Here Are Tuesday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: Allstate, Chubb Ltd., Eli Lilly, KLA Corp., Lockheed Martin, MongoDB, Roku, and More

Pre-Market Stock Futures:

The futures are trading lower after what started as a bounce-back Monday turned into a reversal Monday, as the AI/Datacenter rotation trade continues to gather steam during the last whole trading week of 2025. Stocks rallied Monday on the open as traders tried to inject some holiday spirit, but by 12 noon EST, all the major indices had reversed, and by the close, all were lower, though off the session lows. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fared the best on Monday, closing down just 0.007% at 48,416, while the S&P 500 finished the session at 6816. As has been the case recently, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down the most on Monday, closing 0.59% lower at 23,057. Traders and investors will be laser-focused on this week’s economic data, which was postponed due to the government shutdown.





Treasury Bonds:

Yields were mixed across the curve on Monday as sellers were focused on the shorter maturities, while buyers stepped in on the intermediate and longer-dated U.S. debt. Like their equity counterparts, bond traders and investors are watching and waiting, just like the rest of Wall Street, for the economic data delayed by the shutdown. Today, we will get the employment report for October and November, and on Thursday, we will see the Consumer Price Index data along with the jobless claims. The 30-year-long bond closed Monday at 4.85% while the benchmark 10-year note was last seen at 4.18%

Oil and Gas:

The energy complex started the week the way it finished last week, with the major benchmarks and natural gas all lower on the day. One of the big energy stories was the weakening LNG demand in China. That, combined with the consistent oversupply chatter, meant that the sellers once again had their way. Brent Crude closed trading on Monday at $60.35, down 1.26%, while West Texas Intermediate was last seen at $56.61, down 1.48%. Natural gas was hit again, closing down 2.36% at $4.02. Since hitting the 2025 high over $5 just 10 days ago, nat gas is down a stunning 20%.

Gold:

As is the case seemingly every trading day, Gold and Silver continued their spectacular runs higher. Gold benefited from continued central bank and retail buying, while Silver continues to see significant industrial demand. Gold closed trading on Monday at $4,302 while Silver finished the session at $63.89. Both are trading at all-time highs and look poised to continue the strong moves.

Crypto:

The cryptocurrency market traded lower on Monday, with major assets like Bitcoin falling as investors moved away from riskier holdings. The total crypto market capitalization decreased, and most of the top 100 coins were down for the day. The overall risk-off tenor of the market on Monday was another factor. At 8 AM EST, Bitcoin was trading at $87,210 while Ethereum was quoted at $2,952.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports daily to identify new investment ideas for both investors and traders. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock.

Here are some of the top Wall Street analyst upgrades, downgrades, and initiations seen on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

Upgrades:

Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ: CGNX) was raised to Buy from Sell at Goldman Sachs, which raised the price target to $50 from $42.

Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Daiwa with a $1,230 target price.

KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) was raised to Overweight from Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald, which boosted the target price for the company to $1,500 from $1,360.

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) was upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald, which raised the target price to $85 from $65.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) was raised to Neutral from Sell at Goldman Sachs, which lifted the target price to $448 from $329.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) was raised to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley, which has a $135 target price.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) was raised to Outperform from Neutral at Baird, which raised the target price for the stock to $30 from $18.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Bank of America and lifted the target price to $60.30 from $44.

Downgrades:

Allstate Corp. (NYSE: ALL) was cut to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley with a $215 target price objective.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NYSE: ADP) was cut to Underperform from Hold at Jefferies and trimmed the target price to $230 from $245.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: DOC) was cut to Hold from Buy at Jefferies, which dropped the target price to $17 from $21.

James River Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: JRVR) was cut to Neutral from Buy at Compass Point, which bumped the price target for the stock to $7 from $6.50.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) was downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley with a $543 target price.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) was downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Baird, which lowered the target price on the shares to $100 from $117.

Initiations: