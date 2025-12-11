Here’s How Reddit Gets to $300 Per Share in 2026

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) has delivered a stunning 2025 performance. Shares have surged year to date, marking one of the strongest debuts in recent tech IPO history. The social media platform turned profitable in spectacular fashion, posting $163 million in net income in Q3 2025 after losing $484 million for the full year 2024. With momentum building and fundamentals improving, investors are asking how high shares can climb.

Wall Street Sees More Upside Ahead

Analysts remain bullish on Reddit’s prospects, with a consensus price target of $242. That implies modest 2% upside from current levels around $238, but the Street’s optimism is grounded in explosive growth. Wall Street expects revenue to continue accelerating, driven by the platform’s 116 million daily active users across 100,000+ communities. As CEO Steve Huffman noted in the recent earnings call, “Reddit provides something rare on the Internet. 444 million people come here each week for authentic conversations they can’t find anywhere else.”

Reddit delivered 68% revenue growth in Q3, hitting $585 million versus the $549 million consensus. The company beat on earnings too, posting $0.80 per share against expectations of $0.52. Advertising revenue jumped 74% year over year to $549 million, while gross margins expanded to 91%. With 18 of 29 analysts rating the stock Buy or Strong Buy, the Street believes this growth trajectory has legs.

The Math Behind $300 Per Share

At today’s price of $238, Reddit trades at roughly 69x forward earnings. If shares hit $300, they would trade at approximately 87x forward earnings. That’s expensive, even for a high-growth stock. But Reddit is growing revenue at 68% annually while achieving profitability for the first time. The company generated $183 million in free cash flow last quarter, up 158% year over year.

What could push Reddit to $300? Several catalysts stand out:

Continued earnings beats: Reddit crushed Q3 expectations and guided Q4 revenue to $655-665 million, suggesting momentum remains strong.

S&P 500 inclusion speculation: Reddit discussions on investing forums hint at potential index addition, which would force billions in passive inflows.

User growth acceleration: Daily active users grew 19% year over year. Faster user acquisition would drive advertising revenue higher.

Margin expansion: With 91% gross margins and minimal debt, Reddit has room to leverage its platform economics as it scales.

Broader market support: If the Nasdaq repeats its 2025 performance in 2026, high-growth stocks like Reddit will benefit from risk-on sentiment.

Volatility Cuts Both Ways

Reddit’s price action tells the story of a volatile stock. Shares have traded in a 52-week range of $79.75 to $282.95, a 255% spread. As one Reddit user noted in the r/options forum, “RDDT 06/27 190c is usually around IV 60% (higher this week due to recent rally).” That persistent high implied volatility of 60-70% signals the market expects continued big moves in both directions.

The stock has already gained 200% in 2025. A move to $300 would require another 26% gain from current levels. Given the company’s growth profile and the stock’s demonstrated volatility, that’s not out of reach.

The Bottom Line on $300

Hitting $300 per share would push Reddit’s valuation to roughly 87x forward earnings. That’s a premium multiple, but the company is growing revenue at 68% while generating strong free cash flow and maintaining a fortress balance sheet with $2.2 billion in cash against just $25 million in debt. If Reddit continues beating expectations, accelerates user growth, and benefits from potential S&P 500 inclusion, $300 is achievable.