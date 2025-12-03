S&P 500
6,860.10
+0.38%
Dow Jones
47,944.40
+0.94%
Nasdaq 100
25,613.00
+0.18%
Russell 2000
2,506.67
+1.57%
FTSE 100
9,703.80
-0.08%
Nikkei 225
49,791.50
+0.50%
Stock Market Live December 3: S&P 500 (SPY) Could Soon Test 7,000

Investing

Retail Investors Price In 91% Chance Adobe Beats Estimates on December 10

Quick Read

  • Adobe (ADBE) shares trade near $336 with retail sentiment holding at 71-73 ahead of December 10 earnings.
  • Polymarket pricing shows 91% probability of an Adobe earnings beat with analyst consensus at $5.40 non-GAAP EPS.
  • Adobe Analytics reported record Black Friday sales of $11.8B with 9.1% year-over-year growth.
  • Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more here.
By Austin Smith Published
Retail Investors Price In 91% Chance Adobe Beats Estimates on December 10

© David Tran / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) are trading near $336, and retail investor sentiment has shifted decisively bullish heading into the company’s December 10 earnings report. Social platforms show sentiment scores holding steady in the 71-73 range throughout the past month, a striking contrast to the technical picture that saw Adobe’s RSI bottom at 29 in late November. Now, with the stock recovering from oversold territory and Polymarket pricing in a 91% probability of an earnings beat, investors are positioning for 2026 upside.

The catalyst? A combination of record-breaking holiday shopping data and a sophisticated thesis gaining traction on Reddit about Adobe’s ‘unscrapable data moat’ in the AI era.

The Data Moat Thesis Takes Hold

Mentions of Adobe surged on r/wallstreetbets after a viral post arguing that proprietary data, not model size, will determine AI winners. The post, which drew 1,666 upvotes and a 92% approval rating, made a compelling case:

Data is gold
by
u/404AuthorityNotFound in
wallstreetbets

The Reddit post argues: “Data is the new gold in the AI race. Companies with proprietary, high-quality datasets will dominate, not those with the biggest models. Adobe sits on a treasure trove of creative data that can’t be replicated.” The author continues, “Every edit in Photoshop, every design iteration, every collaborative workflow in their ecosystem creates training data that competitors simply cannot access or scrape.”

The argument resonates because Adobe owns behavioral data competitors cannot replicate. Every Photoshop edit, every Creative Cloud iteration, every collaborative decision in Figma creates a closed-loop dataset that trains AI models on *how humans actually create*. Meanwhile, Adobe Analytics tracking over 1 trillion retail site visits reported record Black Friday sales of $11.8 billion, up 9.1% year-over-year, reinforcing the company’s visibility in e-commerce intelligence.

Bulls point to three structural advantages:

  • Adobe’s creative process data cannot be scraped or replicated by competitors
  • The December 2 AWS partnership expansion accelerates generative AI deployment at scale
  • Valuation remains attractive with a PEG ratio of 0.92 and forward P/E of 13.83, well below the trailing 20.11

Earnings Week Setup Shows Conviction

Wall Street shows similar confidence. Analysts maintain 24 Buy or Strong Buy ratings versus just 3 Sells, with a consensus price target of $450, implying 34% upside. Adobe reports earnings in one week with expectations of $5.40 non-GAAP EPS. The Polymarket crowd is betting heavily on a beat, and with 30% profit margins, 52.9% return on equity, and 11% earnings growth, the fundamentals support optimism for 2026.

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Dec 1, 2025

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

