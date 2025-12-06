S&P 500
6,873.00
+0.20%
Dow Jones
47,952.80
+0.21%
Nasdaq 100
25,701.80
+0.39%
Russell 2000
2,523.23
-0.32%
FTSE 100
9,663.00
-0.50%
Nikkei 225
50,636.50
+0.03%

Investing

Is VOO + QQQ the Ultimate Retirement Formula?

Quick Read

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) tracks the 500 largest publicly traded companies and offers an extremely low expense ratio.
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) tracks the Nasdaq-100 and focuses heavily on growth sectors like tech.
  • Combining VOO and QQQ provides broad market stability plus growth potential.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Maurie Backman Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Is VOO + QQQ the Ultimate Retirement Formula?

© create jobs 51 / Shutterstock.com

 

You’re probably aware of how important it is to save well for retirement. But setting money aside for your later years is just part of the equation. You also need to invest your money in a manner that leads to steady growth over time.

Now you’ll often hear that it’s important to maintain a diverse portfolio of assets when you’re trying to build a retirement nest egg. And that’s definitely good advice.

But some people get overwhelmed by the idea of having to keep track of several dozen stocks. If you feel similarly, you may want to focus your investment strategy on ETFs, or exchange-traded funds, instead.

The nice thing about ETFs is that they allow you to own a bunch of different assets with a single investment. That gives you the diversification you need without all of the legwork.

Meanwhile, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are two very different ETFs. But when combined, they could be a winning formula for building retirement wealth.

How the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) works

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) is often hailed as a great asset for everyday investors. The reason is that it’s set up to track the performance of the S&P 500 index, which consists of the 500 largest publicly traded companies by market cap.

The nice thing about VOO is that it gives you exposure to the broad market, and that it consists of hundreds of established businesses. It also has an extremely low expense ratio, which means you’ll get to keep more of your returns.

Historically, the S&P 500 has produced strong returns for investors. So for many people, investing solely in VOO is a solid choice. But if you combine VOO with QQQ, you may get to enjoy even more upside.

How the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) works

QQQ tracks the Nasdaq-100 index, which consists of 100 of the largest non-financial companies. QQQ tends to focus on growth-oriented sectors like tech and has historically delivered strong returns. And like VOO, its expense ratio is low.

However, QQQ carries a greater amount of risk than VOO because it’s so heavily concentrated in growth stocks. This means that while QQQ may deliver stronger returns when the market is up, it might also lose more value when the market is down.

Why VOO + QQQ could be the winning formula for you

Individually, VOO and QQQ are strong investments. When combined, they could give you the best of all worlds.

VOO give you the stability that comes with investing in the broad stock market. QQQ gives you a nice growth push, allowing you to potentially generate much stronger returns than what VOO is capable of.

Plus, the nice thing about this combination is that it’s easy to maintain. If you were to invest in 15 established S&P 500 companies and another 15 tech or growth stocks, you’d probably have to rebalance your portfolio a lot more frequently.

Of course, one thing you should realize is that both VOO and QQQ carry risk, since the value of both can swing wildly. If you’re in retirement, this combination may be too volatile for you without other stable assets to offset it. But if you’re in the process of building retirement wealth, you may find that VOO + QQQ = an optimal formula for you.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

Flat Like A Lake
Ben Briody |

Flat Like A Lake

Since Wednesday, Bitcoin has been on a slight downward trajectory, hitting a local bottom of around $88k on Friday. Since…
The Tools Every Marine Must Master Before Deployment
Chris Lange |

The Tools Every Marine Must Master Before Deployment

Before a Marine is deployed, they’re expected to master an essential set of tools that shape how they fight, communicate,…
Why Retiring Early Is Hard Even When You Can Afford It
247staff |

Why Retiring Early Is Hard Even When You Can Afford It

When you have spent your entire life working hard and saving for a secure retirement, it can be surprisingly difficult…
Is VOO + QQQ the Ultimate Retirement Formula?
Maurie Backman |

Is VOO + QQQ the Ultimate Retirement Formula?

  You’re probably aware of how important it is to save well for retirement. But setting money aside for your…
Netflix Doubled Your Money in 12 Months After Years of Lagging the Market
Jeremy Phillips |

Netflix Doubled Your Money in 12 Months After Years of Lagging the Market

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) went from mailing DVDs in red envelopes to dominating global streaming. That transformation created one of the…
3 Reasons You Can’t Live on Social Security Alone
Maurie Backman |

3 Reasons You Can’t Live on Social Security Alone

  There are many older Americans today who get the majority of their retirement income from Social Security. And there…
Up 96% in 2025, This Stock Will Be Added to the S&P 500 on Dec. 22
Rich Duprey |

Up 96% in 2025, This Stock Will Be Added to the S&P 500 on Dec. 22

The S&P 500 large-cap stock index undergoes quarterly rebalances to reflect evolving market conditions. Managed by S&P Dow Jones Indices,…
Constellation Holds Margin Lead as Vistra Expands With Gas Plants and Buybacks
William Temple |

Constellation Holds Margin Lead as Vistra Expands With Gas Plants and Buybacks

Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) and Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) reported Q3 earnings this month, exposing two fundamentally different approaches to…
Teva Crushes Earnings as Pfizer Struggles to Replace COVID Revenue
William Temple |

Teva Crushes Earnings as Pfizer Struggles to Replace COVID Revenue

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) just reported third-quarter earnings that reveal two pharmaceutical companies moving in…

Top Gaining Stocks

Ulta Beauty
ULTA Vol: 3,395,558
+$67.55
+12.65%
$601.50
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 16,531,461
+$2.21
+8.67%
$27.70
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 198,739,971
+$1.54
+6.28%
$26.08
Southwest Airlines
LUV Vol: 15,211,720
+$2.04
+5.70%
$37.85
Cooper Companies
COO Vol: 10,745,660
+$4.37
+5.67%
$81.40

Top Losing Stocks

New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 27,105,535
-$1.46
9.82%
$13.37
W. R. Berkley
WRB Vol: 15,664,173
-$4.15
5.86%
$66.72
Vistra
VST Vol: 4,524,237
-$8.90
5.05%
$167.17
NRG Energy
NRG Vol: 1,864,827
-$6.36
3.76%
$163.00
Insulet
PODD Vol: 518,069
-$11.43
3.62%
$304.49