S&P 500
6,858.70
+0.01%
Dow Jones
47,875.60
-0.25%
Nasdaq 100
25,586.70
-0.12%
Russell 2000
2,536.71
+0.98%
FTSE 100
9,723.30
+0.12%
Nikkei 225
50,559.00
+1.39%
Stock Market Live December 4: S&P 500 (SPY) Flat Ahead of Potential Rate Cuts

Investing

4 Years After Going All-In, Meta Platforms Is Finally Ditching the Metaverse

Quick Read

  • Meta Platforms (META) is preparing to cut metaverse investments by up to 30% in 2026 after Reality Labs lost $60B since 2020.
  • Meta froze AI division hiring in August amid restructuring despite spending projected to hit $72B in 2025.
  • Shares rose nearly 4% on news of the metaverse cuts despite an EU antitrust investigation into WhatsApp AI tools.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
By Rich Duprey Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
4 Years After Going All-In, Meta Platforms Is Finally Ditching the Metaverse

© Viacheslav Lopatin / Shutterstock.com

Meta Platforms‘ (NASDAQ:META) journey into the metaverse began in 2014 with its $2 billion acquisition of Oculus VR, a move that positioned the company as a pioneer in virtual reality hardware. This laid the groundwork for immersive experiences beyond traditional screens. In 2019, Meta launched its social VR platform, Meta Horizon — originally called Facebook Horizon — allowing users to interact, create, and socialize in shared virtual spaces. The platform aimed to blend social networking with VR, fostering communities in a digital frontier.

The big pivot, however, came in 2021, with Meta rebranding from Facebook to Meta Platforms, signaling a full-bore commitment to the metaverse as its future. CEO Mark Zuckerberg pledged $10 billion that year alone for metaverse development, envisioning it as the next evolution of human connection. Through its Reality Labs division, Meta has since poured billions more into VR headsets like Quest, AR glasses, and expansive virtual worlds. 

Yet, the bet hasn’t paid off: Reality Labs has racked up $60 billion in losses since 2020, with little mainstream adoption to show for it. Investors have grown weary of the red ink, prompting questions about sustainability. But all that may now be changing.

Scaling Back the Virtual Dream

According to Bloomberg, Meta is preparing sharp reductions in its metaverse investments, targeting up to 30% cuts in the budget for 2026. These trims, part of the company’s annual planning, would hit core efforts like Meta Horizon Worlds and the Quest VR lineup. Since the metaverse hasn’t ignited the widespread competition or user frenzy Zuckerberg anticipated, it has become a financial black hole for the social media platform, draining resources while AI emerges as Silicon Valley’s dominant obsession. 

Meta’s recent stumbles in AI — such as the lukewarm reception to its Llama 4 model — have only intensified the pressure to redirect funds toward more promising tech.

The cuts are a pragmatic retreat from the all-in strategy that came to define Meta’s identity, but was never popular with investors. Reality Labs, once a symbol of bold innovation, now faces scrutiny for its ballooning costs without proportional returns. Layoffs could follow as early as January if the reductions materialize, echoing earlier workforce reductions in 2022 and 2023. 

For now, no final decisions are locked in, but the shift underscores a broader necessity to prioritize efficiency over expansive experimentation.

AI Ambitions Under Fire, Too

Meta’s metaverse pullback isn’t happening in a vacuum, as it is intertwined with growing investor unease over its AI outlays. When Meta ramped up AI hiring and infrastructure spending in 2023, Wall Street initially pushed back, viewing it as another risky moonshot akin to the metaverse. But as AI swept global headlines with breakthroughs like ChatGPT, sentiment flipped. Investors warmed to the vision, rewarding Meta with stock gains as ad tools and content moderation improved via machine learning.

Lately, though, the honeymoon is souring. Capital expenditures could hit $72 billion in 2025, mostly for AI data centers and talent. With tepid results from models like Llama 4, questions are mounting about payoffs. 

This mirrors the metaverse critique: massive upfront bets yielding slim near-term gains. In August, Meta imposed a hiring freeze on its AI division amid restructuring, halting external recruits and internal transfers without top approval. The pause followed a poaching spree that added over 50 experts from rivals like OpenAI and Google, often at nine-figure packages. 

Framed as “organizational planning,” it highlights tensions between long-term “superintelligence” goals and shareholder demands for quicker returns. Analysts warn that such spending could crimp buybacks, drawing direct parallels to Reality Labs’ $60 billion sinkhole.

Key Takeaway

These alleged metaverse cuts are noteworthy, especially coming after Meta pumped the brakes on AI hiring. They point to a potentially more disciplined Meta, willing to prune underperforming ventures to fuel AI’s ascent. Expect job losses in Reality Labs as budgets shrink, potentially easing some investor jitters but testing morale in a division already hit by prior layoffs. 

The market, though, gave the news the thumbs up. Despite simultaneous news of the European Union opening an antitrust investigation into Meta’s WhatsApp AI tools — potentially opening the company to major fines —  shares are up nearly 4% in morning trading. 

For Zuckerberg, it’s a humbling pivot. Four years after betting the company on virtual worlds, reality has him in retreat. Many investors might say it’s about time. Success now hinges on proving AI can deliver for Meta Platforms, where the metaverse fell short, without repeating the same costly missteps, just as questions grow over AI’s ability to generate a return on investment.

 

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

Q2 Ad Surge Fuels Meta Platforms’ Ambitious AI ‘Superintelligence’
Rich Duprey |

Q2 Ad Surge Fuels Meta Platforms’ Ambitious AI ‘Superintelligence’

The Secret to Meta’s AI “Superintelligence” Vision Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) delivered a stellar second-quarter earnings report showing the social media…
Meta Still Committed to Metaverse, Expects Division Losses to Increase
247patrick |

Meta Still Committed to Metaverse, Expects Division Losses to Increase

Meta has revealed that Reality Labs, its division dedicated to virtual reality and metaverse development, has lost almost $4 billion…
Is Meta Platforms Experiencing Metaverse Deja Vu All Over Again?
Rich Duprey |

Is Meta Platforms Experiencing Metaverse Deja Vu All Over Again?

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is once again pouring billions into a futuristic vision, this time with artificial intelligence (AI) at the…
Meta to Launch Generative AI for Creating Ads This Year: Report
247patrick |

Meta to Launch Generative AI for Creating Ads This Year: Report

Meta aims to commercialize its generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology to improve ad effectiveness.
Meta to Let Go 11,000 Employees, 13% of its Workforce
247patrick |

Meta to Let Go 11,000 Employees, 13% of its Workforce

Mark Zuckerberg sent a letter to staff saying Meta is letting go 13% of its workforce, which amounts to roughly…
Why Meta Stock Is a Buy Before February 6
Chris MacDonald |

Why Meta Stock Is a Buy Before February 6

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is among the U.S. mega-cap tech socks that’s been on a tear, with a nearly 400% stock…
Big Firms Loved the Metaverse Not Long Ago; Now They’re Abandoning It
247patrick |

Big Firms Loved the Metaverse Not Long Ago; Now They’re Abandoning It

Tech giants have been struggling to deliver on big metaverse ambitions amid decreasing user interest and worsening macroeconomic conditions.
Meta Slides 4% Ahead of New Launch: Employees Claim Metaverse Strategy Unclear
247patrick |

Meta Slides 4% Ahead of New Launch: Employees Claim Metaverse Strategy Unclear

Shares of Meta Platforms fell ahead of the company’s annual metaverse-related event, where CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to unveil…
Meta Platforms’ AI Bet: Visionary Leap or Reality Labs Repeat?
Rich Duprey |

Meta Platforms’ AI Bet: Visionary Leap or Reality Labs Repeat?

Playing the Long Game or Just Another Money Pit? Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) delivered a stellar second-quarter earnings report, reaffirming its…

Top Gaining Stocks

Dollar General
DG Vol: 7,357,400
+$12.22
+11.12%
$122.11
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 1,840,478
+$33.00
+5.48%
$634.97
MarketAxess
MKTX Vol: 328,055
+$8.39
+5.25%
$168.10
Meta
META Vol: 21,259,394
+$29.04
+4.54%
$668.64
Invesco
IVZ Vol: 3,369,891
+$1.06
+4.33%
$25.45

Top Losing Stocks

Wynn Resorts
WYNN Vol: 1,197,268
-$7.78
5.92%
$123.75
Kroger
KR Vol: 13,191,753
-$3.68
5.56%
$62.52
Intel
INTC Vol: 50,257,654
-$2.39
5.46%
$41.37
-$2.12
4.38%
$46.30
LyondellBasell Industries
LYB Vol: 3,694,082
-$1.98
4.30%
$44.05