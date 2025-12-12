S&P 500
6,833.90
-1.26%
Dow Jones
48,510.20
-0.54%
Nasdaq 100
25,260.80
-2.16%
Russell 2000
2,562.08
-1.34%
FTSE 100
9,659.20
-0.66%
Nikkei 225
50,091.40
-1.76%
Stock Market Live December 12: Trump to Ease Marijuana Regulation, S&P 500 (VOO) Flat

Investing

SOXS May Pay a 20% Dividend, But It Lost 87% Betting Against Nvidia | SOXS NVDA Pays a 20% Dividend, But lost 87% ofBet Against NVIDIA, and Lost 87%

Quick Read

  • SOXS declined 87% in 2025 and lost 99.86% over five years despite paying distributions.
  • The fund generates income from cash collateral interest and short position gains when semiconductors fall.
  • Daily rebalancing creates structural decay that overwhelms distribution income in rising markets.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Michael Williams Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
SOXS May Pay a 20% Dividend, But It Lost 87% Betting Against Nvidia | SOXS NVDA Pays a 20% Dividend, But lost 87% ofBet Against NVIDIA, and Lost 87%

© 24/7 Wall St.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) offers a contrarian bet against the AI boom, delivering three times the inverse daily performance of semiconductor stocks. While the ETF has attracted attention for its dividend distributions, understanding how this fund generates income reveals why it’s fundamentally different from traditional dividend investments. 

How SOXS Generates Such High Distributions

SOXS doesn’t hold semiconductor stocks or collect dividends from companies like NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) or Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). Instead, the fund uses derivatives including swaps and futures to achieve -3x daily exposure to the ICE Semiconductor Index. Approximately 66% of the fund’s $1.1 billion in assets sits in cash collateral, primarily Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Treasury Instruments, generating interest income. Additional distributions come from gains when semiconductor stocks decline and the fund profits from short positions.

The fund paid $0.056 per share in its September 2025 distribution. Based on the current price of $2.95, this translates to an annualized yield of approximately 7.6%. Some sources cite yields approaching 20% by projecting forward based on historical volatility in distributions, which ranged from $0.056 to $0.185 quarterly throughout 2025.

Distribution Sustainability and Total Return Reality

SOXS distributions are highly unstable because they depend on two volatile factors: interest rates on cash collateral and gains from semiconductor stock declines. When semiconductors rally, as they have throughout 2025, the fund generates minimal profits from short positions while experiencing severe price decay from daily rebalancing costs.

The fund’s 0.97% expense ratio and daily reset mechanism create structural headwinds. SOXS has declined 87% year-to-date in 2025, falling from $22.12 to $2.95. Over five years, the fund has lost 99.86% of its value. A 10% yield provides little consolation when the underlying ETF loses 87% of its value.

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

At What Age Do You Plan To Retire?
Christy Bieber |

At What Age Do You Plan To Retire?
Suze Orman's New Year Reminder Is Spot On If You Want To Be Wealthy
Christy Bieber |

Suze Orman's New Year Reminder Is Spot On If You Want To Be Wealthy

Continue Reading

YMAX Dishes Out a 60% Yield Across ETFs—Time to Buy?
Rich Duprey |

YMAX Dishes Out a 60% Yield Across ETFs—Time to Buy?

What Is YMAX, and Why the Buzz? The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (NYSEARCA:YMAX), launched in January 2024,…
QYLD Turns Mag 7 Tech Stocks Into an 11% Dividend Yield
Michael Williams |

QYLD Turns Mag 7 Tech Stocks Into an 11% Dividend Yield

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) transforms the Nasdaq-100’s top technology stocks into an 11% monthly dividend by…
YMAG’s 49% Yield on Tech Giants: A Smart Play or Overhyped?
Rich Duprey |

YMAG’s 49% Yield on Tech Giants: A Smart Play or Overhyped?

What Is YMAG, and Why the Hype? The YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETFs (NYSEARCA:YMAG), launched in January…
AMZY vs. SCHD: Explosive Monthly Cash or Dividend Growth Machine?
David Moadel |

AMZY vs. SCHD: Explosive Monthly Cash or Dividend Growth Machine?

It’s an age-old question in the world of exchange traded funds (ETFs): Should you go for the highest yield, or…
At A 8% Yield, Global X SuperDividend SDIV) Is One Of The Most Impressive High Income ETFs Today
Michael Williams |

At A 8% Yield, Global X SuperDividend SDIV) Is One Of The Most Impressive High Income ETFs Today

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) generates its 8% yield by investing in 100 of the highest dividend-yielding equities across…
$MSTY Dividend Estimated to Drop – What Does This Mean for Investors?
Rich Duprey |

$MSTY Dividend Estimated to Drop – What Does This Mean for Investors?

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) has become a hot topic among income-seeking investors, thanks to its impressive…
Why I’m Thrilled About ULTY’s Limited Upside – Enjoying 80% Yield Compounded Weekly
Rich Duprey |

Why I’m Thrilled About ULTY’s Limited Upside – Enjoying 80% Yield Compounded Weekly

What Is ULTY, and Why All the Fuss? The YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY), launched on February 28,…
2 Dividend ETFs with Higher (and Better) Yields than VPU
Chris MacDonald |

2 Dividend ETFs with Higher (and Better) Yields than VPU

Dividend investors on the search for yield and relative stability in this market have plenty of work to do to…
Is MSTY’s Dividend Worth Speculating On – Or Just a Waste of Time?
Rich Duprey |

Is MSTY’s Dividend Worth Speculating On – Or Just a Waste of Time?

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) has garnered significant interest among income-focused investors due to its extraordinarily high…

Top Gaining Stocks

Lululemon
LULU Vol: 12,745,789
+$19.08
+10.20%
$206.09
General Electric
GE Vol: 4,315,310
+$11.24
+3.90%
$299.66
Mosaic
MOS Vol: 4,122,640
+$0.91
+3.59%
$26.10
Chipotle Mexican Grill
CMG Vol: 12,741,242
+$1.03
+2.94%
$35.90
PG&E
PCG Vol: 10,933,776
+$0.44
+2.93%
$15.27

Top Losing Stocks

Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 49,337,292
-$42.73
10.52%
$363.64
Iron Mountain
IRM Vol: 1,030,938
-$6.07
6.89%
$81.97
Corning
GLW Vol: 5,094,350
-$6.60
6.87%
$89.38
Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 3,534,612
-$8.48
6.31%
$125.91
Amphenol
APH Vol: 4,964,955
-$8.27
5.95%
$130.82