ITOT’s 37% Concentration in Top Ten Holdings Could Make or Break 2026 Returns

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSE:ITOT) returned 16.4% through mid-December, tracking the broad U.S. equity market’s strong 2025. With tech stocks dominating returns and the fund trading near its November peak, investors are asking whether another double-digit year is realistic or if the easy gains are behind us.

The answer hinges on a handful of macro forces and fund-specific dynamics that will either extend the rally or force a reset.

Corporate Earnings Growth Sets the Ceiling

ITOT’s 2026 performance will track U.S. corporate profit growth more than any other single factor. Analysts project S&P 500 earnings to grow roughly 11% next year, driven by continued expansion in technology and financial sectors. If that forecast holds, ITOT’s price appreciation would likely land in the high single digits to low double digits, plus another 1% from dividends.

The risk is that estimates prove optimistic. Fourth quarter 2025 earnings are expected to grow just over 8%, a deceleration from earlier quarters. If that slowdown continues into 2026, the 11% growth target becomes harder to hit. Investors should monitor quarterly earnings reports starting in January, particularly from mega-cap tech companies that dominate ITOT’s portfolio. FactSet publishes weekly earnings updates tracking actual results against estimates, the most reliable real-time gauge of whether profit growth is on track.

Concentration in Seven Stocks Creates Leverage

ITOT holds over 3,600 stocks, but its top 10 positions account for 37% of assets. Nvidia alone represents 7.3% of the fund. That concentration amplified returns in 2025 as mega-cap tech stocks surged, but it works both ways. If the market rotates toward smaller companies or value stocks in 2026, ITOT’s heavy tech weighting could lag.

The fund’s 33% allocation to information technology is nearly triple its financial sector weight. Nvidia reported 62% revenue growth in its most recent quarter, with CEO Jensen Huang noting that demand for AI chips remains intense. But sustaining that pace from a $57 billion quarterly revenue base is mathematically harder than from $35 billion a year earlier. Watch Nvidia’s quarterly reports and any signs that hyperscale cloud providers are slowing capital spending on AI infrastructure.

ITOT’s quarterly dividend just increased 4% year-over-year to $0.49, reflecting steady corporate cash generation. The fund’s 0.03% expense ratio and $80 billion in assets ensure tight tracking and low trading costs.

24/7 Wall St. This infographic details the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT), outlining its investment strategy, ideal use case, and a balanced look at its advantages and disadvantages.

The Vanguard Alternative

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSE:VTI) offers essentially identical exposure with a similar 0.03% expense ratio but holds $450 billion in assets, providing deeper liquidity for large trades. For most investors, the choice is immaterial.

Whether ITOT repeats 2025’s performance depends primarily on whether corporate earnings meet elevated expectations, with Nvidia’s trajectory serving as the most important micro signal to watch quarterly.