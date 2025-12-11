Dave Ramsey: “I Don’t Want to Live There Unless Her Name Is Off This Lease”

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Starting a marriage in a home tied to a partner’s ex creates emotional and financial complications that many couples underestimate. The symbolism of shared spaces matters more than people realize.

On a December 10 episode of The Dave Ramsey Show, a caller and realtor from San Francisco explained her dilemma about moving into her fiancé’s rental after their late December wedding. Her fiancé’s ex-wife’s name remains on the month-to-month lease despite court orders requiring removal. The property management company has been unresponsive, and the below-market rent saves them thousands of dollars monthly in expensive San Francisco.

“It feels really, really gross to me to move in, start a marriage and move into a home with this ex’s name on it,” the caller said. “Mind you, they also have a child together. There’s a lot of really gross custody situation going on.”

Ramsey clarified that the ex has no possession rights, only liability. He advised giving the property manager an ultimatum: redraft the lease with the caller and her fiancé, or receive 30 days notice.

“I don’t want to live there unless her name is off this lease and yours is on it,” Ramsey said. He criticized the fiancé for not handling this months earlier, adding the ex “gets pushed around by her pretty regularly.”

The caller acknowledged concerns about whether boundary issues would continue beyond the lease situation.

Draw Boundaries Before Vows

This situation reveals a critical pre-marriage red flag that transcends rental agreements. When one partner consistently fails to establish boundaries with an ex, it signals deeper relationship dynamics that won’t magically improve after the wedding. The fiancé’s passivity for nearly three years, even after court orders, demonstrates a troubling pattern. Marriage intensifies existing problems rather than solving them.

The rental savings, regardless of San Francisco’s brutal market, cannot compensate for starting a marriage in a space symbolically and legally tied to a previous relationship. Address power dynamics and boundary-setting abilities before walking down the aisle, not after moving in together.