Stock Market Live December 8: S&P 500 (SPY) Running Ahead of the Fed

Investing

Coinbase Stock Down 30% as Bitcoin Volatility Rattles Retail Investors

By Michael Williams Published
Coinbase Stock Down 30% as Bitcoin Volatility Rattles Retail Investors

© 24/7 Wall St.

Shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have plunged over 30% from their late October peak of $343.78, closing at $269.73 on December 5. The decline coincides with Bitcoin’s brutal slide and mounting concerns among retail investors on platforms like Reddit and X about the company’s exposure to cryptocurrency volatility.

The catalyst for the downturn is clear: Bitcoin’s slide from $99,614 on November 13 to a low of $83,800 by December 1, a 24% drop that dragged Coinbase down with it. Despite Bitcoin’s modest recovery to $91,238 by December 8, retail traders remain deeply pessimistic about Coinbase’s prospects given its correlation to crypto prices.

An infographic titled 'Investors Simply Hate Coinbase Stock Right Now | COIN Stock'. A large red downward arrow illustrates a '30%+ PLUNGE' in Coinbase stock, from a late Oct peak of $343.78 to a Dec 5 close of $269.73. Below, 'THE CATALYST: BITCOIN'S SLIDE' section shows a line chart of Bitcoin's price dropping 24% from $99,614 (Nov 13) to $83,800 (Dec 1). The 'OPTIONS TRADERS VOICE THE PAIN' section includes a Reddit logo and a quote about a bleeding portfolio due to COIN's BTC exposure. 'FUNDAMENTALS vs. PRICE DISCONNECT' lists 'STRONG Q3 FUNDAMENTALS' (Revenue: $1.90B, Net Income: $433M) and 'BEARISH FACTORS' (Bitcoin Correlation, Regulatory Uncertainty, Intensifying Competition). A bar chart in 'TRADING VOLUME & COMPARISON' shows volume with a peak of 15.5M shares on Nov 20, and a comparison of Coinbase Decline: 33% vs. Robinhood Decline: 18% (from peaks). The Key Driver advises to watch Bitcoin's ability to sustain above $90,000.
Coinbase stock (COIN) has plummeted over 30% from its late October peak, largely driven by Bitcoin’s brutal slide and intensifying retail concerns, despite strong Q3 fundamentals.

Options Traders Voice the Pain

The frustration is palpable across social platforms. One Reddit user on r/options captured the mood, writing: “My portfolio almost reached $250k like 2 months ago and now with market going down, my portfolio is bleeding.” The user noted that “COIN has high exposure to BTC so that’s really not helpful,” despite the company posting strong Q3 earnings. The post received 63 upvotes and 72 comments from fellow traders sharing similar concerns.

LEAP Options Jan 2027 Exp. Down over -50% from ATH (Need Advice)
by u/Wrong-Helicopter5229 in options

The disconnect between fundamentals and price action has investors questioning their positions. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) delivered a strong Q3, with revenue hitting $1.90B (up 25% quarter-over-quarter) and net income of $433M. Yet the stock has shed a third of its value. Three factors explain the bearish sentiment:

  • Bitcoin correlation remains Coinbase’s Achilles heel, with the stock moving in near-lockstep with crypto prices
  • Regulatory uncertainty continues to loom over the crypto exchange business model
  • Competition intensifies as traditional finance players expand into digital assets

Trading Volume Signals Capitulation

Volume spiked to 15.5 million shares on November 20 as the stock hit $238.16, its lowest level since the 52-week low of $231.17. While Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) has recovered 13% from that trough, investor concerns persist. For context, Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) faces similar headwinds but has held up better, down just 18% from its October peak versus Coinbase’s 33% decline. Investors should watch whether Bitcoin can sustain its recent bounce above $90,000, as that remains the primary driver of Coinbase’s (NASDAQ: COIN) near-term trajectory.

