BitMine Is Not Like Strategy, but Its Stock Still Isn’t a Buy

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMEX:BMNR) has carved out a niche in the crypto treasury space by emulating Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), the pioneer in holding digital assets as corporate reserves. While Strategy loaded up on Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), BitMine focused on Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), building a portfolio that now exceeds 3% of the total ETH supply — about 3.73 million tokens — with ambitions to hit 5%.

This approach mirrors Strategy’s playbook: raise capital through stock sales and deploy it into crypto for long-term appreciation, positioning the company as a leveraged bet on the asset’s upside. BitMine’s strategy has fueled rapid growth, with total crypto and cash holdings surpassing $12 billion. Yet, Strategy’s model has drawn intense scrutiny, exposing cracks that could lead to outright collapse under sustained pressure.

Its heavy debt reliance amplifies volatility, tying the firm’s survival to Bitcoin’s price swings and raising fears of forced asset sales. BitMine sidesteps some of these pitfalls, like aggressive borrowing, making it structurally sounder. Still, the core risks of crypto exposure persist, and investors would be wise to steer clear of BitMine shares.

When Crypto Crashes Hit Hard

Strategy’s woes stem directly from its outsized bet on Bitcoin, which has turned the company into a high-stakes proxy for the cryptocurrency’s fortunes. Over the past month, Bitcoin plunged from an all-time high above $126,000 in late October to a low briefly below $80,000, wiping out all of 2025’s gains and sparking a brutal selloff in Strategy’s stock.

At one point, Strategy’s market cap dropped to around $45 billion — below the $55 billion value of its 650,000 bitcoin holdings. This disconnect highlights how tightly Strategy’s valuation tracks Bitcoin, amplifying every dip into existential threats for shareholders.

Adding fuel to the fire, global index giant MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) announced last month it was reviewing whether to exclude “digital asset treasury companies” like Strategy from its benchmarks. These firms, where crypto makes up over 50% of assets, resemble investment funds more than operating businesses, clashing with index rules.

Strategy is the only such company currently in an MSCI index, with about $9 billion of its float held by passive funds. With a decision due by Jan. 15, getting booted could trigger $2.8 billion in forced stock sales, according to estimates, hammering liquidity and confidence. If other providers follow, outflows could balloon to $8.8 billion, turning a regulatory footnote into a catastrophe.

The mNAV Tightrope Walk

The sharpest blade hanging over Strategy is its market-to-net-asset-value (mNAV) ratio, which compares its enterprise value to Bitcoin holdings. It dipped to a precarious 0.97 in late November, meaning the market was valuing the company at a discount to its crypto stash.

Below 1.0, and raising fresh capital could become difficult, starving a machine that funds dividends and interest on preferred shares. CEO Phong Le put the previously unthinkable possibility of selling bitcoin from its treasury “on the table” as a last resort if mNAV stayed low and markets slammed shut, shattering the firm’s “never sell” mantra.

To buy time, Strategy raised funds by issuing stock to build a $1.44 billion USD reserve that would cover its dividend obligations without touching Bitcoin. But this dilutes existing shareholders, and if Bitcoin’s slide resumes — despite today’s modest bounce — the reserve won’t last forever. With software revenue too thin to bridge gaps, the model teeters on crypto’s whims.

BitMine Is Not the Same

BitMine fares better on several fronts. Ethereum has mirrored Bitcoin’s freefall, shedding value amid broader market jitters, but BitMine lacks Strategy’s index exposure, so it doesn’t face any forced stock sales. Most crucially, BitMine funds ETH purchases mostly through equity raises, not debt, avoiding the leverage trap that is squeezing Strategy’s finances during the downturn. Because it has no towering obligations, it means there won’t be any mNAV panic either.

Yet, this doesn’t greenlight BitMine as a buy. Its stock still rides Ethereum’s rollercoaster, inviting wild swings that punish the unprepared.

Key Takeaways

The treasury company model is a bold but brittle experiment, born from faith in crypto’s endless climb. It bets corporate balance sheets on assets that yield nothing but price pops, ignoring how crypto winters like this one — Bitcoin down 30% from its peak, Ethereum in tow — expose the fragility.

Prices crater sharply, as history shows, and “this time is different” has always been a losing bet. BitMine and Strategy alike see dips as discount purchase opportunities, but this locks investors into extreme volatility, beholden to regulatory shifts, hacker threats, and macro shocks like rate hikes or ETF outflows. Liquidity dries up fast in a panic, and even “safe” equity-funded plays dilute value over time. BitMine is no different

For most, this isn’t investing — it’s speculation. Investors would do well to limit exposure to just a small portion of an otherwise diversified portfolio, if at all. The house’s edge tilts too far in its favor, making buying BitMine Immersion stock little more than gambling.