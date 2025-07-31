Live: Will Reddit (RDDT) Rally After Earnings Today? Canva

Key Points Reddit reports earnings tonight after the bell.

Here’s what Wall Street expects tonight: Revenue: $426 million EPS (GAAP): $.19 Adjusted EPS: $.69 Free Cash Flow: $123.3 million

We’ll be hosting a live blog with news and analysis the moment Reddit’s earnings go live. All you have to do is leave this article open and new updates will automatically post. After Reddit reports we expect to have a flurry of updates with news and analysis on their second quarter.

Reddit (Nasdaq: RDDT) shares are ripping after AI stocks issued blowout earnings last night. Both Meta and Microsoft issued earnings that were significantly ahead of expectations and pointed toward demand for AI being significantly higher than expectations in 2026.

Is it Reddit’s turn to issue stellar earnings next? The market seems to think so with shares gaining 6% in early trading today.

With that said, let’s look back at Reddit’s Q1 performance.

What Reddit Reported in the First Quarter

Reddit last reported earnings on May 1st. Shares didn’t have a huge reaction the next day but are up 37% since.

RDDT | Reddit Q1’25 Earnings Highlights:

Diluted EPS: $0.13 [✅]; UP +100% YoY

$0.13 [✅]; UP +100% YoY Revenue: $392.4B [✅]; UP +61% YoY

$392.4B [✅]; UP +61% YoY Adj. Gross Margin: 90.5% [✅]; UP +190 bps YoY

90.5% [✅]; UP +190 bps YoY Net Income: $26.2M [✅]; UP +104.6% YoY

Outlook:

Revenue: $410M to $430M [➖] Reddit anticipates continued growth driven by increased advertising demand and user engagement. Management expects to maintain strong revenue momentum as the platform evolves and expands its offerings.

$410M to $430M [➖] Adjusted EBITDA: $110M to $130M [➖]

Q1 Segment Performance:

U.S. Revenue: $313.9M [✅]; UP +57% YoY

$313.9M [✅]; UP +57% YoY International Revenue: $78.5M [✅]; UP +82% YoY

Other Key Q1 Metrics:

Adj. Operating Income: $3.9M [✅]; UP +100% YoY

$3.9M [✅]; UP +100% YoY Adj. Operating Expenses: $388.5M [✅]; DOWN -53.4% YoY

$388.5M [✅]; DOWN -53.4% YoY R&D Expenses: $191.3M [✅]; DOWN -56.3% YoY

$191.3M [✅]; DOWN -56.3% YoY Free Cash Flow: $126.6M; UP +332.5% YoY

$126.6M; UP +332.5% YoY Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities: $1,951.1M

CEO Commentary:

Steve Huffman: “Over 400 million people now come to Reddit each week—because when you want real opinions, you turn to real people. 20 years in, I have never been more excited about Reddit’s future than I am now. We’re growing and building a more valuable platform for community and human perspective.”

Strategic Updates:

Reddit continues to enhance its platform to foster community engagement and increase user retention, focusing on innovative advertising solutions to drive revenue growth.

