unchanged in the first quarter of 2026. Toss in a third attack on a Russian Shadow Fleet Tanker in African waters, and a solid tailwind was in place for the sector. Brent Crude closed Monday at $63.24, up 1.38% while West Texas Intermediate closed the session at $59.45, up 1.54%. Natural gas continues its surge higher, closing at $4.92, up 1.44% 

Gold:

Gold was also a winner on Monday, continuing its strong move off the significant support level at $4,000, amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week, making non-yielding assets like gold more attractive. Additionally, a weaker US dollar and declining confidence in riskier assets, such as cryptocurrencies and stocks, are pushing investors toward the “Safe haven” of gold. Add in the ongoing monthly purchases by global central banks, and all the ingredients were in play for a move higher. Gold was last seen at $4,238 on Monday, while Silver closed at $56.99.

Crypto:

Crypto prices are lower on Monday as analysts point to a combination of widespread “risk-off” market sentiment, concerns about the potential unwinding of the Japanese yen carry trade, and a specific incident involving a DeFi platform. At 5 PM EST, Bitcoin traded at $86,350, while Ethereum traded at $2,792.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports daily to identify new investment ideas for both investors and traders. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. 

Here are some of the top Wall Street analyst upgrades, downgrades, and initiations seen on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. 

 Upgrades:

  • Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) was upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Baird, which lifted the target price on the shares to $113 from $81.
  • Dexcom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) was raised to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley with a $75 target price.
  • Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: FUN) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Truist Securities with a $23 target price.
  • Solventum Corp. (NYSE: SOLV) was raised to Buy from Neutral at BTIG with a $100 target price.
  • Teradyne Inc. (NYSE: TER) was upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel, which has a $225 target price for the shares.

Downgrades:

  • Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: INSP) was cut to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley with a $130 price target.
  • PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) was downgraded to Underperform from No Rating at Bank of America with a $12 target price.

Initiations:

  • Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) was started with a Buy rating at Clear Street with a $17 target price.
  • Capstone Green Energy (OTC: CGEH) was started with a Buy rating at Craig-Hallum with a $7 target price.
  • Circle Internet Group Inc. (NYSE: CRCL) was started with an Underperform rating at Wolfe with a $60 target price.
  • Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) was initiated with an Overweight rating at Barclays with a $235 target price objective.
  • Danaher Corp. (NYSE: DHR) was started with an Overweight rating at Morgan Stanley, which has set a $270 target price for the stock.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) was initiated with a Buy rating at BTIG with a $186 target price objective.
  • Texas Pacific Land Corp. (NYSE: TPL) was initiated with an Overweight rating at KeyBanc with a $1,050 target price.
  • Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) was started with a Neutral rating at Rosenblatt Securities with a $235 target price.



 

Top Gaining Stocks

Boeing
BA Vol: 9,299,530
+$15.98
+8.57%
$202.44
Intel
INTC Vol: 62,899,401
+$2.99
+7.46%
$43.00
Teradyne
TER Vol: 1,102,903
+$9.86
+5.49%
$189.49
NXP Semiconductors
NXPI Vol: 996,441
+$9.19
+4.61%
$208.68
Estee Lauder Companies
EL Vol: 1,316,334
+$3.91
+4.12%
$98.62

Top Losing Stocks

Eastman Chemical
EMN Vol: 889,308
-$2.50
4.03%
$59.46
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 2,717,555
-$5.71
3.49%
$157.83
Best Buy
BBY Vol: 2,575,797
-$2.68
3.47%
$74.56
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 1,015,853
-$9.27
3.43%
$260.83
Newmont
NEM Vol: 2,095,456
-$2.96
3.22%
$88.88