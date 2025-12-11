Rocket Lab’s $554M Revenue Dwarfs AST SpaceMobile’s $18M Despite Identical $30B Valuations

Shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) are drawing intense retail attention in December, with both space stocks registering neutral sentiment scores of 53 as of this morning. That marks a significant cooldown from early December, when AST SpaceMobile held sentiment scores consistently above 88 through December 7-8, while Rocket Lab hovered in the 78-82 range. The convergence tells a story of shifting retail conviction as both stocks navigate similar market caps near $30 billion but wildly different operational realities.
AST SpaceMobile Held the Sentiment Crown, Then Reality Hit
AST SpaceMobile dominated social sentiment through early December, averaging 82.5 across the seven-day period compared to Rocket Lab’s 70.5. The enthusiasm centered on the company’s satellite constellation plans, with retail traders on r/stocks and r/investing repeatedly naming ASTS among their top growth picks for 2026. One commenter on the r/stocks thread noted: “ASTS is one of the most exciting growth opportunities heading into 2026.”
Which stocks are truly worth holding in December 2025?
by u/Key_Letl in stocks
But the fundamentals paint a different picture. AST SpaceMobile missed Q3 estimates by 114%, reporting a loss of $0.45 per share against expectations of $0.21. Revenue of $14.74M fell short of the $20.33M estimate, and the company trades at 1,567x price-to-sales. The stock carries a 2.76 beta. Despite $1.2B in cash and over $1B in contracted revenue commitments, the path to profitability remains distant as the company targets 45-60 satellites by end of 2026.
Rocket Lab’s Execution Justifies the Hype
Rocket Lab presents a stark operational contrast. The company beat Q3 estimates by 71%, posting a loss of just $0.03 per share against expectations of $0.1045, while revenue of $155.08M topped estimates and grew 48% year-over-year. With 17 Electron launch contracts secured (a record) and gross margins hitting 37%, Rocket Lab demonstrates consistent execution. The company’s price-to-sales ratio of 55x, while elevated, sits far below AST SpaceMobile’s extreme valuation.
Reddit discussions reflect this operational maturity. On r/wallstreetbets, one trader laid out the bull case: “Neutron is a structural change within the company that will bring Billions in revenue over the years […] it gives you rocket fuel for one of the best positioned company of the next 10+ years.” The upcoming Neutron launch, expected in Q1 2026, represents a potential inflection point that could unlock Department of Defense contracts worth hundreds of millions.
RKLB Rocket Lab DD
by u/Responsible_Rip_7572 in wallstreetbets
Two Bets, One Clear Leader
Both stocks trade with similar market caps and high volatility, but Rocket Lab generates 30x more revenue ($554.5M vs $18.5M) while maintaining better profitability metrics. Institutional investors recognize this, with 58% ownership in RKLB compared to 39% for ASTS. As sentiment converges at neutral levels, the divergence in fundamentals becomes impossible to ignore.