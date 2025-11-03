S&P 500
Stock Market Live November 3: S&P 500 (SPY) Still Racing to Higher Highs
Is Meta Platforms Experiencing Metaverse Deja Vu All Over Again?

By Rich Duprey
  • Meta Platforms‘ (META) AI investments echo its metaverse-era spending with high costs and vague returns.
  • Analysts highlight risks, drawing parallels to past uncertainties Meta created with metaverse spending.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is once again pouring billions into a futuristic vision, this time with artificial intelligence (AI) at the center. Just a few years ago, the company’s aggressive push into the metaverse drew widespread skepticism as costs soared without clear revenue paths. 

Today, similar concerns are surfacing around Meta’s AI ambitions, where massive infrastructure investments and vague product timelines are testing investor patience. The recent earnings report highlighted strong core business performance but also revealed escalating spending that raises the specter of its metaverse foray’s financial strain.

Echoes from the Metaverse Era

Back in 2021 and 2022, Meta bet big on virtual reality and the metaverse, rebranding from Facebook and committing tens of billions to Reality Labs. The division racked up losses exceeding $10 billion annually, with products like Horizon Worlds failing to gain traction. 

Investors worried about the lack of monetization strategies, leading to stock volatility and questions about resource allocation away from proven ad revenue streams. The metaverse hype faded, leaving Meta to refocus on efficiency amid economic pressures.

Now, analysts see parallels in the AI strategy. Oppenheimer recently downgraded Meta to a “perform” rating, arguing that the AI push carries the same risks of high costs and uncertain returns. The firm’s note pointed out how AI investments, especially in advanced models, resemble the metaverse’s pattern of aggressive spending without immediate payoffs. 

Like the metaverse, AI lacks a flagship product to justify the outlays, raising fears of another prolonged drag on profitability.

Surging AI Costs Raise Alarms

Meta’s third-quarter 2025 earnings showed robust growth in its core operations, with revenue hitting $51.24 billion, up 26% year-over-year and beating estimates of $49.41 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at $7.25 per share, surpassing the $6.67 forecast, though a one-off tax charge pulled the reported figure down to $1.05 per share. 

Despite these beats, the stock tumbled over 12% post-earnings, wiping out more than $200 billion in market value. The drop stemmed largely from disclosures on capital expenditures. Meta reported nearly $20 billion in capex for the quarter, driven by AI infrastructure like data centers and talent acquisition. Operating expenses rose $7 billion year-over-year. 

Looking ahead, the company signaled up to $600 billion in U.S. infrastructure spending over the next three years. Meta’s CFO comments emphasized the firm’s strong cash position — $44.4 billion in cash and marketable securities against $28.8 billion in debt — and free cash flow (FCF) of $10.6 billion, enabling access to cost-efficient capital via a six-part dollar bond sale.

Waiting for Results

Yet, these figures highlight a familiar issue: spending outpacing returns. AI initiatives, including open-source models like Llama, aim to enhance recommendations, ads, and new content formats. CEO Mark Zuckerberg described AI as a “massive latent opportunity” during the call, promising novel capabilities and business applications. However, without specific budgets, timelines, or revenue anchors, analysts pressed for details on what the investments would yield beyond general improvements.

Meta’s quarterly free cash flow and cash equivalents for the last four years show cash fluctuations, peaking at $77.8 billion in one quarter but also previously being as low as $7.4 billion, with a total decline of 12% and a 3.4% decline in the compounded growth rate. 

FCF saw similar declines, from a peak of $16.5 billion last year to around $11.2 billion today, reflecting a 7.4% falloff and a 2% compounded contraction. FCF had been as low as $300 million as recently as 2022. It underscores how ongoing investments are straining liquidity, much like during the metaverse buildup.

Market Reactions and Broader Comparisons

The sell-off in Meta’s stock appears at least partly due to algorithmic triggers, with traders reacting to the headline earnings miss before adjustments for the tax hit. Narratives, though, quickly shifted to AI capex concerns, even as peers like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) ramp up similar spending without comparable backlash. 

Still, Meta’s case stands out due to perceptions that its AI efforts might funnel into unproven areas, potentially mirroring the metaverse’s black hole for funds.

Compared to Alphabet, both trade at around 21 times 2027 estimated earnings, but Alphabet offers more predictable growth from search. Meta’s aggressive revenue trajectory is appealing, yet high spending makes it tougher to sustain multiples without clearer 2027 visibility. Yet many view the dip as a buying opportunity, given Meta’s intact fundamentals and potential for recovery once the market digests the numbers.

Key Takeaways

Meta Platform’s AI strategy could transform its ecosystem, from smarter ads to AR glasses as smartphone alternatives. Success would validate the spending, driving long-term growth. However, failure to deliver tangible products risks repeating the metaverse’s pitfalls, where enthusiasm gave way to cost-cutting.

Investors face a balancing act: Meta’s core ad business remains a cash machine, but diversifying into AI demands patience. With bonds funding its capex, the company signals confidence in its financial health, but until AI generates meaningful revenue, investors may feel they are experiencing deja vu.

