Chewy Surges on Earnings Beat but Investors Take Profits Into Close

Quick Read

  • Chewy beat Q3 earnings by 39% with net income surging 1,415% to $59.2M from $3.9M last year.
  • This marks the fourth straight quarter of sustained profitability with net income between $59M and $62M.
  • Forward P/E of 25.8x is dramatically cheaper than trailing 72.2x as earnings acceleration continues.
By William Temple Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
We were watching yesterday whether Chewy could sustain its profitability momentum after a string of strong quarters. The answer came pre-market on December 10: the company beat earnings estimates by 39%, posting $0.32 per share against the $0.23 consensus. The stock surged to $37.34 at the open but gave back most gains through the session, closing at $35.22. This morning, shares are up 1.5% in pre-market trading to $35.37, suggesting investors are still digesting the implications.

The Beat That Validated a Thesis

Chewy’s Q3 results delivered on multiple fronts. Revenue of $3.12 billion beat estimates by $24 million and grew 8.3% year over year. But the real story was profitability: net income hit $59.2 million, up from just $3.9 million in the same quarter last year. That represents a 1,415% increase in bottom-line performance.

The company’s gross margin expanded 50 basis points to 29.8%, and adjusted EBITDA climbed 30.9% to $180.9 million. Free cash flow generation remained strong at $330.4 million for the nine-month period. These aren’t one-time adjustments. This is the fourth consecutive quarter of sustained profitability, with net income ranging between $59 million and $62 million each quarter this fiscal year.

What matters most for valuation: the forward P/E ratio of 25.8x looks dramatically cheaper than the trailing 72.2x multiple, reflecting expectations that earnings will continue accelerating. Yesterday’s beat confirms the market wasn’t overoptimistic.

Management Confidence Meets Measured Reaction

CEO Sumit Singh emphasized that “Chewy continues to outperform the pet category and expand market share, with profits once again growing faster than sales.” He highlighted the company’s “structural resilience” and “execution quality,” pointing to sustainable advantages in a competitive market.

Yet investors took profits after the initial pop. The stock opened at $37.20, peaked at $37.34, then faded throughout the day. Heavy volume at the close (2.05 million shares in the final five minutes) suggests institutional repositioning rather than panic selling. The after-hours stabilization around $35.20 and modest pre-market continuation indicate professionals are accumulating near current levels.

What to Watch From Here

The technical setup remains constructive. The RSI sits at 56.7, leaving room for upside before overbought territory. Analysts maintain a bullish stance, with 71% rating the stock a buy and a $45.10 average price target implying 27% upside from current levels.

We’ll be watching whether the company can maintain this profitability trajectory into Q4, particularly as it approaches the critical holiday shopping season. The market’s measured response suggests investors want to see sustained execution before pushing shares toward the $48.62 52-week high. For now, Chewy has proven it can grow revenue while expanding margins, a rare combination in e-commerce that justifies continued attention.

