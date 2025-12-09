S&P 500
Stock Market Live December 9: Anticipating a Rate Cut, the S&P 500 (VOO) Rises a Bit

Investing

Reddit’s Most Popular Stock Trades at 19x Sales After 3,568% EBITDA Jump

Quick Read

  • IREN secured a $9.7B Microsoft AI Cloud contract targeting $3.4B in annualized revenue by end of 2026.
  • The company swung to $384.6M net income in Q1 FY26 from a $51.7M loss a year earlier.
  • IREN holds the highest social sentiment score at 85/100 with a beta of 4.24 reflecting extreme volatility.
Published
Shares of IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) are trading at $47.9, extending an impressive 17% gain over the past week. The stock now commands the highest social sentiment score across all tracked equities, registering 85 out of 100 on Reddit as of December 7. That puts IREN 18.6 points ahead of the second-place stock, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), which scored 66.4.

Reddit Activity Surges on r/stocks

IREN discussion on Reddit reached elevated levels over the December 6-7 weekend, with activity scores peaking at 44 and remaining above 30 across eight consecutive periods. The sentiment data shows concentrated discussion around the Microsoft AI Cloud contract, the company’s profitability transformation, and its GPU deployment plans. The concentration of discussion within r/stocks, rather than dispersed across promotional subreddits, signals genuine community interest in the stock’s fundamentals. One r/stocks user noted: “IREN just announced a landmark partnership with Microsoft for AI Cloud services. This is a $9.7B contract that could generate $3.4B in annualized revenue by end of 2026. The company also swung to profitability with $384.6M in net income vs a $51.7M loss last year.”

An infographic titled 'IREN Is The Most Loved Stock In The Market Today'. The top section displays IREN's stock price at $46.40, with a 5.6% gain past week. A social sentiment gauge shows IREN at 85/100 (Rank #1) versus Alphabet (GOOGL) at 66.4/100 (Rank #2). A line graph illustrates Reddit activity surge from December 6th to 7th, showing a peak of 44 interactions. Retail enthusiasm catalysts are listed: a Microsoft AI Cloud Contract for $9.7 Billion, a Profitability Transformation in Q1 FY26 with $384.6M Net Income and a 3,568% YoY increase in Adjusted EBITDA, and AI Infrastructure Expansion with plans to deploy 140,000 GPUs. The valuation and analyst outlook section details a P/S Ratio of 19.4x, Forward P/E of 65.4x, BETA of 4.24 (Extreme Volatility), Analyst Ratings of 10/14 BUY or STRONG BUY, and a Consensus Price Target of $81.85, indicating 76% upside.
This infographic highlights IREN’s leading social sentiment score and key catalysts, including a significant Microsoft AI contract and strong profitability, contributing to its positive analyst outlook.

Retail enthusiasm centers on three catalysts:

  • IREN secured a $9.7 billion AI Cloud contract with Microsoft, targeting $3.4 billion in annualized run-rate revenue by the end of 2026
  • The company swung from a $51.7 million loss in Q1 2025 to $384.6 million in net income for Q1 2026, with adjusted EBITDA surging 3,568% year-over-year to $91.7 million
  • Plans to deploy 140,000 GPUs across renewable-rich data centers position IREN as a vertically integrated AI infrastructure play

CEO Daniel Roberts described the Microsoft partnership as “landmark” during the November 6 earnings call, emphasizing the company’s expansion into hyperscale customer segments. Despite missing revenue estimates by $5.5 million at $240.3 million, the profitability transformation and forward guidance drove the bullish community response.

Volatility and Valuation Context

IREN trades at 19.4 times sales with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 65.4, reflecting aggressive growth expectations. The stock’s beta of 4.24 indicates extreme volatility, appealing to risk-tolerant traders betting on AI infrastructure demand. Analysts maintain a consensus price target of $81.85, implying 76% upside from current levels. With 10 of 14 analysts rating the stock Buy or Strong Buy, Wall Street validation aligns with the Reddit community’s bullish stance.

