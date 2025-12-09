The New Income Shift: Why Steady 4%Yields Are Outperforming High Flyers

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

If you stop and think about it briefly, a 4% yield doesn’t seem all that impactful at a quick glance, but the reliability of such a number is where investors are hoping to win in 2026. Steady income definitely shifts the mindset from price-watching to income-building, which is a healthier and more sustainable approach to investing during volatile markets.

You could even look at this 4% steady yield approach another way and think about how payouts will land in your bank account every quarter, regardless of headlines. Add in a compounding effect, and you have a real advantage that you can reinvest this yield, and you can outperform volatile stocks that might not pay any kind of dividend at all. The hope is that portfolios that are anchored by sustainable income can produce better risk-adjusted returns than those that rely on unpredictable price appreciation.

Why High Flyers Are Falling Behind

For the most part, high-growth story stocks depend heavily on momentum, and when confidence is high in the market, money flows freely, and these companies go “to the moon” as Reddit likes to say. The problem is that when the market environment shifts, everything can change in an instant.

The reality is that many high flyers lack income support, so when a stock drops 20%, there is no dividend to help soften the blow for shareholders. This forces investors to rely solely on price recovery, which could take years to occur or, at worst, never occur at all. Funds like Invesco’s QQQ Trust Series I (NASDAQ:QQQ), home to many of these high-growth names, have seen stronger volatility as investors shift more toward value and income. When a dividend isn’t there to help cushion a decline, drawdowns feel sharper, and portfolio recovery takes longer, and in the case of retirees, it could be unrecoverable.

ETFs and Stocks Are Leading the 4 Percent Shift

Investors who are looking for sustainable income are unsurprisingly gravitating toward assets that produce reliable yields with lower volatility. Thankfully, there are some standout choices that everyday investors and retirees alike can utilize as core holdings to help embrace this shift.

Enterprise Product Partners

Enterprise Product Partners (NYSE:EPD) is a stock that is leading the steady 4% yield thanks to long-term contracts in the energy sector. With contracts across pipelines, storage, and energy transport, the stock’s 6.69% yield is steady, and its dividend, which currently sits at $2.18 annually, has grown for the last 27 years straight.

Realty Income

One of the most popular stocks in the REIT space, Realty Income (NYSE: O) is a portfolio anchor that offers an outstanding dividend and has reliably increased this number for 21 years and counting. With a 5.50% yield and an annual payout of $3.23, it’s no surprise that Realty Income has given investors confidence that their portfolios can be resilient during downturns, as monthly payments continue to arrive every month like clockwork.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

Offering shareholders a 4.56% yield and an annual dividend payout of $2.08 that arrives monthly, the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSE:DIVO) offers a solid blend of dividend growth and covered call income. The portfolio is made up of strong brands with dependable cash flow, and the additional income from call writing comfortably holds the yield over 4% for the long term.

State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSE:SPYD) has a lengthy name but also has a 4.48% yield to go along with it. Reliably paying out quarterly, shareholders are currently earning $1.95 for every share owned. Its broad diversification gives investors a wide set of income sources across various sectors like real estate, financial, and energy, which means the guesswork of trying to pick individual stocks is not needed.

Why the 4% Shift Matters in 2026

The broader market environment in 2026 is arguably going to be set up to help favor investors who want to prioritize sustainable cash flow over speculative growth. Nothing is guaranteed, but as interest rates continue to normalize and economic growth moderates, predictable income is becoming increasingly more valuable.

This is especially true for those who want passive income that can help offset the growing cost-of-living, healthcare increases, etc. As a result, investors, from everyday investors to retirees, are realizing that a steady 4 percent yield, backed by a durable business model, can outperform high flyers whose valuation depends on a heightened level of constant optimism. It feels safe to say that this is hopefully more than just a trend, but a practical evolution in how portfolios are being built for the future. For many people, income isn’t just a supplement now, it’s the whole strategy.