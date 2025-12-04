S&P 500
6,860.00
+0.03%
Dow Jones
47,857.50
-0.29%
Nasdaq 100
25,597.40
-0.07%
Russell 2000
2,532.41
+0.81%
FTSE 100
9,711.80
0.00%
Nikkei 225
50,606.50
+1.48%
Stock Market Live December 4: S&P 500 (SPY) Flat Ahead of Potential Rate Cuts

Investing

These Tax-Free Bonds Are a Great Supplement to Your Social Security

Quick Read

  • Municipal bonds pay federal tax-exempt interest and carry a historically low default rate.
  • Municipal bonds typically pay less interest than corporate bonds but offer predictable income that’s relatively stable.
  • These bonds could be a great source of retirement income on top of Social Security.
  • Annuities today are more compelling than they have been in years. It’s possible to generate guaranteed income for 3-10 years with as little as $1,000. It’s nuts more people don’t know about it. Get Started Now (Sponsor)
By Maurie Backman Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
These Tax-Free Bonds Are a Great Supplement to Your Social Security

© Steve Heap / Shutterstock.com

 

A good number of people end up retiring with more than just Social Security to fall back on. And that’s a positive thing, since Social Security only pays the average retired worker today a little more than $2,000 a month.

Now there are several different ways you can supplement your Social Security income in retirement. One option is to set up a CD ladder with guaranteed interest payments. However, this strategy only works well when interest rates are strong.

Another option is to maintain a portfolio of growth and dividend stocks. But that could introduce an element of risk you aren’t particularly comfortable with.

Plus, if you earn dividend income from a stock portfolio, it may be subject to taxes. The same holds true for interest you earn from CDs.

One type of bond, however, could give you access to steady interest income that won’t increase your tax bill. Interested? Let’s dive in so you can learn more.

Why it pays to invest in municipal bonds in retirement

If you’re looking for a great way to supplement your Social Security benefits without taking on a huge amount of risk or increasing your federal tax bill, then it pays to look at municipal bonds.

Municipal bonds are issued by states, cities, and other public entities. They’re generally used to fund public projects, like schools and roadways.

Some municipal bonds are tied to a specific revenue stream that’s used to repay bondholders. If municipal bonds are issued to build a bridge, for example, the tolls that are collected from drivers can be used to pay investors.

One major benefit of investing in municipal bonds is that the interest they pay is always tax-exempt at the federal level. And if you buy bonds issued by your state of residence, you may not have to pay any state or local tax on that interest income, either.

Of course, one thing to consider is that municipal bonds tend to pay less interest than corporate bonds. But they can make sense for retirees in a certain tax bracket looking to reduce their IRS burden.

Another great thing about municipal bonds is that offer predictability. Interest is generally paid twice a year, and municipal bonds have a very low default rate, historically speaking.

Since municipal bonds are used to finance public projects, it’s important that they offer investors little risk, especially given that they tend to pay less interest than corporate bonds. So local governments tend to do everything in their power to avoid defaulting on them.

Should you consider municipal bonds in retirement?

Although municipal bonds aren’t your only option for supplementing your Social Security checks, you may want to consider them if:

  • You like the idea of steady income
  • You’re worried about taxes
  • You don’t like to take on a lot of risk as an investor

Even if you’re getting a pretty nice monthly payday from Social Security, chances are, it won’t be nearly enough to allow you to live the lifestyle you’re hoping for. Municipal bonds could be a great way to bridge that gap and give you the financial peace of mind you’re after in retirement.

 

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

The 3 Best Investments to Supplement Your Social Security in Retirement
Maurie Backman |

The 3 Best Investments to Supplement Your Social Security in Retirement

There are many Americans who get all of their retirement income from Social Security. But people in that situation tend…
4 Ways You Can Supplement Your Social Security Income in Retirement
Maurie Backman |

4 Ways You Can Supplement Your Social Security Income in Retirement

Living comfortably on just Social Security is a difficult thing. That’s not to say that it absolutely can’t be done.…
12 to 15 Percent of Retirees Overly Rely on Social Security; Here’s The Problem With That
Maurie Backman |

12 to 15 Percent of Retirees Overly Rely on Social Security; Here’s The Problem With That

  If you’re someone who’s working full-time with a good number of years left until retirement, you may be wondering…
I’ve Heard Municipal Bonds Are a Good Retirement Investment. What Are the Risks?
Maurie Backman |

I’ve Heard Municipal Bonds Are a Good Retirement Investment. What Are the Risks?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
Paying Too Much Tax in Retirement? Here’s How to Lower Your Bill
Maurie Backman |

Paying Too Much Tax in Retirement? Here’s How to Lower Your Bill

As painful as it is to pay taxes during your working years, you might loathe the idea of paying taxes…
3 Ways to Lower Your Taxes in Retirement
Maurie Backman |

3 Ways to Lower Your Taxes in Retirement

Paying taxes is a drag no matter how old you are. But when you’re retired, taxes can be even more…
Getting Ready to Retire But Worried About Inflation? How to Protect Yourself
Maurie Backman |

Getting Ready to Retire But Worried About Inflation? How to Protect Yourself

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
Baby Boomers Can’t Retire On Dividends Alone — You Will Need to Do This
Maurie Backman |

Baby Boomers Can’t Retire On Dividends Alone — You Will Need to Do This

  Once you retire, you may end up getting a lot of your monthly income from Social Security. But those…
As Tax Season Arrives, 8 Ways You Can Get Taxed on Municipal Bonds
Jon C. Ogg |

As Tax Season Arrives, 8 Ways You Can Get Taxed on Municipal Bonds

Some investors get tax-free income by investing in municipal bonds. Yet, some muni-bond investments might not be quite as tax-free…

Top Gaining Stocks

Dollar General
DG Vol: 14,139,309
+$15.40
+14.01%
$125.29
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 6,768,124
+$1.50
+5.09%
$30.89
MarketAxess
MKTX Vol: 649,104
+$7.27
+4.55%
$166.98
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 3,690,299
+$27.14
+4.51%
$629.11
Dell Technologies
DELL Vol: 6,814,832
+$5.36
+4.01%
$138.99

Top Losing Stocks

Intel
INTC Vol: 93,214,458
-$3.39
7.74%
$40.38
LyondellBasell Industries
LYB Vol: 9,073,896
-$2.87
6.24%
$43.16
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 4,227,003
-$7.35
5.81%
$119.14
Lennar
LEN Vol: 6,476,974
-$6.38
4.79%
$126.75
Kroger
KR Vol: 22,780,410
-$3.06
4.62%
$63.14