S&P 500
6,839.90
-0.04%
Dow Jones
47,555.20
+0.02%
Nasdaq 100
25,622.80
-0.14%
Russell 2000
2,525.47
-0.12%
FTSE 100
9,670.80
+0.60%
Nikkei 225
50,515.50
-0.55%
Stock Market Live December 10: S&P 500 (VOO) Flat As Investors Await Interest Rate News

Investing

Will NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Hit $500 by 2030?

Quick Read

  • NVIDIA’s (NVDA) revenue grew 62.5% and net income increased 65.3% year over year in Q3 2025.
  • As the U.S. government green-lights chip sales to China, NVIDIA now has huge expansion opportunities.
  • NVDA stock’s path to $500 isn’t assured but appears highly probable.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By David Moadel Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Will NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Hit $500 by 2030?

© BING-JHEN HONG / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It’s the darling of the financial markets and the undisputed heavyweight champion among U.S.-based processor producers. Truly, NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is roundly revered and to many traders, NVIDIA seems unstoppable.

There are plenty of price predictions for NVDA stock, and some optimists can easily envision the share price hitting $500 by 2030. Is this too far-fetched, though?

The skeptics may doubt that the rally is sustainable and might see $500 as an impossible dream. Yet, as the data will reveal, NVIDIA is a chip-making powerhouse in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). So, keep an open mind as NVIDIA stock’s upside potential is considerable.

Is NVIDIA the Next Cisco?

Even if it is a darling of the market, NVIDIA has its doubters. One bearish-leaning commentator is hedge fund manager Michael Burry, the subject of the film The Big Short.

As Rich Duprey explained here and here, Burry compared NVIDIA to Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), the telecommunications hardware giant that fell from grace with the dot-com bust. In the late 1990s, it felt like Cisco and its shares would continue to gain value forever.

Burry apparently expects NVIDIA’s market capitalization to contract in the coming years, much as Cisco’s did after the late 1990s. His company, Scion Asset Management, has even gone so far as to take a massively bearish position against NVIDIA stock by owning put options.

If Burry’s comparison between NVIDIA and Cisco holds true, then NVDA stock is unlikely to reach $500 by 2030. In hindsight, the hype surrounding Cisco outpaced the actual demand for the company’s products. So, is there a demand shortfall for NVIDIA’s AI-enabled processors?

Income Jump Suggests High Demand 

From a financial standpoint, it certainly looks like there’s enough AI chip demand to keep NVIDIA flush with cash. A quick glance at NVIDIA’s third-quarter 2025 results should drive this point home. 

In Q3 2025, NVIDIA generated revenue totaling $57.006 billion, versus $35.082 billion in the year-earlier quarter. That’s a 62.5% improvement, and most of the third-quarter 2025 revenue ($51.215 billion) was from NVIDIA’s Data Center segment. Thus, the demand for NVIDIA’s AI-compatible products isn’t lacking.

Furthermore, NVIDIA’s net income grew 65.3% year over year, from $19.309 billion to $31.91 billion. In other words, the company is raking in a lot more capital than it’s spending.

Looking ahead, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang proclaimed that the company’s Blackwell chip sales are “off the charts” and that its cloud GPUs are sold out. Therefore, NVIDIA in 2025 doesn’t appear to be in the same precarious position that Cisco was in 1999.

Trade Agreement Favors NVIDIA

The skeptics might argue that NVIDIA can’t possibly expand its sales much more than it already has. However, a recent U.S.-China trade agreement indicates that NVIDIA may have new horizons to conquer.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, President Donald Trump is allowing NVIDIA to sell its H200 AI chips to China. Trump, according to the Journal, specified that Washington would collect 25% of NVIDIA’s sales from China.

If all goes according to plan, NVIDIA stands to gain on a grand scale. The company estimated, per the Journal that it “could ship up to $5 billion in orders to China” per quarter “without geopolitical constraints.”

The implications go beyond short-term revenue prospects. It’s now inarguable that the current administration values NVIDIA and seeks to protect the company’s interests.

It’s unknown whether the next presidential administration will be quite as business-friendly toward NVIDIA. Nonetheless, the current administration will presumably be in place until January of 2029, and this is probably good news for NVIDIA and its shareholders.

The Path to $500 Is Clear

Given the pace of NVIDIA’s sales and income growth, investors should expect the company’s market cap to expand during the next five years. Unless NVIDIA actually collapses like Cisco once did, the path of least resistance for NVDA stock is to the upside.

Sure, NVIDIA stock has already rallied 33% over the past year. But again, on a year-over-year basis, the company’s net sales and revenue rose 62.5% and 65.3%, respectively.

Besides, those growth figures reflect a time before the President green-lit the chip sales to China. Hence, there’s still room for NVIDIA to expand its sales scope and, ultimately, its economic moat.

All in all, Berry’s catastrophic AI chip market implosion scenario looks like a long shot. The financial data and the government’s apparent motivation to protect NVIDIA’s interests put the odds in the shareholders’ favor.

Consequently, NVIDIA’s growth trajectory should persist through 2030 and NVDA stock’s pathway to $500 is clear, albeit not guaranteed. That’s why it’s sensible to own a few, but not too many, NVIDIA shares for the long run.

Latest Podcast Episode

Overlooked Buckets, Huge Rebound Numbers And Thanksgiving Hot Takes!

Play

60 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) Stock Price Prediction for 2025: Where Will It Be in 1 Year (Dec 10)
Joel South |

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) Stock Price Prediction for 2025: Where Will It Be in 1 Year (Dec 10)

Nvidia remains the dominant AI chipmaker in the market, but where is the stock headed for the rest of this…
Can NVIDIA Really Hit $200 This Summer?
David Moadel |

Can NVIDIA Really Hit $200 This Summer?

Some stock traders love NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) while others love to worry about its lofty valuation. A renowned processor producer and…
No, Nvidia is Not Enron –The Real Nightmare is Cisco’s Ghost
Rich Duprey |

No, Nvidia is Not Enron –The Real Nightmare is Cisco’s Ghost

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) recently found itself in the unusual position of distributing a defensive seven-page rebuttal to Wall Street analysts, directly…
China Threatens Nvidia With Its Own Company
Douglas A. McIntyre |

China Threatens Nvidia With Its Own Company

Moore Threads shares rose 500% on their first day of trading on the Shanghai stock exchange. The company is China's…
Nvidia Will Hit $5 Trillion Before End of 2025 Because Microsoft and Meta Said This
Rich Duprey |

Nvidia Will Hit $5 Trillion Before End of 2025 Because Microsoft and Meta Said This

Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) ascent to a $4.3 trillion market capitalization has cemented its status as a titan in the tech world…
Up 18% in 2025, Can Nvidia Soar Even Higher This Year?
Rich Duprey |

Up 18% in 2025, Can Nvidia Soar Even Higher This Year?

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been a standout performer in 2025, climbing 18% year-to-date, driven by its dominance in the artificial intelligence…
Big Short vs Big Banks? Why Michael Burry Is Betting Against Nvidia and Palantir While Wall Street Sees Big Upside
Omor Ibne Ehsan |

Big Short vs Big Banks? Why Michael Burry Is Betting Against Nvidia and Palantir While Wall Street Sees Big Upside

Michael Burry is becoming increasingly aggressive with his bearish tone about the AI rally. He’s mainly targeting Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and…
Nvidia Reports Earnings Next Week. How Big of a Blowout Will It Be?
Rich Duprey |

Nvidia Reports Earnings Next Week. How Big of a Blowout Will It Be?

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stands as the undisputed leader in artificial intelligence (AI) chips, powering data centers and enabling breakthroughs in generative…
Nvidia’s Huang Admits a Defeat in China
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Nvidia’s Huang Admits a Defeat in China

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says there are no active discussions about selling high-end AI chips to China. Nvidia remains caught…

Top Gaining Stocks

GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 2,470,792
+$87.98
+14.07%
$713.28
Axon Enterprise
AXON Vol: 91,797
+$23.08
+4.22%
$569.73
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 11,793,568
+$0.99
+3.49%
$29.25
ResMed
RMD Vol: 194,457
+$8.48
+3.44%
$255.00
Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 602,619
+$3.97
+3.05%
$134.01

Top Losing Stocks

Biogen
BIIB Vol: 176,248
-$4.99
2.84%
$170.85
T. Rowe Price
TROW Vol: 117,555
-$2.77
2.63%
$102.60
Tapestry
TPR Vol: 118,322
-$3.10
2.62%
$115.11
Intel
INTC Vol: 12,341,977
-$0.99
2.44%
$39.51
Microsoft
MSFT Vol: 3,320,725
-$11.76
2.39%
$480.26