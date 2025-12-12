JP Morgan Has 5 Sizzling December Analyst Focus List High-Yield Dividend Picks

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

All the major Wall Street firms we cover here at 24/7 Wall St. have a list of top stock picks for their institutional and retail clients to invest in. Typically, these are companies that analysts have a high level of conviction in and feel strongly about their fundamentals and forward-looking prospects. In addition, they often have a substantial upside to the assigned price target and have either a Buy or Overweight rating, depending on the company providing the coverage.

After a furious summer and fall rally off the April lows, and with all of the major indices trading at or near all-time highs, many investors are treading carefully in front of 2026, so we were very interested to see which stocks were on the December edition of J.P. Morgan’s Analyst Focus List. The research team at J.P. Morgan updates this list monthly, as the company describes:

The U.S. Analyst Focus List is updated monthly. Names may be removed mid-month when a valuation target has been largely or wholly achieved, or the original rationale is no longer valid. New ideas can also be added mid-month. Analysts will publish the explanation for all mid-month changes in a research note.

We screened the December Analyst Focus List looking for J.P. Morgan’s top high-yield stock picks, and five of our favorite companies made the list. All make sense for growth and income investors looking for the top ideas from the best Wall Street firms.

Why do we recommend J.P. Morgan’s Analyst Focus List stocks?

J.P. Morgan is one of the acknowledged leaders in the investment landscape on Wall Street and worldwide. The firm’s top-notch research department continues to provide institutional and high-net-worth clients with the best ideas across the investment spectrum and is likely to do so for years to come.

Annaly Capital

With a massive 12.30% dividend yield and trading right near the J.P. Morgan target price, this is a total passive-income play. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) is a diversified capital manager with investment strategies across mortgage finance.

The company owns a portfolio of real estate-related investments, including:

Mortgage pass-through certificates

Collateralized mortgage obligations

Credit risk transfer (CRT) securities

Securities representing interests in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage servicing rights

Its investment groups include:

Annaly Agency Group, which invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages.

Annaly Residential Credit Group, which invests in non-agency residential mortgage assets within residential and commercial markets.

Annaly Mortgage Servicing Rights Group, which invests in MSR, which grants the right to service residential mortgage loans in exchange for a portion of the interest payments on those loans.

The J.P. Morgan price target is $22 and is likely to go higher.

AT&T

The world’s fourth-largest telecommunications company, measured by revenue, has been undergoing a lengthy restructuring process but has maintained a solid dividend of 4.47%. Seventeen analysts have given AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) stock a Buy rating, indicating comprehensive Wall Street support. AT&T provides a range of telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services.

AT&T sells through its company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores:

Handsets

Wireless data cards

Wireless computing devices

Carrying cases

Hands-free devices

AT&T also provides:

Data

Voice

SecuT

Cloud solutions

Outsourcing

Managed and provided professional services

Customer premises equipment for multinational corporations, small and mid-sized businesses, and governmental and wholesale customers

Additionally, this segment provides residential customers with fiber broadband and legacy voice telephony services.

It markets its communications services and products under these banners:

AT&T

Cricket

AT&T PREPAID

AT&T Fiber

The company’s Latin America segment provides wireless services in Mexico and video services throughout the region. This segment markets its services and products under the AT&T and Unefon brands.

J.P. Morgan has a $33 price target for the stock.

Best Buy

Concerns over tariffs and other issues have affected this retailing giant. Still, with a hefty 5.22% dividend, a favorable entry point for new investors, and the holiday shopping season here, this presents a total-return home run. Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) operates in two segments: Domestic and International.

The Domestic segment comprises its operations in all states, districts, and territories of the United States and its Best Buy Health business, and includes the brand names:

Best Buy

Best Buy Ads

Best Buy Business

Best Buy Essentials

Best Buy Health

Current Health

Geek Squad

Imagine That

Insignia

Lively

My Best Buy

My Best Buy Memberships

Pacific Kitchen and Home

Tech Liquidators

Yardbird

The company’s domain names are bestbuy.com, currenthealth.com, lively.com, techliquidators.com, and yardbird.com.

The International segment comprises all operations in Canada under the brand names Best Buy, Best Buy Express, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, and TechLiquidators, as well as the domain names bestbuy.ca and techliquidators.ca.

Best Buy’s product categories include computing and mobile phones, consumer electronics, appliances, entertainment, services, and others.

J.P. Morgan has an $89 price target for the stock.

Broadstone Net Lease

With a substantial 6.71% dividend yield and a robust portfolio, this real estate investment trust (REIT) is a compelling investment option, especially given the expectation that interest rates will remain low. Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT. The company invests primarily in single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased to a diversified group of tenants on a long-term basis. It is mainly diversified across industrial and retail property types.

Under the industrial property type, it includes:

Manufacturing

Distribution and warehouse

Food processing

Flex

Research and development

Cold storage

Services

The retail property type includes:

General merchandise

Casual dining

Quick-service restaurants

Automotive

Animal services

Home furnishings

Healthcare services

Education

Under Other property type, it includes offices and clinical/surgical facilities.

The company’s portfolio comprises approximately 766 properties, including 759 located in 44 U.S. states and seven in four Canadian provinces.

The J.P. Morgan price target for the stock is $21.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. (NASDAQ: REG) is a REIT based in Jacksonville, Florida, and is one of the largest shopping center operators. It is a fully integrated real estate company and a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust with a solid 4.16% dividend.

The company conducts all its operations through Regency Centers L.P. It is engaged in acquiring, developing, owning, and operating income-producing retail real estate principally located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics within the United States. Its portfolio comprises approximately 488 properties, including:

Amerige Heights Town Center

Friars Mission Center

Navajo Shopping Center

Point Loma Plaza

Rancho San Diego Village

Scripps Ranch Marketplace

The Hub Hillcrest Market

Twin Peaks

200 Potrero

Bayhill Shopping Center

Clayton Valley Shopping Center

Diablo Plaza

Encina Grande

Plaza Escuela

Pleasant Hill Shopping Center

Potrero Center

Corral Hollow

Serramonte Center

Bridgepark Plaza

Mercantile West

Mercantile East

Terrace Shops

Sendero Marketplace

J.P. Morgan has an $81 price objective for the stock.

