Live: Costco (COST) Q1 Earnings Coverage

Costco (NYSE: COST) enters its upcoming Q1 earnings release on the back of strong Q4 FY25 execution, highlighted by robust traffic gains, solid membership growth, and broad-based core-margin improvement. Management struck a confident tone last quarter, noting continued momentum across fresh foods, sundries, nonfoods and digitally enabled channels, as well as accelerating executive membership upgrades. This print matters because Costco is navigating a fluid tariff backdrop, structural wage inflation, and shifting category mix while attempting to preserve its price leadership and margin stability.

Estimates Snapshot

Current Quarter – FQ1 2026 (Nov 2025):

Revenue: $67.12B

$67.12B EPS (Normalized): $4.28

Next Quarter – FQ2 2026 (Feb 2026):

Revenue: $68.95B

$68.95B EPS (Normalized): $4.50

Full-Year FY2026:

Revenue: $297.04B

$297.04B EPS: $20.07

Full-Year FY2027:

Revenue: $319.32B

$319.32B EPS: $22.14

Key Areas to Watch

1. Membership Renewal Trends and Digital Sign-Ups Mix

Paid memberships grew 6.3 percent and executive memberships grew 9.3 percent, but renewal rates dipped due to a higher proportion of online sign-ups, which historically renew at slightly lower rates. Management expects “a few more quarters” of modest pressure as this mix shift flows through. Investors will watch for stabilization signals and engagement improvements from auto-renewal and targeted digital communication.

2. Tariff Management and Margin Durability

Costco reiterated a multi-pronged tariff response: supplier consolidation, shifting country of origin, expanding Kirkland Signature penetration, and operational efficiencies. Management emphasized being “the last one to raise prices and the first to lower,” reinforcing a defensive posture on member value. How far these offsets can carry margins remains a central debate into FY2026.

3. Core-on-Core Margin Strength

Core-on-core margins rose 29 basis points in Q4, driven by supply-chain efficiency, lower spoilage in fresh foods, labor productivity gains, and mix benefits from Kirkland Signature. Whether these tailwinds persist will influence EPS leverage, especially as wage investments and liability costs continue to pressure SG&A.

4. Digitally Enabled Sales and E-Commerce Shift

E-commerce traffic rose 27 percent, and Costco Logistics improved customer delivery scores for the 15th straight quarter. Beginning with the next monthly sales release, the company will adopt a new “digitally enabled sales” metric that includes Instacart, Uber Eats, DoorDash and other channels. Investors will assess whether this provides clearer visibility into digital mix and long-term share capture.

5. CapEx Acceleration and Warehouse Expansion

CapEx reached $5.5 billion in FY25 and will grow again in FY26 as Costco supports 35 planned openings, remodels, depot expansions and new manufacturing facilities. Management expects CapEx growth to outpace sales for a second consecutive year, reinforcing long-term unit and productivity drivers but raising near-term cash-flow.