DKNG Sentiment Craters as Traders Wonder Out Lout “Is Draftkings Dead?”

Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) are down 4.9% year to date at $34.50, and retail traders are openly questioning whether the company’s business model has a future. Despite climbing 23.6% over the past month, sentiment on Reddit and X has cratered to bearish levels, with a sentiment score of 22 as of Thursday morning. The shift stems from a viral post titled “Is DraftKings Dead?” that’s drawing comparisons between DraftKings and the taxi industry before Uber arrived.

The post, which spread across r/wallstreetbets and r/investing with over 600 combined upvotes, argues that prediction markets like Polymarket and Kalshi could make traditional sportsbooks obsolete. The author writes: “The moment fully legal U.S. prediction markets go live with lower fees, tighter spreads, market-driven odds, and instant settlement the traditional sportsbook model gets exposed for what it is: a high vig, low innovation cash cow.” The concern is that DraftKings “can’t match decentralized liquidity, can’t update odds as efficiently as markets” and that “bettors don’t stay loyal to brands they stay loyal to better odds and better payouts.”

Profitability Concerns Fuel the Fire

The bearish narrative has traction because DraftKings faces real headwinds. The company isn’t profitable, posting a $256.8M net loss in Q3 2025 despite $1.14B in revenue. Operating margins remain deeply negative at -23.8%. And there’s concrete competitive pressure:

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT), parent of FanDuel, operates with $37.1B in market cap and 16.8% quarterly revenue growth

(NYSE:FLUT), parent of FanDuel, operates with $37.1B in market cap and 16.8% quarterly revenue growth Kalshi and Polymarket are entering sports prediction markets with lower fees and decentralized infrastructure

Marketing costs remain high at $1.09B in Q3, even as customer acquisition efficiency improved 20% year over year

Analysts at Northland and Mizuho cut price targets by 18% to 22% in early November, specifically citing “rising competitive threat from prediction markets.”

Stock Rallies While Sentiment Craters

The disconnect is striking. DraftKings beat Q3 earnings on November 7 and trades up sharply from its $27.92 level a month ago. Yet sentiment turned very bearish (score 18) on Wednesday evening before stabilizing at 22. Traders appear focused on forward risks rather than recent performance, particularly the threat of regulatory approval for prediction market competitors. For investors tracking this story, watch for any news on Kalshi or Polymarket gaining U.S. licensing, and monitor whether DraftKings can narrow losses while defending market share against Flutter’s momentum.