Rocket Lab’s $554M Revenue Dwarfs AST SpaceMobile’s $18M Despite Identical $30B Valuations

Shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) are drawing intense retail attention in December, with both space stocks registering neutral sentiment scores of 53 as of this morning. That marks a significant cooldown from early December, when AST SpaceMobile held sentiment scores consistently above 88 through December 7-8, while Rocket Lab hovered in the 78-82 range. The convergence tells a story of shifting retail conviction as both stocks navigate similar market caps near $30 billion but wildly different operational realities.

This infographic compares the 7-day social sentiment trends for AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) and Rocket Lab (RKLB), showing a cooldown to neutral sentiment, alongside a detailed financial and operational contrast highlighting Rocket Lab’s stronger performance.

AST SpaceMobile Held the Sentiment Crown, Then Reality Hit

AST SpaceMobile dominated social sentiment through early December, averaging 82.5 across the seven-day period compared to Rocket Lab’s 70.5. The enthusiasm centered on the company’s satellite constellation plans, with retail traders on r/stocks and r/investing repeatedly naming ASTS among their top growth picks for 2026. One commenter on the r/stocks thread noted: “ASTS is one of the most exciting growth opportunities heading into 2026.”

But the fundamentals paint a different picture. AST SpaceMobile missed Q3 estimates by 114%, reporting a loss of $0.45 per share against expectations of $0.21. Revenue of $14.74M fell short of the $20.33M estimate, and the company trades at 1,567x price-to-sales. The stock carries a 2.76 beta. Despite $1.2B in cash and over $1B in contracted revenue commitments, the path to profitability remains distant as the company targets 45-60 satellites by end of 2026.

Rocket Lab’s Execution Justifies the Hype

Rocket Lab presents a stark operational contrast. The company beat Q3 estimates by 71%, posting a loss of just $0.03 per share against expectations of $0.1045, while revenue of $155.08M topped estimates and grew 48% year-over-year. With 17 Electron launch contracts secured (a record) and gross margins hitting 37%, Rocket Lab demonstrates consistent execution. The company’s price-to-sales ratio of 55x, while elevated, sits far below AST SpaceMobile’s extreme valuation.

Reddit discussions reflect this operational maturity. On r/wallstreetbets, one trader laid out the bull case: “Neutron is a structural change within the company that will bring Billions in revenue over the years […] it gives you rocket fuel for one of the best positioned company of the next 10+ years.” The upcoming Neutron launch, expected in Q1 2026, represents a potential inflection point that could unlock Department of Defense contracts worth hundreds of millions.

Two Bets, One Clear Leader

Both stocks trade with similar market caps and high volatility, but Rocket Lab generates 30x more revenue ($554.5M vs $18.5M) while maintaining better profitability metrics. Institutional investors recognize this, with 58% ownership in RKLB compared to 39% for ASTS. As sentiment converges at neutral levels, the divergence in fundamentals becomes impossible to ignore.