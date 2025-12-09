S&P 500
6,864.90
+0.09%
Dow Jones
47,892.00
+0.28%
Nasdaq 100
25,678.30
-0.02%
Russell 2000
2,540.57
+0.74%
FTSE 100
9,647.20
+0.06%
Nikkei 225
50,963.00
+1.17%
Stock Market Live December 9: Anticipating a Rate Cut, the S&P 500 (VOO) Rises a Bit

Investing

Ford, GM Race Ahead of the Market

24/7 Wall St. Key Points

  • Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) and General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) stocks are outperforming the S&P 500 this year.
  • They were supposed to be losers as Ford and GM lagged behind Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) in EV market share.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Douglas A. McIntyre Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Ford, GM Race Ahead of the Market

© denphumi / iStock via Getty Images

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) stock is up 33% this year, and General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) is 41% higher. The S&P 500 has increased 16% in that time. The two companies were supposed to be losers as they continued to lag behind the wounded Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) in the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) market, and they have the most modest presence in China and the European Union. Tesla may be hurting, but it still has about a 45% EV market share in the United States. GM and Ford are closer to 10% each. In China, the world’s largest EV market, the two U.S. car giants have almost nothing at all.

The “win” for Ford and GM is that they are fossil-fuel kings in a fossil-fuel nation. The EV market has died, thanks mostly to the end of the federal $7,500 EV tax credit. iSeeCars research says that EV sales as a percentage of total U.S. new car sales dropped from 8% in the third quarter to 4% in the fourth quarter. It will stay at that level through 2026, the research firm forecasts.

GM and Ford have spent billions of dollars on EV development, only to find their legacy businesses are extremely healthy. In fact, their lead products are full-sized pickups, symbols of America’s gasoline-loving drivers.

Among the reasons that GM and Ford were wrong about EVs was that buyers still worry about range (at 300 miles for most EVs) and the number of charging stations. Excess tire wear and engines that do not take a full charge in very cold temperatures are also concerns. Some Americans don’t know how EVs work, which is another drawback.

On the other hand, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline has dropped to $3. One of the selling points for EVs is that they save money on fuel. While that may be true, it is not as true as it was when gas was $5 a gallon, about the same time Russia invaded Ukraine. The world is awash in cheap oil, with prices falling toward $60 a barrel.

Add to the gas argument that there are, by some estimates, 175,000 gas stations in the U.S. (many of which have convenience stores). Filling a car with gas takes 10 minutes. EVs take longer to charge—if people can find a charger.

As a bonus, the dislike many Americans have for Tesla CEO Elon Musk has caused some people who might have bought Tesla cars to stick with combustion engine ones instead.

Gasoline-powered cars are the clear U.S. market winner. So much for gambling on EVs in America.

Ford Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025–2030

 

Latest Podcast Episode

Overlooked Buckets, Huge Rebound Numbers And Thanksgiving Hot Takes!

Play

60 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

Tesla Prices Surge
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Tesla Prices Surge

Tesla does not plan to cut its profit margins when the federal EV tax credit ends. Monthly lease prices are…
Tesla Is Worth 24 Times More Than Ford
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Tesla Is Worth 24 Times More Than Ford

Tesla is valued at 24 times more than Ford. The difference shows Ford’s lack of a future as much as…
GM, Ford Become World’s Greatest Car Companies
Douglas A. McIntyre |

GM, Ford Become World’s Greatest Car Companies

Ford and General Motors stocks trade at highs even though both automakers have failed in the electric vehicle segment, especially…
Tesla Is Worth 28 Times Ford
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Tesla Is Worth 28 Times Ford

Two differences between Ford and Tesla explain their widely disparate valuations. A few years from now, which one will be…
Ford Needs to Close Its EV Business
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Ford Needs to Close Its EV Business

Ford has wasted billions of dollars on EVs and has little to show for it. If it sticks to what…
Tesla Cybertruck a Threat to Ford’s EV Plans
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Tesla Cybertruck a Threat to Ford’s EV Plans

The first Tesla Cybertrucks roll out this month, presenting a challenge to competitors, especially Ford's F-150 Lightning.
Paul Ausick |

Toyota’s Hydrogen Fuel Cell Car Nearly Ready for Prime Time

ThinkstockIn an interview in Tokyo on Wednesday, Toyota Motor Corp. (NYSE: TM) said it expects to unveil a hydrogen fuel…
Ford Miserable EV Sales at 4% of Its Total
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Ford Miserable EV Sales at 4% of Its Total

Ford EV sales have dropped to less than 4% of total unit sales. The Detroit automaker is grasping for an…
Paul Ausick |

Will Cheap Gas Derail the Toyota Fuel Cell Car Launch?

Toyota on Monday introduced its mid-sized, fuel-cell powered Mirai in Torrance, Calif., ahead of the public opening of the Los…

Top Gaining Stocks

Apollo Global Management
APO Vol: 1,794,680
+$7.52
+5.47%
$144.90
MarketAxess
MKTX Vol: 382,364
+$8.91
+5.40%
$173.97
KeyCorp
KEY Vol: 13,601,692
+$0.92
+4.75%
$20.31
KKR
KKR Vol: 1,648,457
+$5.88
+4.51%
$136.12
Newmont
NEM Vol: 2,766,662
+$3.45
+3.87%
$92.45

Top Losing Stocks

AutoZone
AZO Vol: 159,075
-$267.35
7.10%
$3,499.62
Campbell's
CPB Vol: 5,858,945
-$1.29
4.28%
$28.76
O'Reilly Automotive
ORLY Vol: 2,420,607
-$3.64
3.71%
$94.47
Lamb Weston
LW Vol: 370,923
-$2.07
3.47%
$57.47
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 4,293,340
-$0.48
3.26%
$14.10