From Cash to Credit: AMZN, META and MSFT Face $1 Trillion in New AI Debt

Key Points in This Article: Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META), and Microsoft (MSFT) have fueled AI growth with strong free cash flow until now.

Their dominance in cloud and social media has supported massive AI infrastructure spending.

The question remains whether this FCF model is about to shift unfavorably.

AI Revolution Shifts Away from Self-Funded Growth

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has catapulted Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) into a spending frenzy, with capital expenditures soaring to fuel the data centers and computing power needed for AI innovation.

Up until now, these tech giants have largely financed this growth through robust free cash flow (FCF), a testament to their dominant positions in cloud computing, social media, and enterprise software.

Amazon’s AWS has generated billions in FCF to support its AI infrastructure, while Meta has leveraged its advertising revenue to fund projects like LLaMA, and Microsoft has tapped Azure’s profitability to back its AI-driven transformation.

This self-sustaining model has reassured investors, allowing stock prices to climb as the promise of AI’s $40 trillion market potential looms large. But with spending accelerating, is this golden era of FCF-funded growth about to change for the worse? Should investors be worried?

An Alarming Projection

Morgan Stanley recently analyzed how hyperscalers are going to pay for their AI ambitions. The report paints a stark picture, estimating that AI-related capital expenditures (capex) from 2025 to 2028 will require $2 trillion, with over $1 trillion of that financed through new debt. The breakdown includes $1.4 trillion from cash flows, $200 billion from traditional debt, $500 billion from private credit, $800 billion from so-called “opportunity credit,” and $100 billion from sovereign funding.

This shift highlights the strain on internal resources as companies like AMZN, META, and MSFT race to build new data centers to meet AI demands. The report suggests that FCF alone can no longer keep pace, pushing these firms toward external financing, including high-cost private credit deals.

The Impact on Corporate Balance Sheets

This $1 trillion debt load increases financial leverage, potentially straining balance sheets if interest rates rise or AI returns lag. Private credit offers flexibility but at higher costs, risking profitability if ROI disappoints.

For example, Meta is turning to bond colossus PIMCO to lead a $29 billion deal to finance the cost of its data center expansion project in Louisiana. Reuters says PIMCO will handle $26 billion of debt, probably in the form of bonds, while Blue Owl will contribute $3 billion in equity.

The report notes that Meta said in an SEC filing last week it will offload $2 billion in data center assets to help pay for the cost of building new generative AI facilities. The development indicates even these tech behemoths are running out of available cash to pay for AI growth, a potentially troubling pivot.

In broad strokes, there are hints of the dot-com bubble that caused companies to take on debt to rapidly expand regardless of profitability. Irrational exuberance by the market and investors caused them to pour money into ventures that encouraged them to spend beyond their means. An argument can be made that the AI revolution is creating similar exuberance that could pressure stock valuations.

Moreover, depreciating data center assets and the opportunity cost of diverting capital from buybacks or research and development add layers of risk.

Absorption Capacity of Tech Giants

AMZN, META, and MSFT boast strong cash flows — AWS alone reported $30.9 billion in second-quarter revenue, with Meta at $18.9 billion in FCF through the first six months of 2025. Their scale and market access provide a buffer, but interest payments on $1 trillion at 5% to 7% interest rates could reach $50 billion to $70 billion annually, a burden if AI adoption slows.

Meta’s use of private credit suggests it may be facing cash flow constraints, while diversified revenue streams –such as Azure’s enterprise clients — offer hyperscalers some resilience. Still, overextension remains a concern if technological turnover accelerates.

The shift to private credit could inflate a debt bubble, especially if economic conditions worsen. If multiple hyperscalers become over-leveraged, they could face refinancing challenges or be forced to sell assets — a path Meta appears to have already started.

This systemic risk underscores the need for investor vigilance as the industry bets big on unproven AI returns.

Key Takeaway

Currently, this shift from FCF to debt financing is manageable but risky for AMZN, META, and MSFT. Their financial strength offers a cushion, and investors shouldn’t panic yet. However, the $1 trillion debt by 2028 demands a robust ROI to justify the gamble, especially with projections of exponentially greater capex over the decade to realize the hyperscalers’ AI vision.

Without clear returns, this could strain finances and erode investor confidence. Monitoring debt levels, interest costs, and AI adoption metrics will be crucial in assessing whether this is a pioneering move or simply the prelude to another bubble bursting.

