Stock Market Live December 8: S&P 500 (SPY) Running Ahead of the Fed

Investing

Reddit Traders Push AST SpaceMobile Higher Despite Analyst Sell Ratings and Extreme Multiples

By Austin Smith Published
Reddit Traders Push AST SpaceMobile Higher Despite Analyst Sell Ratings and Extreme Multiples

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) closed Friday at $69.90, up 185% year-to-date despite a volatile November that saw shares briefly touch oversold territory. The stock has rebounded sharply in December, and retail sentiment across Reddit and X has reached remarkably bullish levels. Over the past seven days, ASTS maintained an average sentiment score of 87 out of 100 on Reddit, with zero negative periods recorded. The latest reading hit 92, firmly in “very bullish” territory. By comparison, Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB), a frequent peer in space-sector discussions, averaged 79 over the same period.

Reddit Traders Pile Into ASTS Despite Extreme Valuation

The enthusiasm is visible across subreddits. On r/wallstreetbets, user ponnewslo posted about buying $70 call options just before a recent surge, writing: “I bought ASTS 70c in the last 1.5 hours before yesterday’s close at an average price of 0.72… ASTS stock has been declining since it reached ATH on 10/16 and only improved on 12/1, so I bought it yesterday after they sent out a report of an upcoming rocket launch.” The post drew 339 upvotes and reflects the catalyst-driven trading common among ASTS bulls.

$ASTS Rocket in the air
by
u/ponnewslo in
wallstreetbets

Yet the valuation remains extreme. AST SpaceMobile trades at 1,465 times trailing sales compared to Rocket Lab’s 47 times. ASTS generated just $18.5 million in revenue over the past twelve months against a $27.16 billion market cap, while RKLB posted $554.5 million. Both companies are unprofitable, but RKLB’s 48% quarterly revenue growth dwarfs ASTS’s 12.4%. Despite this, ASTS commands the premium, driven entirely by future expectations tied to its satellite broadband network.

Momentum Intact, But Risks Remain Significant

Technical indicators support the bullish narrative. ASTS’s RSI sits at 62.71, well below overbought levels despite the massive year-to-date gain. The stock recovered from an RSI of 30.94 on November 20, adding nearly 27 points in two weeks. Among ten analysts covering the stock, four rate it a buy, but two assign strong sell ratings. The consensus target of $71.51 sits essentially at current levels, suggesting limited upside without new catalysts. Investors should monitor the company’s satellite deployment schedule and any updates to its contracted revenue pipeline, which management says exceeds $1 billion in commitments.

