Amazon Just Unveiled Some Seriously Impressive “Frontier” AI Agents. It’s Time to Buy.

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been a quiet laggard in the Magnificent Seven this year after gaining just over 3% year to date. With just a few trading days left in the year, it’s looking like the $2.45 trillion e-commerce juggernaut is about to disappoint yet again, despite all the encouraging AI projects going on behind the scenes, from “frontier” AI agents to those impressive Trainium3 AI chips, the rollout of Alexa+, and let’s not forget about the warehouse robots.

While shares of Amazon don’t seem to have much going for them as the year comes to a close, I do think the very reasonable valuation warrants giving the firm a second look, especially given the risks that many investors might be heavily underestimating the company’s AI potential. Of course, AI seems to be something for retail investors to be afraid of, rather than bullish about, at least in the past couple of months amid renewed AI bubble fears.

However, I do think that if the AI trade can regain some of its luster (perhaps as part of that so-called Santa Claus rally?), Amazon might have room to expand its multiple by a considerable amount. In the meantime, it might be worth exploring the new AI innovations going on at Amazon to see if it’s worth getting in here ahead of the herd at around $228 per share.

Amazon’s trio of new frontier agents could change the game

The company’s new AI agents may have flown under the radar of many, but as we ring in the new year, which may very well be the year agentic AI really takes off, such innovations might become more of a needle mover, especially if we gain more insight into what they’re really capable of and how they could impact software development teams.

Amazon describes its frontier agents as “autonomous, massively scalable AI agents that work for hours without requiring intervention.” Are these the profound agents that should have white-collar workers fearful for their jobs? Time will tell. Either way, the trio of frontier agents is packed with innovation and potential, especially as they look to supercharge development teams.

With Amazon recently pulling the curtain on its Kiro autonomous agents, the AWS Security Agent, and the AWS DevOps Agent, it appears the e-commerce titan is making a big swing in the agent race. Not only can the agentic solutions run for hours, with less oversight, but they’re scalable and could help give AWS (Amazon Web Services) the much-needed boost it needs to get its growth rate heating up again, especially as its hyperscaler rivals really start to put their foot on the growth gas.

It’s still early in the agent race, but Amazon’s looking like an early leader

Though it’s still early days for agents, Kiro, the AWS Security Agent, and the DevOps agent might transform coding, security engineering, and virtual ops for good. To put it simply, the trio of frontier agents holds a profound amount of promise. And if enterprise adoption kicks into high gear, perhaps it’s time to give shares of Amazon the benefit of the doubt after a market-lagging year.

Though it’s early in the game, the company sees its frontier agents as “extensions of teams,” which, I think, could have significant implications on the labor market over the next few years, especially as these agents get even better, run for longer, and scale even faster.

It’s a big, aggressive splash into the AI agent race, to say the least, and it might not yet be fully appreciated by investors quite yet.