Trump Media Goes Nuclear: Surges 37% on Bold $6 Billion Fusion Merger

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) — owner of President Trump’s Truth Social platform — announced a shocking, all-stock merger agreement this morning with privately held nuclear fusion company TAE Technologies in a deal valuing the combined businesses at more than $6 billion. With shareholders of each company expected to own approximately 50% of the merged entity, the transaction is expected to close in mid-2026, subject to approvals.

Following the announcement, Trump Media shares are surging 37% in early trading today as the merger aims to create one of the world’s first publicly traded fusion companies. It would position the combined firm to build utility-scale fusion power plants, with the first one beginning construction next year. Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes and TAE CEO Michl Binderbauer will serve as co-CEOs.

Truth Social’s Limited Reach

Truth Social was launched in 2022 as an alternative platform emphasizing free expression, but has struggled to achieve broad market traction because of its association with President Trump — Barron’s reports he indirectly owns about 115 million shares of the company. Instead, the app primarily attracts users aligned with his political base, limiting its appeal beyond that demographic.

Reports indicate Truth Social has far fewer active users compared to established platforms such as Meta Platforms‘ (NASDAQ:META) Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp — which collectively boast billions of monthly active users worldwide — and X, which also commands hundreds of millions of users. Truth Social’s user base remains significantly smaller, with estimates placing it in the low millions, reflecting challenges in expanding beyond its core audience.

Fusion: Energy’s Chimera

TAE Technologies was founded in 1998 and has pursued nuclear fusion — a process mimicking the sun’s energy production — for over 25 years. Fusion is often called the energy industry’s holy grail due to its potential for abundant, clean power without long-term radioactive waste, unlike traditional nuclear fission.

TAE has built and operated five experimental reactors, raising more than $1.3 billion from investors, including Google and Chevron (NYSE:CVX). The company now plans to advance to utility-scale operations, aiming to commence construction on its first commercial plant in 2026. This step represents a significant escalation from research prototypes to power generation capable of supplying electricity to the grid.

Despite progress, achieving commercial fusion remains elusive globally, with no operating plants producing net energy for the grid. TAE’s ambition to deploy utility-scale facilities faces substantial technical and financial challenges. Although the company has demonstrated advancements in reactor design, transitioning to reliable, cost-effective power production is fraught with hurdles.

Key Takeaways

TAE’s timeline for a utility-scale plant beginning next year appears highly ambitious, requiring not only technical breakthroughs but also extensive regulatory approvals from bodies like the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and Department of Energy.

Trump Media is seeking to leverage growing energy demands from artificial intelligence data centers, where fusion could theoretically provide vast power. However, combining a social media operation with cutting-edge fusion research represents a sharp divergence from core businesses for both entities. It reeks of opportunistic grandstanding by attempting to capitalize on the hot topic of AI’s energy demands, much like its previous venture into the crypto world.

Given fusion’s history of overpromising and delay — and the merger’s execution risks — the deal carries a high probability of complications, setbacks, and failure. Investors should avoid buying into the hype. If TAE and Trump Media can actually succeed in the effort, there will be plenty of opportunity to buy in afterward.