Michael Dell Dropped $6.25B on Trump Accounts – Elon Musk Is Up Next

I’ll have to say, of all the chaos and intense changes brought about by president Donald Trump’s second term, his so-called “Trump Accounts for Kids” program is one of the more intriguing pushes I think is worth diving into.

These accounts are intended to operate as long-term, tax-advantaged investment vehicles or savings accounts, in which the federal government will put $1,000 per child (born during Trump’s second term) to work. Via the power of compounding, the hope is that this $1,000 the government invests in our youth of today will turn out to be a much more meaningful sum 18 years (or longer) down the line, when these children need these funds to pay for their education or other key expenses which have continued to rise faster than inflation.

Michael and Susan Dell have decided to jump aboard this bandwagon and donate an additional $6.25 billion to this effort. Their pledge is to accentuate the program Trump has announced, and is a move I think could propel other billionaires to follow suit.

Let’s dive into what was announced, and whether other big players such as Elon Musk could step into the game in a big way as well.

The Announcement

oracle_images / Flickr

What’s interesting about the structure of this proposed gift from Michael and Susan Dell (at least to me), is that there was some serious thought put into who should get these funds, expanding the reach of Trump’s initial savings account structure to potentially benefit even more children.

Dell’s gift will provide an additional $250 to 25 million children as a separate deposit to these accounts. Via extending these funds to children who may have been considered too old for the $1,000 bonus (based on when they were born), and focusing specifically on lower-income communities (those with median household incomes below $150,000), the goal here appears to be to make the giving a bit more fair across the board.

That seems reasonable, given the bifurcation we’re seeing in the U.S. economy, with some areas of the country clearly doing much better than others. And while $250 may not seem like much today, for some families without the means to be able to tackle some big life goals for their children down the line (help them achieve a college degree or start a business, etc.), these funds could certainly be a turning point in bringing millions of children out of the poverty cycle and toward a life of abundance.

Can’t say I disagree with the logic here.

Will Elon Musk Follow Suit?

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

This $6.25 billion pledge is impressive, and is one that could indeed set a philanthropic benchmark for other wealthy investors to emulate. Indeed, there are only a few other notable investors with the resources (and political leanings) to take on such a giving pledge, with Elon Musk’s name immediately coming to mind.

Musk has already donated multiple millions of dollars to the Trump campaign and other right-leaning initiatives. His views on fiscal conservatism are well-known, given his work on running DOGE for a period of time. And if he’s truly a believer in the idea that anyone can pull themselves up by their bootstraps and be successful in America, sharing some of his resources with those less-fortunate to be able to do what he did could be a meaningful step forward.

Now, Musk and Trump have gone through a high-profile breakup, and it’s unclear to me at this stage of Musk’s political journey whether he’d support any program (no matter how good-spirited or positive it may be) out of spite. That may seem cynical to many, but that does appear to be the reality of the climate between these two presently.

For now, I’m not holding my breath that more in the way of donations are likely to come from the likes of Musk. But I can think of a handful of other very wealthy right-leaning donors who may step in to follow in the footsteps of Michael and Susan Dell.