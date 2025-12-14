“I’m Marrying Someone Whose Ex’s Name Is Still on Our Lease”

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

When previous relationships intrude on new beginnings, couples face decisions that reveal character more than spreadsheets. Financial advantages mean nothing if emotional foundations crack.

On a December 10 episode of The Dave Ramsey Show, a caller and realtor from San Francisco shared her uncomfortable situation. Getting married at the end of December, she faces moving into her fiancé’s rental where his ex-wife’s name remains on the month-to-month lease despite multiple attempts at removal and court orders. The property management company has been unresponsive, and the rent sits thousands of dollars below market in expensive San Francisco.

“It feels really, really gross to me to move in, start a marriage and move into a home with this ex’s name on it,” she explained. “Mind you, they also have a child together. There’s a lot of really gross custody situation going on.”

Ramsey told her the ex has no possession rights and advised her fiancé to give the property manager an ultimatum: redraft the lease or receive 30 days notice.

“I don’t want to live there unless her name is off this lease and yours is on it,” Ramsey said, adding that her fiancé should have handled this months ago.

She admitted deeper concerns: “I’m not sure that’s gonna stop even with this lease situation fixed.”

The Real Problem Isn’t Legal

This caller identified the actual issue in her final comment about whether boundary problems would persist. The lease represents a symptom, not the disease. Her fiancé’s inability to establish clear boundaries with his ex for nearly three years, despite court orders and an impending marriage, signals relationship patterns that typically worsen under marital stress. The financial savings from below-market rent pale compared to the emotional cost of starting a marriage without demonstrated partnership strength. Premarital counseling focusing specifically on co-parenting boundaries and conflict resolution should be non-negotiable here. Wedding dates can be postponed; divorces cannot be easily undone.