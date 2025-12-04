4 Years After Going All-In, Meta Platforms Is Finally Ditching the Metaverse

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Meta Platforms‘ (NASDAQ:META) journey into the metaverse began in 2014 with its $2 billion acquisition of Oculus VR, a move that positioned the company as a pioneer in virtual reality hardware. This laid the groundwork for immersive experiences beyond traditional screens. In 2019, Meta launched its social VR platform, Meta Horizon — originally called Facebook Horizon — allowing users to interact, create, and socialize in shared virtual spaces. The platform aimed to blend social networking with VR, fostering communities in a digital frontier.

The big pivot, however, came in 2021, with Meta rebranding from Facebook to Meta Platforms, signaling a full-bore commitment to the metaverse as its future. CEO Mark Zuckerberg pledged $10 billion that year alone for metaverse development, envisioning it as the next evolution of human connection. Through its Reality Labs division, Meta has since poured billions more into VR headsets like Quest, AR glasses, and expansive virtual worlds.

Yet, the bet hasn’t paid off: Reality Labs has racked up $60 billion in losses since 2020, with little mainstream adoption to show for it. Investors have grown weary of the red ink, prompting questions about sustainability. But all that may now be changing.

Scaling Back the Virtual Dream

According to Bloomberg, Meta is preparing sharp reductions in its metaverse investments, targeting up to 30% cuts in the budget for 2026. These trims, part of the company’s annual planning, would hit core efforts like Meta Horizon Worlds and the Quest VR lineup. Since the metaverse hasn’t ignited the widespread competition or user frenzy Zuckerberg anticipated, it has become a financial black hole for the social media platform, draining resources while AI emerges as Silicon Valley’s dominant obsession.

Meta’s recent stumbles in AI — such as the lukewarm reception to its Llama 4 model — have only intensified the pressure to redirect funds toward more promising tech.

The cuts are a pragmatic retreat from the all-in strategy that came to define Meta’s identity, but was never popular with investors. Reality Labs, once a symbol of bold innovation, now faces scrutiny for its ballooning costs without proportional returns. Layoffs could follow as early as January if the reductions materialize, echoing earlier workforce reductions in 2022 and 2023.

For now, no final decisions are locked in, but the shift underscores a broader necessity to prioritize efficiency over expansive experimentation.

AI Ambitions Under Fire, Too

Meta’s metaverse pullback isn’t happening in a vacuum, as it is intertwined with growing investor unease over its AI outlays. When Meta ramped up AI hiring and infrastructure spending in 2023, Wall Street initially pushed back, viewing it as another risky moonshot akin to the metaverse. But as AI swept global headlines with breakthroughs like ChatGPT, sentiment flipped. Investors warmed to the vision, rewarding Meta with stock gains as ad tools and content moderation improved via machine learning.

Lately, though, the honeymoon is souring. Capital expenditures could hit $72 billion in 2025, mostly for AI data centers and talent. With tepid results from models like Llama 4, questions are mounting about payoffs.

This mirrors the metaverse critique: massive upfront bets yielding slim near-term gains. In August, Meta imposed a hiring freeze on its AI division amid restructuring, halting external recruits and internal transfers without top approval. The pause followed a poaching spree that added over 50 experts from rivals like OpenAI and Google, often at nine-figure packages.

Framed as “organizational planning,” it highlights tensions between long-term “superintelligence” goals and shareholder demands for quicker returns. Analysts warn that such spending could crimp buybacks, drawing direct parallels to Reality Labs’ $60 billion sinkhole.

Key Takeaway

These alleged metaverse cuts are noteworthy, especially coming after Meta pumped the brakes on AI hiring. They point to a potentially more disciplined Meta, willing to prune underperforming ventures to fuel AI’s ascent. Expect job losses in Reality Labs as budgets shrink, potentially easing some investor jitters but testing morale in a division already hit by prior layoffs.

The market, though, gave the news the thumbs up. Despite simultaneous news of the European Union opening an antitrust investigation into Meta’s WhatsApp AI tools — potentially opening the company to major fines — shares are up nearly 4% in morning trading.

For Zuckerberg, it’s a humbling pivot. Four years after betting the company on virtual worlds, reality has him in retreat. Many investors might say it’s about time. Success now hinges on proving AI can deliver for Meta Platforms, where the metaverse fell short, without repeating the same costly missteps, just as questions grow over AI’s ability to generate a return on investment.