Strategy (MSTR) Survives Nasdaq 100 Reshuffle — Can It Endure an MSCI Ban?

Investors closely watched the Nasdaq 100‘s annual reconstitution to see if Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) — the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) — would lose its spot due to its bitcoin-heavy balance sheet. On Friday, Nasdaq announced the changes, and Strategy survived the cut, avoiding removal during a reshuffle that dropped six companies and added six more that will take effect on Dec. 22.

In response, Executive Chairman Michael Saylor posted on X: “The Bitcoin hoarding will continue until the complaining stops.” The statement reflected bravado, even though Strategy continues to face scrutiny. Just days earlier, Saylor and CEO Phong Le had sent a letter to MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) challenging its proposed exclusion of crypto treasury firms.

MSCI’s Proposed Exclusion to Preserve Index Integrity

MSCI is considering excluding companies whose digital asset holdings exceed 50% of their total assets from its Global Investable Market Indexes. It views these digital asset treasury companies (DATs) as resembling investment funds rather than traditional operating businesses, blurring the lines in equity benchmarks. they also introduces risk such as increased volatility from crypto price swings and the possibility of forced sales during downturns.

The proposal aims to maintain “index purity” for core equity benchmarks, protect traditional investors from excessive risk, and address the fact that these firms resemble investment vehicles. A decision is expected by January 15, 2026, with the decision taking effect in February.

Strategy’s 12-Page Rebuttal

Last week, Saylor and Le submitted a 12-page letter to MSCI’s Equity Index Committee opposing the rule. They argued DATs are operating companies, not funds, and called the proposal discriminatory. The letter highlighted five main objections:

DATs are operating businesses, not investment funds. They actively manage assets to generate returns via Bitcoin-backed securities and maintain operational flexibility, similar to oil companies or REITs.

The 50% threshold for digital assets is discriminatory, arbitrary, and unworkable. It unfairly targets one asset class while ignoring concentrations in others, such as oil and real estate, while monitoring would cause index instability because of price swings and accounting differences (GAAP vs. IFRS).

The proposal inappropriately injects policy judgments into indexing. MSCI should remain neutral and reflect market evolution without judging business models.

The proposal conflicts with federal strategy and chills innovation. It opposes U.S. pro-digital asset policies, potentially diverting capital and harming growth.

If DATs are to be treated differently, extend the review: The review process is rushed and lacks a detailed explanation of concerns.

Strategy also emphasized its software operations and active treasury management, which distinguishes it from passive funds.

Key Differences Between DATs and REITs

While Strategy compares DATs to REITs, significant differences between them exist. REITs primarily own, operate, or finance income-producing real estate, generating revenue through rents and sales, with requirements to distribute 90% of taxable income as dividends. They also have specific tax structures and are heavily regulated.

In contrast, DATs like Strategy actively manage balance sheets with leverage; employ yield strategies such as staking, lending, and options to acquire more Bitcoin and amplify their returns; and face different regulatory oversight.

Saylor and Le also criticized the 50% threshold as arbitrary and misguided, arguing that it lacks a basis when compared to thresholds in other sectors.

Key Takeaway

Despite Saylor’s confident post after the Nasdaq reconstitution, the MSCI threat reveals just how worried he and Le are. JPMorgan estimates an exclusion could trigger $2.8 billion in passive outflows from Strategy stock just from MSCI indexes alone, but rising to $8.8 billion if others follow.

Strategy’s stock has declined by over 39% year-to-date and is down more than 60% from its peak. If MSCI adopts the ban on Jan. 15, significant selling pressure could cause its share price to collapse. That could lead to much more complaining than any amount of Bitcoin hoarding could offset.