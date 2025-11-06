Coherent Gains 12% in After Hours Following Q3 Earnings Beat

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read Coherent delivered its fourth consecutive earnings beat, posting $0.74 in adjusted EPS against expectations of $0.61.

COHR’s beat marks a 21.3% surprise and continues a remarkable turnaround from last year’s losses.

Coherent (NYSE: COHR) delivered its fourth consecutive earnings beat, posting $0.74 in adjusted EPS against expectations of $0.61. The beat marks a 21.3% surprise and continues a remarkable turnaround from last year’s losses. The stock has climbed steadily through 2025 as the company executes on margin expansion and capitalizes on AI datacenter demand, though it pulled back slightly after hours following the report as investors digested forward guidance.

AI Datacom Fuels the Recovery

The real driver of Coherent’s rebound is datacom revenue, which surged 89% year-over-year in the quarter. The company’s 800-gigabit transceivers are ramping broadly across customers, and management signaled confidence in launching 1.6-terabit products in calendar 2025. This AI datacenter tailwind has transformed Coherent’s revenue profile. Total quarterly revenue grew 28% year-over-year, with datacom accounting for the bulk of that acceleration. The company is now operating at scale in the highest-growth segment of the optical networking market.

Gross margins expanded to 35.2% in fiscal 2025, up from 30.9% a year earlier. Management has laid out a target to sustain margins above 40%, driven by pricing optimization and product cost reduction initiatives. I liked the specificity here. This isn’t vague guidance; it’s a concrete operational goal backed by identifiable levers.

Profitability Returns, But Guidance Caution Lingers

Coherent swung to $49.4 million in net income in fiscal 2025 after posting a $156 million loss the prior year. That turnaround is substantial and reflects both revenue growth and disciplined cost management. However, management’s forward commentary struck a measured tone. They acknowledged the strength in AI-driven demand but stopped short of aggressive expansion plans, suggesting they’re watching demand trends closely as the market matures.

The company’s focus remains on execution and margin expansion rather than top-line heroics. That’s a prudent stance given the cyclical nature of the semiconductor and optical equipment markets.

Key Figures

Adjusted EPS: $0.74 vs. $0.61 expected; beat by 21.3%

Revenue: Up 28% year-over-year, with datacom revenue up 89% year-over-year

Gross Margin: 35.2% (FY2025) vs. 30.9% (FY2024)

Net Income: $49.4 million (FY2025) vs. negative $156 million (FY2024)

EPS Trend: $3.60 in FY2025, up 117% from $1.66 in FY2024

The margin expansion story is the backbone here. Coherent has moved from recovery mode to sustainable profitability, and the path to 40%+ margins is now visible. The datacom revenue growth, while spectacular, is less predictable over time. Margins are the proof of execution.

What Management Emphasized

CEO Jim Anderson framed the quarter as part of a broader strategic transformation. The company is building “a faster and more agile company” with streamlined decision-making and accelerated execution. Management highlighted the ramp of 800-gig transceivers and their adoption across a broader customer base as validation of product-market fit in the AI datacenter space.

The tone was confident but not exuberant. Leadership focused on operational discipline and margin targets rather than chasing aggressive growth. That restraint suggests they’re aware of potential demand volatility and are prioritizing sustainable profitability over market share grabs.

What Comes Next

Coherent’s near-term story hinges on whether datacom demand remains robust through calendar 2025 and whether the 1.6T transceiver launch gains traction. The company will also need to demonstrate that the 40%+ gross margin target is achievable as volumes scale. Analyst consensus sits at $121.79, implying meaningful upside from current levels, though the stock’s high beta of 1.88 means volatility should be expected.

The earnings call will offer clarity on management’s view of AI datacenter spending durability and any early signals about 2026 demand. Watch for specificity around customer concentration and order flow visibility as well.