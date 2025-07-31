Live: Will Reddit (RDDT) Rally After Earnings Today?

Key Points
Reddit reports earnings tonight after the bell.
Here’s what Wall Street expects tonight:
- Revenue: $426 million
- EPS (GAAP): $.19
- Adjusted EPS: $.69
- Free Cash Flow: $123.3 million
We’ll be hosting a live blog with news and analysis the moment Reddit’s earnings go live. All you have to do is leave this article open and new updates will automatically post. After Reddit reports we expect to have a flurry of updates with news and analysis on their second quarter.
Live Updates
Reddit Up 7.2%
Reddit shares have been surging all day and are now up 7.2% in late trading. Reddit investors can thank Meta, which has sparked broad gains across social media and advertising stocks.
As a reminder, we’ll be publishing analysis right after Reddit’s earnings release.
What’s Priced In Right Now
Reddit closed at $149.33 on Tuesday — still up from its IPO but well below post-listing highs. Despite growing 60% YoY in Q1, the stock fell double digits afterward. The market is signaling it wants more than beats — it wants vision.
At current levels, Reddit is priced as a high-growth platform with breakout monetization upside. Tonight’s report needs to show clear visibility into future ad scale, as well as operating leverage.
If guidance lands below $470M, or if user growth slows, bulls may retreat again — regardless of headline EPS strength.
How Reddit Stock Performed After Recent Earnings
Reddit shares have traded lower after two of the last four earnings calls, despite strong revenue growth and positive surprises. The most favorable stock response came after Q4 results, suggesting investors are still calibrating expectations.
|Quarter
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q2 2025
|–5.3%
|–9.6%
|–15.0%
|Q1 2025
|–1.6%
|–4.3%
|–7.1%
|Q4 2024
|+5.3%
|+8.5%
|+10.8%
|Q3 2024
|+2.1%
|+3.4%
|+5.0%
Here's What Wall Street Expects from Reddit Tonight
Now that we’ve looked back at Reddit’s first quarter, let’s take a look at Wall Street’s expectations for tonight.
Wall Street Q2 Consensus Estimates for Reddit
Here are the key figures to watch tonight when Reddit reports:
- Revenue: $426 million
- EPS (GAAP): $.19
- Adjusted EPS: $.69
- Free Cash Flow: $123.3 million
And Wall Street will also be closely watching Reddit’s guidance. Here’s what the Street currently expects in Q3
- Revenue: $473 million
- EPS (GAAP): $.33
The company will release revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, but Wall Street will use EBITDA to back into other figures like net income.
Reddit (Nasdaq: RDDT) shares are ripping after AI stocks issued blowout earnings last night. Both Meta and Microsoft issued earnings that were significantly ahead of expectations and pointed toward demand for AI being significantly higher than expectations in 2026.
Is it Reddit’s turn to issue stellar earnings next? The market seems to think so with shares gaining 6% in early trading today.
With that said, let’s look back at Reddit’s Q1 performance.
What Reddit Reported in the First Quarter
Reddit last reported earnings on May 1st. Shares didn’t have a huge reaction the next day but are up 37% since.
RDDT | Reddit Q1’25 Earnings Highlights:
- Diluted EPS: $0.13 [✅]; UP +100% YoY
- Revenue: $392.4B [✅]; UP +61% YoY
- Adj. Gross Margin: 90.5% [✅]; UP +190 bps YoY
- Net Income: $26.2M [✅]; UP +104.6% YoY
Outlook:
- Revenue: $410M to $430M [➖]
- Reddit anticipates continued growth driven by increased advertising demand and user engagement.
- Management expects to maintain strong revenue momentum as the platform evolves and expands its offerings.
- Adjusted EBITDA: $110M to $130M [➖]
Q1 Segment Performance:
- U.S. Revenue: $313.9M [✅]; UP +57% YoY
- International Revenue: $78.5M [✅]; UP +82% YoY
Other Key Q1 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $3.9M [✅]; UP +100% YoY
- Adj. Operating Expenses: $388.5M [✅]; DOWN -53.4% YoY
- R&D Expenses: $191.3M [✅]; DOWN -56.3% YoY
- Free Cash Flow: $126.6M; UP +332.5% YoY
- Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities: $1,951.1M
CEO Commentary:
- Steve Huffman: “Over 400 million people now come to Reddit each week—because when you want real opinions, you turn to real people. 20 years in, I have never been more excited about Reddit’s future than I am now. We’re growing and building a more valuable platform for community and human perspective.”
Strategic Updates:
- Reddit continues to enhance its platform to foster community engagement and increase user retention, focusing on innovative advertising solutions to drive revenue growth.
