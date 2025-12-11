S&P 500
6,863.10
-0.38%
Dow Jones
48,553.20
+0.91%
Nasdaq 100
25,458.70
-1.25%
Russell 2000
2,581.85
+0.44%
FTSE 100
9,706.20
+0.21%
Nikkei 225
50,560.00
-0.73%
Live: Oracle (ORCL) Down 13% After Q2 Earnings – Wall Street Reacts

Investing

Dave Ramsey: “I Don’t Want to Live There Unless Her Name Is Off This Lease”

Quick Read

  • The fiancé failed to remove his ex-wife’s name from the lease despite court orders over nearly three years.
  • Ramsey advised giving the property manager an ultimatum: redraft the lease or receive 30 days notice.
  • The caller expressed concerns that boundary issues with the ex would persist beyond the lease situation.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Michael Williams Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Dave Ramsey: “I Don’t Want to Live There Unless Her Name Is Off This Lease”

© Shutterstock

Starting a marriage in a home tied to a partner’s ex creates emotional and financial complications that many couples underestimate. The symbolism of shared spaces matters more than people realize.

On a December 10 episode of The Dave Ramsey Show, a caller and realtor from San Francisco explained her dilemma about moving into her fiancé’s rental after their late December wedding. Her fiancé’s ex-wife’s name remains on the month-to-month lease despite court orders requiring removal. The property management company has been unresponsive, and the below-market rent saves them thousands of dollars monthly in expensive San Francisco.

“It feels really, really gross to me to move in, start a marriage and move into a home with this ex’s name on it,” the caller said. “Mind you, they also have a child together. There’s a lot of really gross custody situation going on.

Ramsey clarified that the ex has no possession rights, only liability. He advised giving the property manager an ultimatum: redraft the lease with the caller and her fiancé, or receive 30 days notice.

“I don’t want to live there unless her name is off this lease and yours is on it,” Ramsey said. He criticized the fiancé for not handling this months earlier, adding the ex “gets pushed around by her pretty regularly.”

The caller acknowledged concerns about whether boundary issues would continue beyond the lease situation.

Draw Boundaries Before Vows

This situation reveals a critical pre-marriage red flag that transcends rental agreements. When one partner consistently fails to establish boundaries with an ex, it signals deeper relationship dynamics that won’t magically improve after the wedding. The fiancé’s passivity for nearly three years, even after court orders, demonstrates a troubling pattern. Marriage intensifies existing problems rather than solving them.

The rental savings, regardless of San Francisco’s brutal market, cannot compensate for starting a marriage in a space symbolically and legally tied to a previous relationship. Address power dynamics and boundary-setting abilities before walking down the aisle, not after moving in together.

Must Read

What savvy investors are reading now

The New Report That's Changing Retirement Income
Austin Smith |

The New Report That's Changing Retirement Income
How Everyday Investors Are Using Monthly ETFs to Replace Their Paychecks
David Beren |

How Everyday Investors Are Using Monthly ETFs to Replace Their Paychecks

Continue Reading

I’ve got $37k in savings and Dave Ramsey thinks I should use it to pay these 2 things off
John Seetoo |

I’ve got $37k in savings and Dave Ramsey thinks I should use it to pay these 2 things off

Popular podcast host and money management advisor Dave Ramsey made his own fortune many years ago. More than from any…
I inherited over $1.5 million and called Dave Ramsey to ask if I should get a prenup – this is what he told me
John Seetoo |

I inherited over $1.5 million and called Dave Ramsey to ask if I should get a prenup – this is what he told me

Financial management guru, talk show host and author Dave Ramsey has built a following of over 20 million weekly listeners…
I called Dave Ramsey because I make $650k a year and I’m worried about combining finances with my boyfriend who makes $150k and
Christy Bieber |

I called Dave Ramsey because I make $650k a year and I’m worried about combining finances with my boyfriend who makes $150k and

A caller named Alice called the Dave Ramsey show recently to talk about her upcoming potential marriage with her boyfriend.…
How I Manage Finances with My Non-Financially Savvy Fiancé – Should We Combine Everything After Marriage?
David Beren |

How I Manage Finances with My Non-Financially Savvy Fiancé – Should We Combine Everything After Marriage?

When you finally decide to join your life with someone else, you start your new life by making a series…
Dave Ramsey Slams Plan to Buy Parents’ Home on $75K Salary
Gerelyn Terzo |

Dave Ramsey Slams Plan to Buy Parents’ Home on $75K Salary

Home ownership remains a key pillar of the American Dream. As one of the biggest expenses that consumers will ever…
$200k Income, $8k Debt: Ramsey’s Advice? “Cut Up Your Cards and Get Serious.”
Joey Frenette |

$200k Income, $8k Debt: Ramsey’s Advice? “Cut Up Your Cards and Get Serious.”

Dave Ramsey put it pretty bluntly when a caller with a $200,000 combined income rang in asking what their next…
We’re Young, Worth $22m, And One Day Before Retiring My Wife Says She Wants To Divorce. What Are Our Options?
John Seetoo |

We’re Young, Worth $22m, And One Day Before Retiring My Wife Says She Wants To Divorce. What Are Our Options?

Couples with young children who face the prospect of divorce have hard questions to ask themselves. However, the primary one…
I have a 32 year old daughter that refuses to move on and Dave Ramsey told me she’s not going to listen
Marc Guberti |

I have a 32 year old daughter that refuses to move on and Dave Ramsey told me she’s not going to listen

A mother recently called on The Ramsey Show seeking advice from financial expert Dave Ramsey. She explained that her daughter…
Dave Ramsey tells a confused 29-year-old that paying this $3,000 mortgage is “dysfunctional crap”
Joey Frenette |

Dave Ramsey tells a confused 29-year-old that paying this $3,000 mortgage is “dysfunctional crap”

Every so often, a bizarre and peculiar financial situation comes up on the Dave Ramsey show. In this piece, I’ll…

Top Gaining Stocks

Mosaic
MOS Vol: 7,167,513
+$1.86
+7.81%
$25.61
Centene
CNC Vol: 3,055,149
+$2.32
+5.99%
$40.99
Royal Caribbean Cruises
RCL Vol: 1,561,459
+$14.45
+5.55%
$274.83
Norwegian Cruise Line
NCLH Vol: 10,330,271
+$1.02
+5.28%
$20.26
Newmont
NEM Vol: 4,753,646
+$4.67
+4.95%
$99.07

Top Losing Stocks

Oracle
ORCL Vol: 51,071,129
-$31.43
14.09%
$191.58
Trade Desk
TTD Vol: 8,892,410
-$2.05
5.22%
$37.17
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 10,038,629
-$1.81
5.17%
$33.10
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
HPE Vol: 5,783,346
-$1.09
4.32%
$24.17
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 2,669,342
-$30.84
4.26%
$692.17