S&P 500
6,781.30
+0.50%
Dow Jones
48,032.00
+0.04%
Nasdaq 100
25,027.30
+1.04%
Russell 2000
2,512.16
+0.37%
FTSE 100
9,836.00
+0.66%
Nikkei 225
49,390.80
+0.19%
Stock Market Live December 18, 2025: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring on Micron Earnings

Investing

Trump Media Goes Nuclear: Surges 37% on Bold $6 Billion Fusion Merger

Quick Read

  • Trump Media & Technology (DJT) announced an all-stock merger with nuclear fusion company TAE Technologies in a deal valuing the combined entity at over $6B. Trump Media shares surged 37% following the announcement.
  • Trump Media operates Truth Social with an estimated user base in the low millions compared to Meta Platforms‘ billions and X’s hundreds of millions.
  • TAE Technologies plans to begin construction on its first commercial fusion plant in 2026 despite no operating fusion plants globally producing net energy for the grid.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Rich Duprey Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Trump Media Goes Nuclear: Surges 37% on Bold $6 Billion Fusion Merger

© Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) — owner of President Trump’s Truth Social platform — announced a shocking, all-stock merger agreement this morning with privately held nuclear fusion company TAE Technologies in a deal valuing the combined businesses at more than $6 billion. With shareholders of each company expected to own approximately 50% of the merged entity, the transaction is expected to close in mid-2026, subject to approvals.

Following the announcement, Trump Media shares are surging 37% in early trading today as the merger aims to create one of the world’s first publicly traded fusion companies. It would position the combined firm to build utility-scale fusion power plants, with the first one beginning construction next year. Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes and TAE CEO Michl Binderbauer will serve as co-CEOs.

Truth Social’s Limited Reach

Truth Social was launched in 2022 as an alternative platform emphasizing free expression, but has struggled to achieve broad market traction because of its association with President Trump — Barron’s reports he indirectly owns about 115 million shares of the company. Instead, the app primarily attracts users aligned with his political base, limiting its appeal beyond that demographic. 

Reports indicate Truth Social has far fewer active users compared to established platforms such as Meta Platforms‘ (NASDAQ:META) Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp — which collectively boast billions of monthly active users worldwide — and X, which also commands hundreds of millions of users. Truth Social’s user base remains significantly smaller, with estimates placing it in the low millions, reflecting challenges in expanding beyond its core audience.

Fusion: Energy’s Chimera

TAE Technologies was founded in 1998 and has pursued nuclear fusion — a process mimicking the sun’s energy production — for over 25 years. Fusion is often called the energy industry’s holy grail due to its potential for abundant, clean power without long-term radioactive waste, unlike traditional nuclear fission. 

TAE has built and operated five experimental reactors, raising more than $1.3 billion from investors, including Google and Chevron (NYSE:CVX). The company now plans to advance to utility-scale operations, aiming to commence construction on its first commercial plant in 2026. This step represents a significant escalation from research prototypes to power generation capable of supplying electricity to the grid.

Despite progress, achieving commercial fusion remains elusive globally, with no operating plants producing net energy for the grid. TAE’s ambition to deploy utility-scale facilities faces substantial technical and financial challenges. Although the company has demonstrated advancements in reactor design, transitioning to reliable, cost-effective power production is fraught with hurdles.

Key Takeaways

TAE’s timeline for a utility-scale plant beginning next year appears highly ambitious, requiring not only technical breakthroughs but also extensive regulatory approvals from bodies like the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and Department of Energy. 

Trump Media is seeking to leverage growing energy demands from artificial intelligence data centers, where fusion could theoretically provide vast power. However, combining a social media operation with cutting-edge fusion research represents a sharp divergence from core businesses for both entities. It reeks of opportunistic grandstanding by attempting to capitalize on the hot topic of AI’s energy demands, much like its previous venture into the crypto world.

Given fusion’s history of overpromising and delay — and the merger’s execution risks — the deal carries a high probability of complications, setbacks, and failure. Investors should avoid buying into the hype. If TAE and Trump Media can actually succeed in the effort, there will be plenty of opportunity to buy in afterward.

Continue Reading

Jon C. Ogg |

Alternative Energy Watch: Solar to Reach Grid Parity in 2013; Nuclear Plant to Close in Japan, New Licenses on Track in US; UN Report Predicts Renewable Surge (SPWRA, JASO, AONE, CLNE, SO, SHAW)

Today’s alternative energy news reports on a prediction that the cost of solar power generation will reach parity with other…
2 Utility Stocks to Buy This January
John Seetoo |

2 Utility Stocks to Buy This January

The Magnificent 7 Stocks: Amazon, Apple, Alphabet (Google), Meta (Facebook), Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla – all have one aspect of…
AI Energy Crunch: These 3 Stocks Hold the Key To Resolving the Crisis
Rich Duprey |

AI Energy Crunch: These 3 Stocks Hold the Key To Resolving the Crisis

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers is pushing the U.S. energy grid to its limits. As AI…
Why This Fast-Growing Stock Is the One Nuclear Energy Stock to Buy
Rich Duprey |

Why This Fast-Growing Stock Is the One Nuclear Energy Stock to Buy

The Nuclear Power Renaissance Nuclear power has surged back into the spotlight in 2025 as a cornerstone of the global…
Jon C. Ogg |

Alt-Energy Watch: Areva Dumps CEO as Utility Sector Preps for Big Changes (ARVCY, GE, EXC, DUK)

France’s government-controlled nuclear power behemoth, Areva SA (OTC: ARVCY), will not renew the contract of CEO Anne Lauvergeon, aka “Atomic…
Nuclear Fever: Oklo and NuScale Soar — Is the SMR Rally Just Heating Up?
Rich Duprey |

Nuclear Fever: Oklo and NuScale Soar — Is the SMR Rally Just Heating Up?

A Nuclear Surge Ignites Investor Frenzy On Friday, shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) and NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) blasted over 20% higher,…
All the Countries That Have Nuclear Reactors
Drew Wood |

All the Countries That Have Nuclear Reactors

In the popular imagination, nuclear power plants conjure fears of catastrophic explosions and radiation leaks, such as the Chernobyl disaster…
2 Brain-Dead Simple Nuclear Stocks to Buy With $100 Today
Rich Duprey |

2 Brain-Dead Simple Nuclear Stocks to Buy With $100 Today

Nuclear energy is experiencing a revival, fueled by global demand for clean, reliable power and supportive U.S. policies. President Donald…
This Is America’s Oldest Nuclear Power Plant
Douglas A. McIntyre |

This Is America’s Oldest Nuclear Power Plant

The Shippingport Atomic Power Station in western Pennsylvania became the first commercial nuclear power plant in the United States when…

Top Gaining Stocks

Micron Technology
MU Vol: 51,556,518
+$25.87
+11.47%
$251.39
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 5,754,311
+$10.95
+6.59%
$177.21
Lam Research
LRCX Vol: 7,094,367
+$9.92
+6.40%
$164.90
Starbucks
SBUX Vol: 10,608,289
+$4.55
+5.34%
$89.76
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 2,553,441
+$14.68
+5.29%
$292.33

Top Losing Stocks

FactSet Research Systems
FDS Vol: 1,313,407
-$23.05
7.78%
$273.09
Generac
GNRC Vol: 1,563,459
-$7.81
5.39%
$137.01
Diamondback Energy
FANG Vol: 908,218
-$6.69
4.34%
$147.39
HP
HPQ Vol: 12,736,582
-$1.06
4.32%
$23.38
Marathon Petroleum
MPC Vol: 1,329,435
-$6.76
3.87%
$167.74