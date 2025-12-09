S&P 500
6,864.90
+0.09%
Dow Jones
47,892.00
+0.28%
Nasdaq 100
25,678.30
-0.02%
Russell 2000
2,540.57
+0.74%
FTSE 100
9,647.20
+0.06%
Nikkei 225
50,963.00
+1.17%
Stock Market Live December 9: Anticipating a Rate Cut, the S&P 500 (VOO) Rises a Bit

Investing

Compass Minerals Narrows Losses 65% as Revenue Climbs but Investors Stay Cautious

Quick Read

  • Compass Minerals beat Q4 estimates with a $0.17 loss per share versus $0.23 expected.
  • Net losses narrowed 64.8% year over year to $17.0M from $48.3M in Q4 FY2024.
  • The company remains unprofitable for two consecutive fiscal years with FY2024 losses totaling $206.1M.
  • Finding the best credit card just got a lot easier. We’ve assembled a list of cards with unlimited cash back, $200 statement credits, $0 fees, and more. See the list for yourself.(sponsored)
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By William Temple Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Compass Minerals Narrows Losses 65% as Revenue Climbs but Investors Stay Cautious

© 24/7 Wall St.

Yesterday we were watching whether Compass Minerals could stabilize its bottom line after a brutal fiscal 2024. The company delivered Q4 FY2025 results after the close on December 8, beating expectations on both EPS and revenue. This morning, shares are trading around $14.05 in pre-market, up roughly 1.5% from Friday’s close of $13.57.

Losses Narrow as Revenue Climbs

Compass Minerals reported a loss of $0.17 per share for Q4, beating the consensus estimate of a $0.23 loss by 25.7%. Revenue came in at $227.5 million, topping the $225.7 million estimate by 0.78%. More importantly, the quarter showed meaningful improvement versus the prior year. Net losses narrowed to $17.0 million from $48.3 million in Q4 FY2024, a 64.8% improvement. Revenue climbed 8.9% year over year from $208.8 million.

The company has been unprofitable for two consecutive fiscal years. FY2024 ended with a $206.1 million net loss. Sequential quarterly results have been volatile, with Q2 FY2025 revenue hitting $494.6 million during peak winter de-icing season before dropping to $214.6 million in Q3. Q4’s $227.5 million figure suggests stabilization heading into the new fiscal year.

Market Reaction Remains Muted

Despite the beat, pre-market trading has been light with only around 45,000 shares changing hands before 7:25 AM ET. The modest 1.5% gain suggests investors are taking a wait-and-see approach. Friday’s session showed typical volatility for CMP, with shares ranging from $13.23 to $13.92 before settling at $13.57. The stock has been notably quiet in after-hours and pre-market sessions, indicating no major institutional repositioning yet.

An infographic titled 'Day After Earnings: CMP' for Tuesday, December 9, 2025, 7:26 AM ET. The infographic is divided into several sections. The first section, 'Q4 FY2025 Results: Beating Expectations', shows an EPS (Loss per Share) of ($0.17), beating an estimate of ($0.23) by 25.7%, and Revenue of $227.5 Million, beating an estimate of $225.7M by 0.78%. The second section, 'Losses Narrow & Revenue Climbs', features a bar chart illustrating Net Loss Improvement (YoY) from a $48.3M Loss in Q4 FY2024 to a $17.0M Loss in Q4 FY2025, representing a 64.8% improvement. A line chart shows Revenue Growth (YoY) from $208.8M in Q4 FY2024 to $227.5M in Q4 FY2025, an 8.9% increase. The 'Market Reaction Remains Muted' section states the Pre-Market time as 7:25 AM ET, CMP Price as ~$14.05, Up ~1.5%, and Light Volume at ~45,000 Shares. 'Analyst Sentiment & Outlook' shows Analyst Ratings as 'Hold' (1 Buy, 2 Holds, 1 Strong Sell) and a Consensus Price Target of $20.00, indicating 43% Potential Upside. The final section, 'Focus Shifts to FY2026 Guidance', highlights the 'Path to Profitability?' and details Executive Equity Grants (Late Nov): Total RSUs: ~189,000, with CEO Dowling receiving 98,205 and CFO Fjellman receiving 25,043. The 24/7 WALL ST logo is in the bottom right corner.
This infographic summarizes Compass Minerals (CMP) Q4 FY2025 earnings, showing improved financial performance and a muted pre-market stock reaction. It also highlights analyst sentiment and the company’s focus on future profitability.

Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with one buy rating, two holds, and one strong sell. The consensus price target sits at $20.00, suggesting 43% upside from current levels if the turnaround gains traction.

Focus Shifts to FY2026 Guidance

We covered the setup before the print, noting the company’s high beta of 1.57 and recent executive equity grants totaling roughly 189,000 restricted stock units across leadership in late November. CEO Edward Dowling received 98,205 RSUs, while CFO Peter Fjellman was granted 25,043 units. These grants occurred two weeks before earnings as part of the standard compensation cycle.

Investors will want to watch whether management provides detailed FY2026 guidance and addresses the path back to profitability. Operating margins remain thin at 0.99% on a trailing twelve-month basis. With no earnings call transcript available yet, we’ll update if management commentary surfaces or if the stock’s early move shifts materially through the morning session.

Latest Podcast Episode

Overlooked Buckets, Huge Rebound Numbers And Thanksgiving Hot Takes!

Play

60 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

Earnings Live: Complete Tilray Brands (TLRY) 4Q Coverage
Joel South |

Earnings Live: Complete Tilray Brands (TLRY) 4Q Coverage

Live Updates Get The Best Tilray Brands Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis…
Earnings Live: Complete Beyond (BYON) 2Q Coverage
Joel South |

Earnings Live: Complete Beyond (BYON) 2Q Coverage

Live Updates Get The Best Tilray Brands Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis…
Coherent Gains 12% in After Hours Following Q3 Earnings Beat
Joel South |

Coherent Gains 12% in After Hours Following Q3 Earnings Beat

Coherent (NYSE: COHR) delivered its fourth consecutive earnings beat, posting $0.74 in adjusted EPS against expectations of $0.61. The beat…
Live: Tilray Brands (TLRY) Q1 FY2026 Earnings Coverage
Joel South |

Live: Tilray Brands (TLRY) Q1 FY2026 Earnings Coverage

Live Updates Get The Best Tilray Brands Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis…
Nike Beats Estimates by 81% While Under Armour Swings to Loss
William Temple |

Nike Beats Estimates by 81% While Under Armour Swings to Loss

Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Under Armour (NYSE: UA) reported recent earnings revealing two athletic brands moving in opposite directions. Nike…
QuantumScape Live: Q3 Earnings Coverage
Joel South |

QuantumScape Live: Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live Updates Get The Best Tilray Brands Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis…
QuantumScape Earnings: What To Know Before Q3 Results
Joel South |

QuantumScape Earnings: What To Know Before Q3 Results

QuantumScape (Nasdaq:QS) enters tonight’s earnings as a pre-revenue platform transitioning from lab to a scalable ready product. Management tightened CapEx,…
Cimpress Rises 21% as Momentum Continues Through Q3 With Optimistic Management Outlook
247patrick |

Cimpress Rises 21% as Momentum Continues Through Q3 With Optimistic Management Outlook

Shares of Cimpress were poised to extend gains after the parent company of Vistaprint reported third-quarter earnings well ahead of…
Shares of NIO Slip After Mixed Q3 Earnings
Joel South |

Shares of NIO Slip After Mixed Q3 Earnings

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) reported mixed Q3 2025 results before the bell on Tuesday, beating earnings expectations while missing on…

Top Gaining Stocks

Apollo Global Management
APO Vol: 1,794,680
+$7.52
+5.47%
$144.90
MarketAxess
MKTX Vol: 382,364
+$8.91
+5.40%
$173.97
KeyCorp
KEY Vol: 13,601,692
+$0.92
+4.75%
$20.31
KKR
KKR Vol: 1,648,457
+$5.88
+4.51%
$136.12
Newmont
NEM Vol: 2,766,662
+$3.45
+3.87%
$92.45

Top Losing Stocks

AutoZone
AZO Vol: 159,075
-$267.35
7.10%
$3,499.62
Campbell's
CPB Vol: 5,858,945
-$1.29
4.28%
$28.76
O'Reilly Automotive
ORLY Vol: 2,420,607
-$3.64
3.71%
$94.47
Lamb Weston
LW Vol: 370,923
-$2.07
3.47%
$57.47
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 4,293,340
-$0.48
3.26%
$14.10