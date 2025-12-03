S&P 500
6,860.10
+0.38%
Dow Jones
47,944.40
+0.94%
Nasdaq 100
25,613.00
+0.18%
Russell 2000
2,506.67
+1.57%
FTSE 100
9,703.80
-0.08%
Nikkei 225
49,791.50
+0.50%
Stock Market Live December 3: S&P 500 (SPY) Could Soon Test 7,000

Investing

Amazon Stock Down 9% as Investors Bet on Trainium3 AI Chip to Challenge Nvidia

Quick Read

  • Amazon (AMZN) unveiled Trainium3 to undercut Nvidia on price and performance in AI infrastructure.
  • AWS revenue growth reaccelerated to 20.2% in Q3 with AI chip adoption up 150% quarter-over-quarter.
  • Amazon shares dropped 9% over the past month despite bullish retail sentiment and analyst price targets implying 26% upside.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Austin Smith Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Amazon Stock Down 9% as Investors Bet on Trainium3 AI Chip to Challenge Nvidia

© jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) have dropped roughly 9% over the past month, sliding from $249.32 in early November to $234.50 as of December 2. Yet retail sentiment on Reddit and prediction markets tells a different story. Mentions of Amazon across investing communities remain consistently bullish, with sentiment scores holding between 62 and 75 on a 100-point scale throughout the decline. The catalyst? Amazon’s unveiling of Trainium3, its latest AI chip designed to undercut NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on price and performance in the booming AI infrastructure market.

Prediction markets on Polymarket show a 30.5% probability that Amazon will hit $260 before year-end, implying 10.9% upside from current levels. Meanwhile, 64 of 67 Wall Street analysts rate the stock Buy or Strong Buy, with an average price target of $295.03. That’s a 26% premium to where shares trade today.

Reddit Sees AI Chip Play as Game-Changer

Discussion on r/stocks has surged around Trainium3, with one post drawing 242 upvotes and 56 comments. Reddit user Axirohq framed the opportunity directly:

“Big move from Amazon: new AI chip Trainium3 aims to undercut Nvidia. Companies want cheaper AI compute, and Nvidia’s pricing + demand backlog is still insane. If Amazon can offer decent performance for less, there’s definitely a market for it.”

The post also acknowledged the challenge, noting that “Trainium3 doesn’t have anything close to Nvidia’s software ecosystem. CUDA and the entire Nvidia stack are still massive moats.”

Big move from Amazon: new AI chip Trainium3 aims to undercut Nvidia
by
u/Axirohq in
stocks

Investors are weighing three factors driving optimism despite the price drop:

  • AWS revenue reaccelerated to 20.2% growth in Q3, the fastest pace since 2022, with AI chip adoption up 150% quarter-over-quarter
  • Net income surged 38% year-over-year to $21.19B, demonstrating operating leverage at scale
  • Management raised CapEx 55% to $35.1B, signaling aggressive investment in AI infrastructure that could pay off long-term

Trading Activity Reflects Growing Conviction

Amazon rebounded 2.33% over the past week, recovering from $229.16 and suggesting the selloff may have bottomed. One r/investing user planning 2026 allocations wrote: “I think I’m going to spend 2026 buying up Apple, Amazon and Nvidia,” grouping Amazon with the market’s top AI plays.

Investors should watch AWS growth trends in Q4 guidance and Trainium3 adoption rates. For deeper analysis on Amazon’s AI positioning, follow discussions on r/stocks where technical debates around the chip’s competitive moat continue to evolve.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Dec 1, 2025

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Continue Reading

Alphabet Stock Climbs 31% as Retail Traders Bet on TPU Price War With NVIDIA
Douglas A. McIntyre | Dec 1, 2025

Alphabet Stock Climbs 31% as Retail Traders Bet on TPU Price War With NVIDIA

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have surged approximately 31% over the past month, climbing from around $244 in early…
Live: Will Amazon Move Higher After Q3 Earnings After the Bell?
Joel South | Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Amazon Move Higher After Q3 Earnings After the Bell?

Live Updates Get The Best Amazon Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Is Qualcomm the New AI Chip Growth Stock to Buy?
Rich Duprey | Oct 31, 2025

Is Qualcomm the New AI Chip Growth Stock to Buy?

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has long dominated the mobile chip market, but its latest push into artificial intelligence (AI) hardware raises questions…
Retail Sentiment Soars After Nvidia’s $1B Nokia Bet Pumps Shares 25% (NOK, NVDA)
Austin Smith | Oct 29, 2025

Retail Sentiment Soars After Nvidia’s $1B Nokia Bet Pumps Shares 25% (NOK, NVDA)

Shares of Nokia (NASDAQ: NOK) surged 25% yesterday after Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced a $1 billion strategic investment to accelerate…
3 Big Winners From Amazon’s Plan to Double Capacity by 2027
Rich Duprey | Nov 3, 2025

3 Big Winners From Amazon’s Plan to Double Capacity by 2027

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported strong third-quarter results on Thursday, with its cloud business AWS showing robust artificial intelligence (AI)-driven demand resulting…
This Is Nvidia’s Price Prediction Heading Into 2026 According To This Market
Rich Duprey | Nov 28, 2025

This Is Nvidia’s Price Prediction Heading Into 2026 According To This Market

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has ridden the AI wave to extraordinary heights. Since late 2022, when generative AI tools like ChatGPT ignited…
Buy, Sell or Hold: Nvidia Stock At $190
Rich Duprey | Oct 4, 2025

Buy, Sell or Hold: Nvidia Stock At $190

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares have pulled back from their summer highs, but have regained their momentum with the stock trading just…
3 AI Stocks (NVDA, AMD, TSM) to Load Up On
Chris MacDonald | Feb 19, 2025

3 AI Stocks (NVDA, AMD, TSM) to Load Up On

The Nasdaq continues on its incredible tear in 2025, with investors largely pricing in continued growth ahead. Whether it’s the…
Has NVIDIA Stock (NVDA) Become the Market’s Newest “Meme Stock”
Kristin Hitchcock | Nov 18, 2024

Has NVIDIA Stock (NVDA) Become the Market’s Newest “Meme Stock”

24/7 Wall St. Key Takeaways: NVIDIA’s valuation largely rides on AI hype. Its P/E ratio of ~90 reflects immense growth…

Top Gaining Stocks

Microchip Technology
MCHP Vol: 12,043,845
+$5.37
+9.47%
$62.08
ON Semiconductor
ON Vol: 7,273,071
+$4.35
+8.45%
$55.83
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
VRTX Vol: 1,709,853
+$28.62
+6.61%
$461.77
Bristol Myers Squibb
BMY Vol: 17,785,116
+$3.07
+6.36%
$51.32
Charles River Laboratories
CRL Vol: 390,843
+$10.64
+6.09%
$185.40

Top Losing Stocks

-$5.47
10.15%
$48.37
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 5,673,828
-$1.03
6.51%
$14.79
Netflix
NFLX Vol: 36,864,274
-$5.96
5.45%
$103.39
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 2,106,785
-$12.95
4.85%
$253.92
Cencora
COR Vol: 1,665,453
-$15.34
4.37%
$335.34