Wall Street is Pounding the Table Over NVDA, RUN, LLY

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Markets are coming back strong. All thanks to the news that the government shutdown may soon be over, which would remove a good deal of uncertainty in the markets. In fact, in the latest agreement, some Democrats and Republicans finally reached a vote of 60 to 40 to advance the vote to the next stage. Now we wait for it to pass the House.

While we wait for that to happen, here’s what analysts are pounding the table over.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA): Ahead of Nvidia earnings next week, analysts at Citi reiterated a buy rating on the stock, with a price target of $220 from $210. The firm expects NVDA to post sales of $56.8 billion, as compared to analyst expectations for $54.6 billion.

Analysts at Bank of America just reiterated a buy rating on Nvidia. The firm says NVDA is well-positioned for healthcare and artificial intelligence. “Nvidia, a leader in accelerated computing, has broadened its reach into high-compute healthcare workloads and continues to engage in partnerships on the application side,” they said, as quoted by CNBC.

In addition, according to analysts at UBS, it sees Nvidia guiding fourth quarter revenue to a range of $63 billion to $64 billion. At the moment, the firm has a buy rating with a price target of $235.

Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN): Analysts at Guggenheim just upgraded RUN to a buy, noting that it’s compelling at current levels. With a $27 price target, the firm believes the stock’s weakness is providing an attractive entry point, adding that prospects for capital returns in 2026 are solid.

In early October, analysts at Jefferies upgraded RUN to a buy with a price target of $21 from $11. All in anticipation of strong cash generation execution late this year and in 2026. Analysts at BMO upgraded RUN to market perform with a price target of $19 from $10, also noting that Sunrun could reach a level of cash generation next year that would allow for stock buybacks and even dividends.

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY): Analysts at Leerink just upgraded LLY to an outperform rating from market perform. The firm noted that it expects multiple waves of obesity treatment adoption catalysts, led by expanded Medicare and Medicaid access by January 2027.

Helping, President Trump struck a deal with Eli Lilly to cut weight loss drug prices. Under the agreement, Medicare will start covering GLP-1 treatments for obesity for certain patients beginning in mid-2026. This alone could open access to millions of older adults.

In addition, Eli Lilly and other companies have agreed to cut the price that Medicare and Medicaid pay for GLP-1s to $245 a month. Under Medicare, some patients will pay just $50 per month for all approved uses of injectable and oral GLP-1 treatments.