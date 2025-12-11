Stock Market Live December 11, 2025: S&P 500 (SPY) in the Red After Nearing Record Highs

Today, markets are in the red thanks to Oracle earnings.

Just yesterday, markets celebrated the latest quarter-point cut from the Federal Reserve, which lowered rates to a range of 3.5% to 3.75%.

Live Updates

With that, the S&P 500 closed up at 6,886. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) closed at $687.57.

The central bank also announced that it would again purchase short-term bonds, thereby driving down short-term yields. It also removed language that the labor market “remained low.” That could mean the central bank may be more likely to ease to support the jobs market and not care as much about sticky inflation. At the same time, we may only see one cut next year.

Markets exploded on the news.

At the moment, shares of Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL) are down about 13% after Oracle posted revenue of $16.06 billion, which is less than the $16.21 billion analysts were expecting. Software revenue was. $5.88 billion, which missed estimates for $6.06 billion.

However, despite the news, analysts are still bullish.

Wells Fargo, for example, has an overweight rating with a $280 price target. Bank of America has a buy rating and a price target of $300. Barclays has an overweight rating with a price target of $310 a share. UBS has a buy rating with a $325 price target.

Obesity Stocks are Gaining Big Momentum Again

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) just reported that its next-generation drug delivered what may be the highest weight loss yet in a late-stage trial – and even helped cut back on knee arthritis pain.

As noted by CNBC, “The highest dose of the drug helped patients with obesity and a type of knee arthritis lose an average of 23.7% of their body weight at 68 weeks, when analyzing all participants, including those who discontinued treatment. When evaluating only patients who stayed on the drug – essentially the best-case scenario – the highest dose delivered 28.7% weight loss on average.”

This follows news from Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GPRC), which rocketed after unveiling topline data for its GLP-1 drug aleniglipron, which topped competing offerings from Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

Fueling more excitement, BMO Capital raised its stock price target to $130 with an outperform rating. As noted by Investing.com, “The price target increase follows the release of positive Phase 2b data for Structure’s lead asset Aleniglipron, according to BMO Capital. BMO Capital has increased its probability of success in obesity for the drug to 70% from the previous 55%, bringing its peak adjusted sales forecast in the indication to $3.8 billion by 2035.”