Vanguard’s VTV Is Is Good For Many Investors, But VFVA Has A Lot More Potential

For most investors, the Vanguard Value ETF (NYSE:VTV) has been a reliable workhorse, providing broad exposure to large, established US companies trading at what are arguably reasonable valuations.

The hope is that the Vanguard Value ETF has delivered stability for those who have invested, all while providing a reliable income stream, which explains why it has become a core holding in many long-term portfolios.

The thing is, value investing is changing, and investors no longer want just to find their way into cheap stocks. Instead, the new pattern is to identify companies with improving fundamentals, strong cash flows, and the ability to adapt their business models to changing economic conditions.

Why Traditional Value Still Works for Vanguard Value ETF Investors

For the most part, the Vanguard Value ETF tracks a broad value index that is composed mostly of mega and large-cap companies. As a result, you are going to find plenty of names from sectors like finance and healthcare, along with energy and consumer staples, all of which have dominant positions in the portfolio.

On the plus side, these businesses tend to generate steady earnings and pay consistent dividends, which helps reduce volatility during market pullbacks. In mid-December 2025, the fund’s dividend yield is 2.03% and shareholders are earning an annual dividend of around $3.90. So, the news isn’t all bad for this fund’s shareholders, on the contrary.

However, there is a definite flag to be aware of, and that is the biggest reason to look at other ETF options in the Vanguard portfolio. This is negative dividend growth of 1.67%, which is undoubtedly a concern for investors going forward. Unfortunately, this means it’s unlikely the Vanguard Value ETF will drive income-focused portfolios, even though it can still provide steady cash. The bottom line is that for investors who want value exposure without making risky bets, this ETF does exactly what it promises.

Why the Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF Takes a Different and Better Approach

Like the Vanguard Value ETF, the Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (BATS:VFVA) is also a value ETF, but it’s focused more on factor-based selection rather than the more traditional index weighting that comes along with ETFs plugged into multiple sectors.

In other words, instead of just owning the largest cheap stocks, the Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF looks out for companies that score well on multiple value metrics such as P/E, price to cash flow, and the strength of its balance sheet.

This is a difference that should matter to new and experienced investors alike. Notably, the Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF shows that it is willing to move itself away from the crowded mega cap space and focus more on companies that show improving fundamentals that have yet to be fully recognized by the market. This gives the fund greater overall flexibility and, most importantly, greater upside potential.

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF tends to focus on holding more mid-cap exposure for the right reasons. Mid-cap value stocks have historically performed stronger with a blend of growth and valuation support. These are companies that are early on in operational turnarounds or margin expansion cycles, which can drive outsized returns as conditions begin to improve.

Which ETF Makes More Sense Right Now

Overall, neither fund is designed to be a high-yield vehicle, with both dividends sitting just above 2%. However, the difference you are looking for isn’t about today, it’s about tomorrow.

In this case, the Vanguard Value ETF is a solid choice for investors who are on the more conservative side and don’t want to deal with big surprises. This said, there is little question that the Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF is better for most investors right now. Its factor-driven design, mid-cap tilt, and a focus on improving fundamentals give it more horsepower, so to speak, if valuation stocks regain momentum over the next few years.

Ultimately, its lower payout ratio and factor-based discipline leave a whole lot more room for dividend growth over time, and this is exactly what investors want to learn. Companies that are strengthening their cash flows and repairing their balance sheets tend to raise dividends later in the cycle, which in turn leads to faster income for those investors who remained patient. This means that the Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF is a better investment for the next group of dividend owners before it too becomes a consensus pick.