Live: Costco (COST) Q1 Earnings Coverage
Quick Read
- Costco (COST) grew paid memberships 6.3% and executive memberships 9.3%. Renewal rates dipped as online sign-ups increased.
- Costco plans to offset tariffs through supplier consolidation and expanded Kirkland Signature penetration.
- Core margins rose 29 basis points in Q4 driven by supply-chain efficiency and lower fresh food spoilage.
Live Updates
Surprises That Could Move the Stock
Membership fee acceleration exceeded expectations. Fee income jumped 14% YoY to $1.329B, far outpacing the 8-10% range analysts modeled post-September increase. This high-margin revenue stream supports Costco’s premium 48x P/E multiple and signals renewal rates remain above 90%.
Digital momentum accelerated sharply. Digitally enabled sales surged 20.5% versus 13.6% in Q4 FY2025. Most estimates assumed mid-teens growth. The acceleration suggests omnichannel investments are compounding faster than expected, potentially expanding margins.
Canada delivered unexpected strength. Adjusted comps of 9.0% significantly outpaced U.S. performance (5.9%), defying FX headwinds and economic softness concerns. This geographic divergence highlights international resilience.
Operating income expansion defied margin pressure fears. Operating income rose to $2.463B from $2.196B despite tariff and wage inflation warnings. Costco demonstrated pricing power and cost discipline that wasn’t fully appreciated.
Recap of Costco Earnings And What Comes Nexdt
Before vs. After (Consensus Reset Table)
|Metric
|Pre-Earnings Estimate
|Actual
|Direction
|Revenue
|$67.12B
|$67.31B
|↑ Beat
|EPS
|$4.28
|$4.50
|↑ Beat
|Comps (Total)
|~5.5–6% expected
|6.4%
|↑ Above trend
|Membership Fees
|~10–11% expected
|14% YoY
|↑ Stronger
Sentiment Summary
-
Positive: Strong comp performance, accelerating membership fees, digital breakout, healthy margins.
-
Neutral: No explicit FY guidance; stock already priced for strength.
-
Watch: Inventory build, tariff backdrop, wage cost trajectory into Q2.
Costco’s next major catalyst arrives with fiscal Q2 2026 earnings in March, when investors will assess whether momentum from Q1’s 6.4% comparable sales growth and 20.5% digitally enabled sales surge continues through peak holiday selling. The company operates 914 warehouses globally with ongoing expansion plans.
Membership renewal rates above 90% provide visibility, but watch for commentary on retention trends as fee increases anniversary. Tariff exposure becomes critical—management guidance on import cost mitigation will shape margin expectations for fiscal 2026’s back half.
E-commerce’s 13.6% growth in Q4 FY2025 established a baseline; sustaining double-digit digital expansion while protecting the 2.94% profit margin defines success. Analyst target of $1,056.50 implies 20.6% upside from current levels near $875, but the stock needs either margin expansion or accelerating comparable sales to justify its 48x trailing P/E premium to peers.
What Changed This Quarter For Costco
Costco stock is now down .89% and continues to move slightly to modest gains and marginal lows. Here are some changes experiences this past quarter:
-
Digitally Enabled Sales (20.5%) introduced as a new KPI — and it outperformed pre-earnings expectations.
-
Membership fee growth accelerated to +14% YoY, easing concerns around online signups depressing renewal rates.
-
International strength broadened, with Canada and Other International posting near-double-digit comps.
-
Inventories rose to $21.1B, reflecting holiday positioning and expanding warehouse footprint.
-
Accounts payable jumped sharply — consistent with holiday buying leverage and vendor consolidation.
-
Margins held firmer than expected, with operating income up nicely despite tariff and wage pressures.
-
EPS benefitted from a smaller tax adjustment than last year, but core profit growth still solid.
Key Operating Highlights
|KPI
|Q1 FY26
|YoY
|Why It Matters
|U.S. comps
|+5.9%
|vs. +4–5% expectations
|Core engine; shows strong traffic and ticket resilience
|Canada comps (adj.)
|+9.0%
|Strongest region
|Offset FX headwinds; intl. strength theme intact
|Other International
|+8.8%
|Broad acceleration
|Reinforces global scale advantage
|Total Company
|+6.4%
|Healthy
|Above long-term average
|Digitally Enabled Sales
|+20.5%
|Very strong
|Validates new omnichannel strategy highlighted pre-earnings
Membership Fee Performance
-
$1.329B, up from $1.166B +14% YoY
This is Costco’s highest-margin revenue stream and directly supports valuation durability. It also counters concerns raised pre-earnings about potential renewal softness.
Operating Income
-
$2.463B, up from $2.196B
Costco absorbed wage inflation and tariff noise while still expanding operating income, a key margin resilience signal.
Cash Flow Strength
- Operating cash flow: $4.688B vs. $3.260B
- CapEx: $1.526B
Supports the thesis Costco is entering a higher-investment phase while maintaining cash discipline.
Costco Completes a Solid Earnings Q1 Beat
Stock Reaction
-
After-hours: +0.17%
-
Regular session: +1.15%
Earnings vs. Consensus
|Metric
|Actual
|Estimate
|Beat/Miss
|Revenue
|$67.31B
|$67.12B
|✅ Beat
|EPS (Diluted)
|$4.50
|$4.28
|✅ Beat
|Net Sales
|$65.98B
|$65.60B (varies by source)
|✅ Beat
Costco delivered a clean top- and bottom-line beat, supported by 6.4% comparable sales growth, 20.5% digitally enabled growth, and continued membership-fee strength, which jumped 14% YoY. Operating income rose meaningfully despite tariff and wage headwinds, reinforcing the margin resilience highlighted in pre-earnings commentary.
The modest after-hours reaction reflects that Costco had already rallied into the print and results largely landed in line with high expectations.
Should Costco Investors Expect a Special Dividend Announcement?
Costco is set to report fiscal Q1 2026 earnings shortly, but a special dividend announcement is considered unlikely.
Shares have lagged the broader market this year, and slower comparable-store sales suggest softer performance, conditions that historically haven’t aligned with Costco’s special dividend decisions.
Costco does have a strong track record of quarterly payouts and occasional special dividends tied to exceptional performance, but current stock and sales trends make another bonus less probable at this earnings release. Still, solid fundamentals and cash reserves mean the possibility isn’t zero if results significantly beat expectations.
Bull and Bear Case Before Costco's Q1 Earnings
Bull Case: Why Optimists Expect a Beat
Membership momentum remains robust. Costco’s renewal rate (above 90%) generates predictable, high-margin revenue insulating earnings during uncertainty. Bulls expect continued strength.
E-commerce acceleration continues. Digital sales grew 13.6% in Q4 FY2025, outpacing stores. This signals successful omnichannel execution and margin improvement potential.
Pricing power in inflation. Costco’s treasure-hunt model and Kirkland brand preserve margins as input costs rise.
Bear Case: Why Skeptics See Risk
Valuation leaves no room for error. At 48x trailing earnings, any miss could trigger sharp selling.
Consumer spending fatigue. With elevated rates and tight budgets, big-ticket purchases may slow. Bears worry Q1 comparable sales could disappoint versus 8% Q4 growth.
Margin pressure from tariffs and wages. Rising labor costs and potential import tariffs threaten Costco’s 2.94% profit margin. Small compression would significantly impact EPS given scale.
: Revenue, EPS Estimates, & Key Growth Drivers
Costco (NYSE: COST) enters its upcoming Q1 earnings release on the back of strong Q4 FY25 execution, highlighted by robust traffic gains, solid membership growth, and broad-based core-margin improvement. Management struck a confident tone last quarter, noting continued momentum across fresh foods, sundries, nonfoods and digitally enabled channels, as well as accelerating executive membership upgrades. This print matters because Costco is navigating a fluid tariff backdrop, structural wage inflation, and shifting category mix while attempting to preserve its price leadership and margin stability.
Estimates Snapshot
Current Quarter – FQ1 2026 (Nov 2025):
- Revenue: $67.12B
- EPS (Normalized): $4.28
Next Quarter – FQ2 2026 (Feb 2026):
- Revenue: $68.95B
- EPS (Normalized): $4.50
Full-Year FY2026:
- Revenue: $297.04B
- EPS: $20.07
Full-Year FY2027:
- Revenue: $319.32B
- EPS: $22.14
Key Areas to Watch
1. Membership Renewal Trends and Digital Sign-Ups Mix
Paid memberships grew 6.3 percent and executive memberships grew 9.3 percent, but renewal rates dipped due to a higher proportion of online sign-ups, which historically renew at slightly lower rates. Management expects “a few more quarters” of modest pressure as this mix shift flows through. Investors will watch for stabilization signals and engagement improvements from auto-renewal and targeted digital communication.
2. Tariff Management and Margin Durability
Costco reiterated a multi-pronged tariff response: supplier consolidation, shifting country of origin, expanding Kirkland Signature penetration, and operational efficiencies. Management emphasized being “the last one to raise prices and the first to lower,” reinforcing a defensive posture on member value. How far these offsets can carry margins remains a central debate into FY2026.
3. Core-on-Core Margin Strength
Core-on-core margins rose 29 basis points in Q4, driven by supply-chain efficiency, lower spoilage in fresh foods, labor productivity gains, and mix benefits from Kirkland Signature. Whether these tailwinds persist will influence EPS leverage, especially as wage investments and liability costs continue to pressure SG&A.
4. Digitally Enabled Sales and E-Commerce Shift
E-commerce traffic rose 27 percent, and Costco Logistics improved customer delivery scores for the 15th straight quarter. Beginning with the next monthly sales release, the company will adopt a new “digitally enabled sales” metric that includes Instacart, Uber Eats, DoorDash and other channels. Investors will assess whether this provides clearer visibility into digital mix and long-term share capture.
5. CapEx Acceleration and Warehouse Expansion
CapEx reached $5.5 billion in FY25 and will grow again in FY26 as Costco supports 35 planned openings, remodels, depot expansions and new manufacturing facilities. Management expects CapEx growth to outpace sales for a second consecutive year, reinforcing long-term unit and productivity drivers but raising near-term cash-flow.