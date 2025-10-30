Live: Complete Reddit Earnings Coverage

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Reddit’s ad engine continues to post exceptional growth, with Q2 advertising revenue up 84% year over year to $465 million.

Reddit’s Management guided Q3 revenue to $535–$545 million and expects a 35% adjusted EBITDA margin at the midpoint.

Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) will report third-quarter 2025 earnings after the close. The social-media and data-licensing platform enters earnings season riding strong momentum from its record second quarter, which featured 78% year-over-year revenue growth and Reddit’s highest net income to date.

Investors are now asking whether the July blowout marks the start of a structural inflection or a one-time surge ahead of the holiday ad cycle. The company’s next phase depends on maintaining ad performance gains, scaling its new search experience, and sustaining international adoption. Management has described this period as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” for Reddit to redefine how human conversations power both advertising and AI ecosystems.

Estimates Snapshot

Period Revenue EPS Q3 FY25 (Sep) $549.53M $0.52 Q4 FY25 (Dec) $637.95M $0.79 FY 2025 $2.09B $1.90 FY 2026 $2.83B $3.35

Year-over-year sales growth is projected at roughly 58% for the current quarter and 49% for Q4, reflecting broad confidence in the company’s ad modernization and search monetization efforts.

Reddit has topped consensus EPS in each of the past four quarters, delivering upside surprises ranging from +44% to +870%, and finished Q2 with GAAP EPS of $0.45 on $499.6M in revenue.

Key Areas to Watch

1. Ad Performance and ROI Metrics- Advertising revenue climbed 84% in Q2 to $465 million, with over half of growth coming from existing advertisers expanding budgets. Management credited broad adoption of Dynamic Product Ads (DPA) and conversion API integrations, which doubled advertiser ROAS in beta. Watch whether Reddit reports further DPA penetration and improved lower-funnel conversion coverage.

2. Reddit Search and “Answers” Integration- CEO Steve Huffman confirmed that Reddit Answers, the company’s LLM-based search product, is being merged into the main search interface to unify “seekers” and “scrollers.” Engagement metrics from this rollout will be closely followed, as search visibility directly ties to user retention and ad intent.

3. International Expansion and Localization- Machine translation now supports 23 languages, helping Reddit scale across Europe and Latin America. France’s localized campaign was singled out for boosting awareness and new user adoption. The goal is self-sustaining markets supported by local moderators and culturally relevant feeds.

4. Data Licensing and AI Partnerships- “Other revenue,” driven by data-licensing deals with major AI companies, reached $35 million in Q2, up 24%. Investors are monitoring whether these deals scale further, given Reddit’s status as the #1 most-cited domain for AI model training.

5. Margins, Cash Flow, and Marketing Spend- Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 33% in Q2, while free cash flow hit $111 million. Management guided Q3 adjusted EBITDA to $185–$195 million, implying a ~35% margin. CFO Drew Vollero noted that incremental EBITDA margins remain near 58%, well above the 50% long-term target. Any uptick in marketing or search investment will be weighed against this profitability base.