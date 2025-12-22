The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Has Had A Shockingly Good 200% Run

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) has delivered a 233% gain over the past five years, riding optimism around President Javier Milei’s radical economic reforms. But recent performance tells a different story. After surging to overbought territory in early November, shares have cooled to around $91, posting modest single-digit gains in 2025. The question now is whether Milei’s reforms can sustain the momentum that fueled this extraordinary run.

24/7 Wall St.

The Milei Reform Bet: Will Inflation Stay Down?

The biggest macro factor for ARGT is Argentina’s inflation trajectory. Milei inherited annual inflation exceeding 200% when he took office in December 2023. His aggressive fiscal austerity has brought monthly inflation down to around 2%. That’s impressive progress, but month-over-month inflation has proven sticky at this level, propped up by peso weakness and delayed effects of previous price controls being lifted.

Monitor Argentina’s monthly inflation reports from the National Institute of Statistics and Census, released around mid-month. If inflation accelerates beyond 2.5% monthly, it signals the reform program is losing credibility. Equally important are the central bank’s reserve levels and the peso’s real exchange rate. An overvalued peso helps anchor inflation but crushes exports and prevents reserve accumulation, creating conditions for the kind of currency crisis Argentina has experienced repeatedly. Watch for quarterly IMF reviews and any shifts in exchange rate policy, particularly around whether Argentina will eventually dollarize its economy.

MercadoLibre Drives Everything

ARGT’s concentration risk is extreme. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) represents 21.4% of the portfolio, making the ETF’s performance heavily dependent on a single stock that trades at 49x earnings. When MercadoLibre stumbles, ARGT feels it immediately. The e-commerce and fintech giant has delivered roughly 20% gains in 2025, underwhelming compared to its historical growth rates as profit expansion slows.

Beyond MercadoLibre, the ETF tilts heavily toward Argentine banks and energy companies. These sectors benefit directly from Milei’s market-friendly policies but carry significant political and regulatory risk. Review the ETF’s monthly holdings file on the Global X website to track sector allocation shifts. Pay attention to the combined weight of financials, which includes Grupo Financiero Galicia, Banco Macro, and Banco BBVA Argentina. If banking exposure creeps above 20%, the ETF becomes more vulnerable to credit events or unexpected policy changes.

Consider AGT for Identical Exposure

The iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:AGT) tracks the same underlying index as ARGT with an identical 0.59% expense ratio. The key difference is size. AGT holds just $3.1 million in assets compared to ARGT’s $791 million, resulting in wider bid-ask spreads and lower trading volume. For most investors, ARGT’s superior liquidity makes it the better choice.

The most important factor for ARGT over the next 12 months is whether Argentina can maintain disinflation without triggering a currency crisis, while the key micro signal is MercadoLibre’s ability to sustain growth as it matures.