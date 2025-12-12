The Fed’s Decision Is Made And This Is What It Means For Social Security in 2026

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The U.S. Central Bank wrapped up a two-day meeting on December 10, 2025, marking the last Fed meeting of the year. While there had initially been speculation that the Fed would keep interest rates steady in light of persistent concerns about rising inflation due to tariffs, a statement in advance of the meeting from John Williams, president of the New York Fed, bolstered hopes of a third straight rate cut as Williams dismissed the tariff effect as a temporary blip.

The Fed ultimately delivered on that rate cut, reducing rates by a quarter point. This latest rate drop followed a 25-basis-point cut in September and another 25-basis-point cut in October, and it resulted in the benchmark rate ending up in the 3.50% to 3.75% range as of the end of 2025, down from a 4.25% to 4.50% target rate at the start of the year.

The rate cut was widely anticipated, so it may not have an immediate profound effect on things like mortgage rates or bond yields. However, it does have some important implications for Social Security in 2026 and beyond.

Here’s what the Fed’s rate decision means for Social Security in 2026

Social Security benefits are one of the key income sources for most seniors, so it’s understandable for retirees to wonder what the Fed’s decision means for their benefits in 2026.

Ultimately, the Fed’s decisions don’t have a direct impact on the amount of Social Security benefits seniors will get next year. Benefits are based on average wages in the 35 years when seniors earn the most, and those numbers will remain unchanged, as will the formula used to calculate benefits. Where the Fed’s decision does have an impact, though, is on how far those benefits will go and on what upcoming Cost of Living Adjustments could look like for seniors.

The Fed controls the monetary supply in the United States, and it has a dual mandate: keep unemployment low to maintain a solid labor market and keep inflation reasonable, ideally to around a 2% target. The Fed has different levers to pull to accomplish this mandate, and setting interest rates is one of the biggest things that it can do. When the Fed reduces interest rates, banks can lend money overnight to each other at lower rates, and cheaper credit can bolster demand. When it raises rates, the money supply gets tighter.

The Fed had been raising rates in the post-pandemic era as inflation surged due to supply chain disruptions and stimulus spending. Unfortunately, retirees ended up hit hard by this high inflation, especially as many seniors are on a fixed income and other sources of funds, like conservative investment portfolios, may not necessarily have maintained their buying power. Even Social Security benefits lost some of their real value, as COLAs have notoriously not kept pace with inflation because of a flaw in the formula used to calculate benefits.

Now, with the Fed delivering a third straight rate cut, however, the central bank is making very clear it believes the economy is stabilizing and high inflation won’t be a persistent concern in the upcoming year. So, this could provide some relief to retirees who have been struggling to make ends meet as their Social Security and investment income don’t go as far.

The Fed’s rate decision could also affect future Social Security raises

Looking beyond 2026, the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut rates could also impact Cost of Living Adjustments going into 2027. Specifically, the interest rate announcement and the Fed’s projections of 2.4% PCE inflation in 2026 and 2.1% for 2027 could result in a Cost of Living Adjustment in the 2.3-2.6% range, assuming that the CPI data used to determine the COLA tracks slightly above Personal Consumption Expenditures inflation.

With retirees getting a 2.8% COLA in 2026 and a 2.5% COLA in 2025, this could mean that the 2027 benefits increase is lower than anticipated. This is something retirees should start thinking about over the long term, as they make their plans for how to invest and spend in 2026 and beyond.

Ultimately, seniors may find that inflation isn’t as much of a problem this year, and that the 2.8% COLA that they’re scheduled to receive in 2026 actually helps them to keep pace with rising costs. And, in 2027, a smaller raise could be a disappointment at first, but ultimately it means that inflation has returned closer to the target level, which could help preserve the real value of their other income sources.