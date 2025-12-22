S&P 500
Investing

AMZU Let’s You Bet 200% On Amazon But That Doesn’t Mean You Should

Quick Read

  • AMZU lost 23.15% over the past year while Amazon dropped only 1.64%. Volatility decay eroded 20 percentage points beyond what 2x leverage predicts.
  • The fund holds just 13.57% in direct Amazon equity. Daily rebalancing of derivatives creates compounding drag that destroys long-term returns.
  • Amazon gained 3.63% year-to-date but AMZU lost 13.99%. This 21-percentage-point shortfall stems from daily leverage resets during choppy markets.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
By Austin Smith
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AMZU) offers 200% daily exposure to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), but its mechanics reveal why it’s designed for short-term traders, not income investors. Understanding how AMZU generates distributions and its structural risks is critical before investing.

How AMZU Generates Income

AMZU doesn’t generate income through traditional dividends. It uses derivatives, swaps, and daily rebalancing to achieve 200% exposure to Amazon’s daily price movements. When Amazon pays a dividend, AMZU receives the distribution amplified through leverage, but at significant cost. The ETF paid a $1.20 special dividend in December 2025, but this must be evaluated against substantial NAV erosion from volatility decay.

The fund holds only 13.57% in direct Amazon equity, with the remainder in derivatives for daily 2x leverage. This structure resets leverage daily, creating compounding drag that destroys long-term returns even when the underlying stock performs well.

An infographic titled &#039;AMZU: 2x Amazon Daily Bull ETF&#039; explains the product. The &#039;How It Works&#039; section shows an Amazon box representing AMZN Daily Move, leading to a gear icon for &#039;2x Multiplier&#039;, then a bar chart with a magnifying glass for &#039;AMZU Daily Return&#039;. A circular arrow indicates &#039;Daily Rebalancing (Resets Leverage Every Day)&#039; connecting back. Text states it &#039;Uses derivatives to achieve 200% of Amazon’s daily performance, not long-term.&#039; The &#039;Use Case&#039; section has a green check and stopwatch icon for &#039;Suitable For: Short-Term Tactical Trading&#039; and a red cross and calendar icon for &#039;Not For: Long-Term Investing or Income&#039;. The &#039;Pros &amp; Cons&#039; section features a green balance scale with an upward arrow labeled &#039;Bullish&#039; and a red downward arrow labeled &#039;Bearish&#039;. Pros listed are &#039;Magnified Daily Gains (When AMZN Rises)&#039; and &#039;Simple Access to Leverage&#039;. Cons are &#039;Volatility Decay&#039;, &#039;High Risk of Significant Daily Losses&#039;, &#039;Does Not Track 2x Long-Term Return&#039;, and &#039;Significant NAV Erosion Risk&#039;. A broken piggy bank icon points to a warning: &#039;Long-term holding often leads to underperformance due to compounding decay&#039;.
24/7 Wall St.
This infographic explains the mechanics, use cases, and inherent risks of holding the AMZU ETF, emphasizing its short-term tactical trading purpose over long-term investing.

The Devastating Math of Leverage Decay

While Amazon declined 1.64% over the past year, AMZU lost 23.15% – nearly 20 percentage points beyond what 2x leverage predicts. The S&P 500 gained 12.63% and the Nasdaq-100 surged 20.70% over the same period.

 

Year-to-date through December 2025, Amazon gained 3.63%, which should theoretically produce a 7.26% return for AMZU. Instead, the fund lost 13.99% – a 21-percentage-point shortfall from volatility decay. This occurs because daily resets lock in losses during choppy markets. When Amazon drops 2% one day and rises 2% the next, AMZU doesn’t return to breakeven due to compounding effects.

 

Recent volatility illustrates the problem. In December 2025, Amazon experienced multiple 3-4% daily swings, with intraday ranges exceeding $7. On December 17, the stock dropped 4.4%. These moves amplify decay as AMZU rebalances derivatives at the worst times.

Distribution Sustainability and Total Return Reality

While AMZU’s $1.20 special dividend might seem attractive, total return matters more. High yield means nothing if the ETF price collapses. Since inception in September 2022, AMZU has consistently underperformed its theoretical 2x target during volatile periods.

Amazon’s fundamentals remain strong—Q3 2025 revenue of $180.2 billion and net income of $21.2 billion both beat estimates. AWS sales grew 20%, and the company maintains 24.3% return on equity with a healthy balance sheet. However, these positives don’t translate to AMZU performance due to daily resets.

The ETF’s $321.5 million in assets and limited three-year track record provide insufficient data for long-term distribution patterns. The structure guarantees volatility will erode returns over extended periods, making dividend sustainability irrelevant when capital losses exceed income received.

A Better Alternative for Leveraged Exposure

For leveraged technology exposure without single-stock concentration risk, ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) offers better diversification. TQQQ provides 3x daily exposure to the Nasdaq-100 Index, including Amazon alongside 99 other leading technology companies.

TQQQ generates income from dividends across the entire Nasdaq-100. The fund’s $24 billion asset base and track record since 2010 provide more reliable performance data. While TQQQ still suffers from volatility decay inherent to leveraged ETFs, diversification across 100 stocks creates smoother daily movements than AMZU’s single-stock concentration. For tactical traders seeking short-term leveraged exposure, TQQQ’s broader base and deeper liquidity make it more practical than betting 200% on Amazon alone.

