S&P 500
6,864.90
+0.09%
Dow Jones
47,892.00
+0.28%
Nasdaq 100
25,678.30
-0.02%
Russell 2000
2,540.57
+0.74%
FTSE 100
9,647.20
+0.06%
Nikkei 225
50,963.00
+1.17%
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets on the Brink as Rates Hang in Balance

Investing

Toll Brothers Posts Sixth Straight Earnings Beat but Stock Drops on Tepid Growth

Quick Read

  • Toll Brothers beat Q4 EPS estimates by 5.8% but revenue fell 2.2% year over year to $3.26B.
  • Shares dropped 4.3% after the report despite the beat. Strong results were already priced in near 52-week highs.
  • Operating margin reached 17.4%. Earnings strength came from cost discipline rather than demand growth.
  • Finding the best credit card just got a lot easier. We’ve assembled a list of cards with unlimited cash back, $200 statement credits, $0 fees, and more. See the list for yourself.(sponsored)
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By William Temple Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Toll Brothers Posts Sixth Straight Earnings Beat but Stock Drops on Tepid Growth

© 24/7 Wall St.

Yesterday we were watching whether Toll Brothers could deliver another earnings beat amid a challenging housing market. The luxury homebuilder reported fourth-quarter results before Monday’s open, posting EPS of $4.63 versus the $4.38 consensus estimate. This morning, shares opened in the pre-market down approximately 4.3% to $130.38, suggesting investors found something to dislike despite the headline beat.

Beat on Bottom Line, Tepid on Revenue

The $0.25 per share earnings beat represented a 5.8% surprise, marking the sixth consecutive quarter Toll Brothers has exceeded analyst expectations. However, revenue of $3.26 billion came in just 1.8% above the $3.20 billion estimate. More concerning for investors: that revenue figure declined 2.2% year over year from the prior fourth quarter’s $3.33 billion.

An infographic titled 'Day After Earnings: TOL' dated Tuesday, December 9, 2025. It is divided into three main sections. Section 1, 'Key Earnings Results,' presents Q4 EPS actual at $4.63 (consensus $4.38, a +5.8% surprise) and Q4 Revenue actual at $3.26 billion (consensus $3.20 billion, a +1.8% surprise, but a -2.2% YoY decline). It summarizes the performance as 'Beat on Bottom Line, Tepid on Revenue' driven by cost management, with an operating margin of 17.4%. Section 2, 'Market Reaction & Context,' shows opening trading down -4.3% to $130.38, indicating investor disappointment despite the beat. A line chart illustrates the stock breaking below its 50-Day MA ($135.01), with the 200-Day MA at $120.27. Section 3, 'Analyst Sentiment & Outlook,' displays a 'Moderately Bullish' sentiment gauge (10 Buy/Strong Buy vs. 6 Hold/Sell) and an average price target of $152.40, implying 16.9% upside. It also lists 'Future Focus' areas and a Forward P/E Ratio of 10.08, indicating 'Reasonable Valuation'.
Despite beating Q4 EPS and revenue expectations, Toll Brothers (TOL) shares opened down -4.3%, reflecting investor disappointment. Analysts, however, remain moderately bullish with a significant upside potential on the average price target.

This pattern suggests the earnings outperformance came more from cost management and margin discipline than from robust demand growth. The company maintained strong profitability metrics, with operating margins at 17.4% on a trailing basis, but the modest revenue beat against elevated expectations appears to have disappointed the market.

Context matters here. Toll Brothers entered the report trading near its 52-week high of $149.50, meaning strong results were already priced in. The stock needed more than a modest beat to justify its premium valuation.

Market Reaction Reflects Growth Concerns

Pre-market trading volume remained light, with shares drifting lower in early activity. The stock broke below its 50-day moving average of $135.01, though it still holds above the 200-day moving average of $120.27. After-hours trading Monday evening showed significant volatility, with a spike to 212,990 shares at 7:00 PM and wide price swings between $129.22 and $136.47.

Despite the negative reaction, analyst sentiment remains moderately bullish. Ten analysts maintain Buy or Strong Buy ratings versus six Hold or Sell ratings, with an average price target of $152.40. That implies 16.9% upside from current pre-market levels, suggesting the sell-side views this pullback as temporary.

Focus Shifts to Guidance and Demand Trends

The key question now centers on forward guidance and order trends, neither of which appear in the preliminary data. With a forward P/E ratio of just 10.08, the stock trades at a reasonable multiple for a profitable homebuilder. However, investors need evidence that revenue growth can reaccelerate to justify even that modest valuation.

We’ll be watching how the stock trades through the morning session and whether management commentary on the earnings call provides clarity on backlog trends and pricing power in the luxury segment. Any analyst target adjustments should emerge within 24 to 48 hours.

Latest Podcast Episode

Overlooked Buckets, Huge Rebound Numbers And Thanksgiving Hot Takes!

Play

60 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

Toll Brothers (TOL): Q2 FY25 Earnings Live Coverage
Joel South |

Toll Brothers (TOL): Q2 FY25 Earnings Live Coverage

Live Updates Get The Best Toll Brothers Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis…
Paul Ausick |

Homebuilder Toll Brothers Improves Earnings, Expects Prices to Continue Rising

ThinkstockToll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) reported secondquarter fiscal 2013 results before markets opened this morning. The luxury homebuilder reported quarterly…
Earnings Previews: Farfetch, Gap, Workday
Paul Ausick |

Earnings Previews: Farfetch, Gap, Workday

Here are three more companies on deck to report quarterly results after markets close on Thursday.
Fiverr Beats on Q3 Earnings and Revenue, but Profitability Remains Tight
Joel South |

Fiverr Beats on Q3 Earnings and Revenue, but Profitability Remains Tight

Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) reported Q3 2025 results on Nov. 5, delivering an earnings beat while revenue came in marginally…
Earnings Previews: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Intuit, Toll Brothers
Paul Ausick |

Earnings Previews: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Intuit, Toll Brothers

After markets close on Tuesday, two of these three firms will report quarterly results. The other will be out with…
Why Things Are Looking Up for Toll Brothers
Paul Ausick |

Why Things Are Looking Up for Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers reported better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter 2016 results before markets opened Tuesday morning.
Paul Ausick |

Homebuilder Hammers Estimates Again, Orders Rise 40% (LEN, DHI, PHM, HOV, TOL, NVR, KBH, XHB)

Homebuilder Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN) reported second quarter earnings today that handily beat both EPS and revenue estimates. Excluding a…
Earnings Preview: Toll Brothers, Urban Outfitters
Paul Ausick |

Earnings Preview: Toll Brothers, Urban Outfitters

A major homebuilder and an apparel retailer are scheduled to report quarterly results after U.S. markets close on Tuesday.
Earnings Previews: Campbell Soup, Stitch Fix, Toll Brothers
Paul Ausick |

Earnings Previews: Campbell Soup, Stitch Fix, Toll Brothers

The earnings calendar for this week is sparse, but here are three companies that might be worth a look.

Top Gaining Stocks

Apollo Global Management
APO Vol: 1,794,680
+$7.52
+5.47%
$144.90
MarketAxess
MKTX Vol: 382,364
+$8.91
+5.40%
$173.97
KeyCorp
KEY Vol: 13,601,692
+$0.92
+4.75%
$20.31
KKR
KKR Vol: 1,648,457
+$5.88
+4.51%
$136.12
Newmont
NEM Vol: 2,766,662
+$3.45
+3.87%
$92.45

Top Losing Stocks

AutoZone
AZO Vol: 159,075
-$267.35
7.10%
$3,499.62
Campbell's
CPB Vol: 5,858,945
-$1.29
4.28%
$28.76
O'Reilly Automotive
ORLY Vol: 2,420,607
-$3.64
3.71%
$94.47
Lamb Weston
LW Vol: 370,923
-$2.07
3.47%
$57.47
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 4,293,340
-$0.48
3.26%
$14.10