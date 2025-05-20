Toll Brothers (TOL): Q2 FY25 Earnings Live Coverage

Key Points
-
Valuation depends on margins holding in luxury segment.
-
EPS/revenue both expected to decline YoY; stock still down 15% YTD.
-
Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)
Live Updates
Luxury Buyer Still in Control — For Now
Toll’s last earnings call reflected strong confidence in the high-end buyer. CEO Doug Yearley highlighted that cancellation rates were at multi-year lows and said buyers were showing “little price sensitivity” in design upgrades. ASPs remained above $1 million in key regions, and TOL raised full-year community count guidance.
Management noted that build-to-order customization remains a differentiator, allowing flexibility in margins and price mix. Yearley also emphasized that land strategy remains asset-light, with options preferred over ownership. However, there was subtle caution: Yearley acknowledged that “rates are sticky” and noted buyers are “taking longer to close.”
“Our buyers have choice, and they’re making that choice with conviction. They want luxury, and they want it their way.”
Margin Control and Land Strategy in Focus
Toll has leaned heavily on product mix and operational efficiency to maintain margins, even as affordability pressure has squeezed peers. On the last call, management said “build-to-order is winning”, allowing them to prioritize high-margin customers and avoid speculative inventory. The company has also pointed to design center customization as a moat, and average selling prices remain high relative to the broader builder group.
IR updates show ongoing strength in Sun Belt and Western U.S. demand, and TOL continues to use option-controlled land rather than heavy land banking — a strategy designed to limit risk if the market softens further. Investors will be laser-focused on community count growth, cancellation rates, and new order pricing versus backlog.
Toll Brothers has risen +15% over the past month, though it remains down –15% YTD. For Q2, analysts forecast EPS of $2.89 on $2.67 billion in revenue, both modestly down year-over-year. The quarter is expected to show pressure on margins and normalized new order activity as the Fed’s rate outlook clouds luxury housing demand.
TOL has topped earnings in 3 of the past 4 quarters. FY25 EPS consensus is $13.72, with revenue expected to fall slightly to $10.71 billion. With gross margins near peak and affordability stretched in core markets, the key issue is whether Toll can continue to offset mortgage headwinds with product mix and pricing power.
High-End Housing Navigates Affordability Crosswinds
Homebuilders are walking a tightrope between strong underlying demand and stubbornly high mortgage rates. New home sales have held up better than existing inventory, but affordability remains a constraint, especially at luxury price points. PulteGroup and D.R. Horton both issued mixed outlooks, flagging buyer hesitation despite resilient order books.
Toll Brothers, as a premium builder, has some cushion via design customization and margin-rich communities, but it’s not immune. The Fed’s hold on rate cuts has dampened spring season enthusiasm, and any slippage in orders or cancellation rates could reignite pressure. On the flip side, limited resale supply and high rental inflation continue to provide structural support for builders with land positions.
Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor)
Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor.
Here’s how it works:
- Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes!
- Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin
- Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you.
Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.