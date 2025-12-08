S&P 500
6,880.20
+0.10%
Dow Jones
47,953.70
+0.00%
Nasdaq 100
25,769.50
+0.26%
Russell 2000
2,533.96
+0.43%
FTSE 100
9,674.00
+0.11%
Nikkei 225
50,561.50
-0.15%

Investing

Dave Ramsey’s 8% Rule Is Controversial, But Not Entirely Wrong

Quick Read

  • Ramsey’s 8% withdrawal rule requires a stock-heavy portfolio and assumes consistent 8% or higher annual returns.
  • The strategy risks depleting savings during market downturns or periods of lower returns.
  • If you’re going to use Ramsey’s 8% rule, maintain two years of cash reserves and plan to scale back withdrawals during sluggish markets.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Maurie Backman Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Dave Ramsey’s 8% Rule Is Controversial, But Not Entirely Wrong

© Anna Webber | Getty Images

 

Dave Ramsey has never been shy about offering up radical advice. Looking to buy a home? Ramsey might tell you to pay for one in cash and avoid getting a mortgage.

And don’t even get Ramsey started about credit cards. If you bring up the topic, he’ll probably tell you they’re evil and encourage you to cut them all up immediately.

But there’s a reason Ramsey tends to dish out this sort of advice. He really wants consumers to thrive and prosper.

Meanwhile, Ramsey’s advice doesn’t only apply to working Americans. The financial guru has been known to dish out advice on retirement, too.

One specific piece of retirement advice Ramsey is known for is his famous 8% rule. It clearly goes against the very popular 4% rule, and many experts feel it’s controversial. But with the right strategy, Ramsey’s approach to managing retirement plan withdrawals could pay off big time.

The 8% rule versus the 4% rule

The 4% rule, which financial experts have long sworn by, has you withdrawing 4% of your portfolio balance your first year of retirement and adjusting subsequent withdrawals for inflation. Ramsey’s 8% rule is similar — only he has you taking much larger withdrawals.

Many financial planners would argue that an 8% withdrawal rate is too high and puts savers at risk of depleting their nest eggs prematurely. But Ramsey feels strongly that with the right portfolio composition, an 8% withdrawal rate is sustainable in the long run.

One key difference between the two rules, though, is that the 4% rule is based on a portfolio that’s split fairly evenly between stocks and bonds. Ramsey’s 8% rule hinges on having a portfolio that’s heavily loaded with stocks.

That approach, says Ramsey, could be conducive to an 8% withdrawal rate over time because your portfolio may be generating returns year over year that are equal to 8% or higher.

The problem with Ramsey’s approach

Ramsey’s 8% rule has validity, but it’s risky. For one thing, stock market returns are not always consistent from one year to the next. If there’s a period when the market only delivers 6% or 7% returns, an 8% withdrawal rate could mean dipping into principal to an unhealthy extent.

Also, the stock market tends to tank every so often. Withdrawing 8% of your portfolio during a downturn could mean locking in permanent losses.

Therefore, if you’re going to follow Ramsey’s advice, set up some protections and prepare to be flexible.

First, make sure to have at least two years’ worth of cash on hand in case you need to ride out a stock market crash. Secondly, plan to scale back withdrawals if the market is sluggish.

Also make sure to maintain a diverse mix of growth and dividend stocks in your portfolio. The growth portion is what might allow for an 8% withdrawal rate in retirement, but the dividend portion can give you some stability and income to offset your risk.

Should you follow Ramsey’s advice?

There’s a reason Ramsey’s 8% rule is so controversial — it’s too aggressive for a lot of people. But that doesn’t mean it’s wrong for you. Think about your risk tolerance, portfolio makeup, and other income sources when deciding what withdrawal rate to use for your portfolio.

And while you’re at it, you may want to consult a financial advisor. That way, you’ll have an expert who can tell you whether Ramsey’s guidance is suitable based on your specific situation.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

Dave Ramsey’s Retirement Income Strategy Has a Very Serious Drawback
Maurie Backman |

Dave Ramsey’s Retirement Income Strategy Has a Very Serious Drawback

  If you’re working and collecting a steady paycheck, you’re hopefully saving some amount of money for retirement each month.…
Forget the 4% Rule. Here’s What Dave Ramsey Says You Should Do With Your Retirement Savings
Maurie Backman |

Forget the 4% Rule. Here’s What Dave Ramsey Says You Should Do With Your Retirement Savings

  A lot of people think saving money for retirement is the hard part. Some actual retirees might tell you…
The 8% Retirement Rule: Freedom Sooner or Risk Too High?
Maurie Backman |

The 8% Retirement Rule: Freedom Sooner or Risk Too High?

  Saving for retirement is not an easy thing to do. But finding the money for retirement savings is only…
Dave Ramsey’s 8% Retirement Rule Debate: Higher Income or Higher Risk?
David Beren |

Dave Ramsey’s 8% Retirement Rule Debate: Higher Income or Higher Risk?

If you’re a fan of personal finance guru Dave Ramsey, it shouldn’t surprise you that there are some differing opinions…
Should Retirees Be Avoiding the Stock Market? Here’s the Truth
Maurie Backman |

Should Retirees Be Avoiding the Stock Market? Here’s the Truth

An older relative of mine retired recently and asked for advice on managing his portfolio. I told him his best…
Percentage Pulling: Is the 4% Rule Now the 8% Rule for Retirees?
Chris MacDonald |

Percentage Pulling: Is the 4% Rule Now the 8% Rule for Retirees?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
If You’re Not Following Dave Ramsey’s Social Security Advice, You’re Making a Big Mistake
Maurie Backman |

If You’re Not Following Dave Ramsey’s Social Security Advice, You’re Making a Big Mistake

  There are some tough financial decisions you might have to make in the context of retirement. These include when…
Dave Ramsey’s Retirement Rule vs. The New Dividend Reality
David Beren |

Dave Ramsey’s Retirement Rule vs. The New Dividend Reality

As the world moves into the reality that baby boomers are continuing to retire en masse, it raises the question…
Many Retirees Are Pulling 8 % instead of 4%, But Is It Safe?
247staff |

Many Retirees Are Pulling 8 % instead of 4%, But Is It Safe?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…

Top Gaining Stocks

Ulta Beauty
ULTA Vol: 3,395,558
+$67.55
+12.65%
$601.50
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 16,531,461
+$2.21
+8.67%
$27.70
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 198,739,971
+$1.54
+6.28%
$26.08
Southwest Airlines
LUV Vol: 15,211,720
+$2.04
+5.70%
$37.85
Cooper Companies
COO Vol: 10,745,660
+$4.37
+5.67%
$81.40

Top Losing Stocks

New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 27,105,535
-$1.46
9.82%
$13.37
W. R. Berkley
WRB Vol: 15,664,173
-$4.15
5.86%
$66.72
Vistra
VST Vol: 4,524,237
-$8.90
5.05%
$167.17
NRG Energy
NRG Vol: 1,864,827
-$6.36
3.76%
$163.00
Insulet
PODD Vol: 518,069
-$11.43
3.62%
$304.49