S&P 500
6,868.20
+0.37%
Dow Jones
47,894.00
+0.73%
Nasdaq 100
25,715.20
+0.22%
Russell 2000
2,552.13
+0.93%
FTSE 100
9,662.30
+0.51%
Nikkei 225
50,615.50
-0.35%
Stock Market Live December 10: S&P 500 (VOO) Flat As Investors Await Interest Rate News

Investing

Today’s The Day

Quick Read

Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Ben Briody Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Today’s The Day

© Saulich Elena / Shutterstock.com

 

The long awaited end of 2025 FOMC Meeting looms over markets, with BTC trading down slightly today at the $92k level. Since touching $94k yesterday, BTC has slowly ground down, but is seeing strong support at $92k. ETF flows were low yesterday, with a net inflow of $40m across all of the BTC ETFs. The anticipation of the FOMC meeting is palpable in the market, with tight trading on lower volume in spot. Funding rates on perpetual futures have fallen across exchanges to nearly flat levels, as traders wait to see what will happen in the next few hours. While the rate cut is all but priced in, the language coming from Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his presser this afternoon will be the event that drives markets today. Hawkish language is what is anticipated, and the lack of reporting coming from the BLS doesn’t inspire confidence in the opposite scenario happening. BTC needs a proper catalyst to reclaim the $100k handle.

 

Ethereum is defending the $3.3k level vehemently since crossing it on December 9th, showing renewed interest and strength after the second largest crypto has had a tough 4th quarter. ETH is leading the way over BTC, seeing more volume in ETF products yesterday. ETH ETFs saw $117m in inflows yesterday, as retail shows desire to own exposure to the world’s most unstoppable computer. Much like BTC, ETH markets are quiet today as participants wait for the FOMC meeting. Funding rates have come down from yesterday’s highs, now trading at around 4-6% annualized on most major exchanges. Now, we wait.

Latest Podcast Episode

Overlooked Buckets, Huge Rebound Numbers And Thanksgiving Hot Takes!

Play

60 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

Fool Me Once
Ben Briody |

Fool Me Once

BTC is back at nearly $94k this afternoon, after a wave of liquidations have squeezed the leading cryptocurrency upwards. About…
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Tiger Woods Caused The Stock Rally, Really (DIA, SPY, QQQQ)

Today was very confusing for traders.  You had a housing number that may have incorrectly gave a feeling that housing…
Choppy Waters On Low Volume For BTC
Ben Briody |

Choppy Waters On Low Volume For BTC

With Thanksgiving fast approaching in the US, volume across all markets is starting to dwindle as traders, investors, and various…
Jon C. Ogg |

7 Things That May Save The Stock Market

Stocks are trying to find signs of life.  Frankly, a gap-up like we are seeing in futures is not offering…
XRP’s First ETF Launches With $250M But Price Drops 9%
Sam Daodu |

XRP’s First ETF Launches With $250M But Price Drops 9%

The launch of the first U.S. spot XRP exchange-traded fund was supposed to be a defining moment for Ripple’s native…
Digital Asset ETFs Record Second Consecutive Week of Net Outflows
247patrick |

Digital Asset ETFs Record Second Consecutive Week of Net Outflows

Digital asset investment products reportedly recorded $72 million in outflows last week, marking a second consecutive week of negative sentiment.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Continue Slide, Despite End of QT and 25bps cut from Fed
Ben Briody |

Bitcoin and Ethereum Continue Slide, Despite End of QT and 25bps cut from Fed

With October 2025’s FOMC, the Fed’s announcement of the expected 25bps rate cut along with announcing the end of the…
Douglas A. McIntyre |

FOMC Acknowledges Concerns, But No Real Rescue Feelings

The FOMC has spoken, and as expected rates were left unchanged at 5.25%.  Here were they key phrases we looked…
No Clear Direction
Ben Briody |

No Clear Direction

After crossing $93k last night, BTC is ranging tightly, but staying above the $91k level. With Polymarket at 93% probability…

Top Gaining Stocks

GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 8,331,384
+$90.97
+14.55%
$716.27
LKQ
LKQ Vol: 1,745,411
+$1.40
+4.97%
$29.57
Omnicom Group
OMC Vol: 3,776,961
+$3.43
+4.68%
$76.67
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 58,847,579
+$1.30
+4.58%
$29.56
Becton Dickinson
BDX Vol: 1,390,978
+$8.53
+4.52%
$197.35

Top Losing Stocks

Uber
UBER Vol: 30,676,989
-$5.52
6.20%
$83.55
DoorDash
DASH Vol: 3,762,405
-$11.44
4.97%
$218.55
HCA Healthcare
HCA Vol: 870,543
-$18.81
3.85%
$469.69
T. Rowe Price
TROW Vol: 1,366,857
-$3.50
3.32%
$101.87
Jacobs Solutions
J Vol: 719,886
-$4.54
3.31%
$132.74