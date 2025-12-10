The Income Blueprint: How to Build a Portfolio That Pays 5% Without Stress

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Building a portfolio that reliably generates more than 5% is no longer something that is only reserved for retirees or high-net-worth investors. The good news for everyday investors is that there is a shift toward income-driven strategies that prioritize long-term sustainability and stability, while keeping them accessible.

With the right mix of dividend stocks, income ETFs, bonds, and REITs, a 5% portfolio is achievable as long as the focus remains on quality investments and risk is managed appropriately. If you can match both of these, the goal is simple: create a portfolio that generates steady income without taking on risky assets or anything speculative.

For many investors, this approach will resonate today because the market is choppy, inflation is still lingering around, and growth stocks are increasingly unpredictable (think AI stocks). It’s safe to say that many investors want income that arrives consistently, regardless of market swings, which makes a carefully constructed 5% strategy so important.

Why a 5 Percent Portfolio Works

Overall, the hope is that a 5% portfolio strategy can strike a balance between both ambition and safety. The percentage is high enough to provide meaningful cash flow but low enough to be supported by a diversified spread of assets such as dividend stocks, high-quality bonds, and REITs. The belief is that at this percentage, investors don’t have to chase double-digit yields that are dangerous and can instead rely on durable income sources that have proven resilient time and time again.

The other side of this coin is that a 5% portfolio also works well for the long haul. The traditional rule of thumb has long been that a 4% spending rule is good enough for retirement, but if you go with the 5% income portfolio, you not only get recurring income, but also reduce the need to sell shares during market downturns.

The Core Building Blocks for a 5% Income Portfolio

High-Quality Dividend Stocks

At the very top of the list for building a 5% portfolio, you have to look at high-quality dividend stocks. At the very top of the list would be Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), which is currently offering a 6.64% dividend yield and a $2.18 annual dividend. A midstream energy partnership that stores and transports natural gas, the company has a fee-based business model, which keeps revenue steady, supporting its growth and dividend distribution each year for the last 27 years.

Another strong option is Automatic Data Processing (NASDQ:ADP), which is essentially the company whose name is widely associated with being one of the largest payroll and HR service providers all over the world. The company’s subscription-based revenue and enormous client base help keep future earnings predictable, even in weaker markets. The yield might be at 2.62%, but it’s hard to ignore the $6.80 annual dividend that will average in with the rest of your holdings to keep you above 5% and earning well.

Dividend ETFs Built for Income

Unsurprisingly, at the top of a recommendation list is the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSE:JEPI), which offers an options overlay to generate high monthly income. The structure reduces volatility and provides a reliable cash flow stream even when markets are uncertain. The fund’s current dividend yield is around 8.19%, and it pays a $4.69 annual dividend, or $0.37 per month.

In the dividend world, another frequent name that pops up is the Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSE:SDIV), which invests in the 100 highest-yielding companies around the world, providing broad exposure to a diversified set of income sources. Even with the high yield, currently at 9.68%, the global reach helps balance the risk and spreads income across sectors. Speaking of income, you can look forward to a $2.31 annual dividend that arrives monthly in checks of around $0.19 per share.

Bond ETFs Providing Stability

Kicking things off, you have the Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSE:FBND), which is an actively managed core bond fund that invests across corporate, government, and securitized debt to strengthen its yield, which is sitting at 4.63% as of mid-December 2025. The flexibility of this fund, which pays out $2.14 in annual dividends per holding, is that managers shift its position into higher-income pockets of the market while maintaining investment-grade discipline, giving you peace of mind.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSE:JAAA) is a newer choice in the bond world, but its increasing popularity is a testament to why you should invest. The dividend yield of 5.33% keeps you steadily above the 5% portfolio line, all while earning an annual dividend of $2.69. Investing in AAA-rated collateralized loan obligations, these securities are backed by diversified corporate loans and have historically shown low default risk. In other words, you get high income with the kind of quality that isn’t frequently found in the 5% yield range.

REITs Deliver Natural Income

At the top of everyone’s investment list should be Reality Income (NYSE:O), which is known as “The Monthly Dividend Company” for all the right reasons. With a 5.66% dividend yield and a history of raising its dividend every year for the past 21 years, this company is laser-focused on its portfolio of more than 15,000 commercial properties, spanning everything from groceries and pharmacies to industrial users. The annual payout of $3.23 per share is hard to miss as well.

Another solid contender in the REIT space is NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN), which has a yield of around 6.05% and an annual dividend of $2.40. This company has a steady group of 3,500 plus properties, all with long-term net leases, which means it’s more focused on shifting maintenance costs onto tenants and instead stabilizing its cash flow. Having increased its dividend every year for 36 years and counting, it’s one of the steadiest investments in the sector.