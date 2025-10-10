S&P 500
Stock Market Live October 10: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Slightly Ahead of Earnings Season
AI Energy Crunch: These 3 Stocks Hold the Key To Resolving the Crisis

AI Energy Crunch: These 3 Stocks Hold the Key To Resolving the Crisis

By Rich Duprey

Oct 10, 2025  |  Updated 9:13 AM ET

Key Points

  • The expansion of AI data centers is straining the U.S. energy grid, with power needs expected to triple by 2030.
  • A BofA report on rack-scale energy needs of data centers and Morgan Stanley’s 65GW estimate of needed capacity by 2028 highlight the urgency.
  • The three stocks below can help resolve this crisis before rolling brownouts and blackouts sweep the country.
The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers is pushing the U.S. energy grid to its limits. As AI demands grow, the power needs of these facilities are skyrocketing. 

BofA Global Research released a report highlighting the rise in rack-level power density, with Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) chip releases showing a jump from 35 kilowatts (kW) per rack for the H100 chip to an alarming 600 kW for the upcoming Feynman architecture. Morgan Stanley estimates this will drive at least 65 gigawatts of additional data center demand by 2028. 

The current grid, already strained and outdated, cannot accommodate this surge without significant upgrades or alternative solutions. Rolling blackouts or a major shift to on-site power generation may be inevitable. 

This looming crisis threatens economic growth, but the three stocks below offer potential solutions to stabilize the energy landscape and meet AI’s insatiable appetite.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) is at the forefront of small modular reactor (SMR) technology, aiming to deliver clean, reliable energy with its Aurora reactor, capable of producing up to 75 megawatts electric (MWe). SMRs offer a scalable solution to the grid’s limitations by providing on-site power for data centers, reducing reliance on an overburdened infrastructure.

With inherent safety features and the ability to use recycled nuclear waste as fuel, Oklo addresses both the growing energy demand and sustainability concerns. As AI’s power needs grow, Oklo’s compact, efficient reactors could become critical, especially with increasing interest from tech giants seeking decarbonized energy sources. 

The company’s focus on fast reactors also aligns with long-term energy security goals, reducing dependence on fossil fuels. Partnerships with data center operators could accelerate deployment, making Oklo a vital player in the AI energy race. Its stock has attracted attention from investors betting on a nuclear revival, though regulatory hurdles and high initial costs remain challenges.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) is another leader in SMR development, designing reactors that can generate 77 MWe per module, with the potential to scale up to 924 MWe with multiple units. These reactors are designed for rapid deployment and can operate independently of the grid, making them ideal for powering data centers in regions where infrastructure lags. 

NuScale’s technology has gained traction with utilities and tech firms looking to meet rising demand sustainably, bolstered by its Nuclear Regulatory Commission-approved designs — the only company with such approval in the U.S. so far. 

The company’s modular approach allows for phased construction, reducing upfront costs and enabling tailored solutions for AI hubs. Despite a canceled Idaho project due to cost overruns, NuScale’s alliance with ENTRA1 Energy signals strong commercial potential

As the grid struggles, NuScale’s ability to deliver reliable power could position it as a cornerstone of the energy transition, though competition and funding needs will shape its trajectory.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is leveraging its energy storage business, led by Elon Musk’s vision to ease the grid’s burden. With deployments surging at triple-digit rates in 2024 and 2025 — reaching 31.4 GWh in 2024 alone — Tesla’s batteries store excess renewable energy, stabilizing supply for data centers during peak AI usage. 

Musk has touted this segment as a potential rival to the EV business in value within a few years, citing its role in addressing the energy crisis. The division’s revenue jumped 67% year-over-year to over $10 billion in 2024, driven by AI infrastructure demand. 

While some argue storage alone won’t suffice without new generation capacity, Tesla’s innovation and scale suggest it could complement SMRs, offering a hybrid approach. The company’s Powerwall and Megapack systems are increasingly being adopted by utilities and tech firms, with plans to expand production capacity. 

Risks include competition from emerging players and potential commoditization, but Tesla’s brand and Musk’s influence could help it stay ahead, making it a key player in the AI energy market.

