S&P 500
6,915.80
-0.03%
Dow Jones
48,479.20
-0.01%
Nasdaq 100
25,621.60
-0.03%
Russell 2000
2,543.84
+0.03%
FTSE 100
9,900.60
+0.10%
Nikkei 225
50,643.80
+0.01%

Investing

Amazon Just Unveiled Some Seriously Impressive “Frontier” AI Agents. It’s Time to Buy.

Quick Read

  • Amazon gained just 3% this year versus other Magnificent Seven stocks despite multiple AI initiatives.
  • Amazon launched three autonomous AI agents designed to run for hours without intervention and scale massively.
  • The new frontier agents target coding, security engineering, and virtual ops to boost growth.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Joey Frenette Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Amazon Just Unveiled Some Seriously Impressive “Frontier” AI Agents. It’s Time to Buy.

© Andriy Onufriyenko / Moment via Getty Images

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been a quiet laggard in the Magnificent Seven this year after gaining just over 3% year to date. With just a few trading days left in the year, it’s looking like the $2.45 trillion e-commerce juggernaut is about to disappoint yet again, despite all the encouraging AI projects going on behind the scenes, from “frontier” AI agents to those impressive Trainium3 AI chips, the rollout of Alexa+, and let’s not forget about the warehouse robots.

While shares of Amazon don’t seem to have much going for them as the year comes to a close, I do think the very reasonable valuation warrants giving the firm a second look, especially given the risks that many investors might be heavily underestimating the company’s AI potential. Of course, AI seems to be something for retail investors to be afraid of, rather than bullish about, at least in the past couple of months amid renewed AI bubble fears.

However, I do think that if the AI trade can regain some of its luster (perhaps as part of that so-called Santa Claus rally?), Amazon might have room to expand its multiple by a considerable amount. In the meantime, it might be worth exploring the new AI innovations going on at Amazon to see if it’s worth getting in here ahead of the herd at around $228 per share.

Amazon’s trio of new frontier agents could change the game

The company’s new AI agents may have flown under the radar of many, but as we ring in the new year, which may very well be the year agentic AI really takes off, such innovations might become more of a needle mover, especially if we gain more insight into what they’re really capable of and how they could impact software development teams.

Amazon describes its frontier agents as “autonomous, massively scalable AI agents that work for hours without requiring intervention.” Are these the profound agents that should have white-collar workers fearful for their jobs? Time will tell. Either way, the trio of frontier agents is packed with innovation and potential, especially as they look to supercharge development teams. 

With Amazon recently pulling the curtain on its Kiro autonomous agents, the AWS Security Agent, and the AWS DevOps Agent, it appears the e-commerce titan is making a big swing in the agent race. Not only can the agentic solutions run for hours, with less oversight, but they’re scalable and could help give AWS (Amazon Web Services) the much-needed boost it needs to get its growth rate heating up again, especially as its hyperscaler rivals really start to put their foot on the growth gas. 

It’s still early in the agent race, but Amazon’s looking like an early leader

Though it’s still early days for agents, Kiro, the AWS Security Agent, and the DevOps agent might transform coding, security engineering, and virtual ops for good. To put it simply, the trio of frontier agents holds a profound amount of promise. And if enterprise adoption kicks into high gear, perhaps it’s time to give shares of Amazon the benefit of the doubt after a market-lagging year.

Though it’s early in the game, the company sees its frontier agents as “extensions of teams,” which, I think, could have significant implications on the labor market over the next few years, especially as these agents get even better, run for longer, and scale even faster.

It’s a big, aggressive splash into the AI agent race, to say the least, and it might not yet be fully appreciated by investors quite yet.

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

Baby Boomers Are Bucking This Retirement Norm
David Beren |

Baby Boomers Are Bucking This Retirement Norm
This Is How Many Americans Have Socked Away At Least $500K for Their Retirement Years
David Beren |

This Is How Many Americans Have Socked Away At Least $500K for Their Retirement Years

Continue Reading

Will Amazon or Meta Be Next to Hit a $4 Trillion Market Cap?
Joey Frenette |

Will Amazon or Meta Be Next to Hit a $4 Trillion Market Cap?

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock was the first-ever company to hit a $4 trillion market cap. As the GPU colossus looks to…
These Chinese Internet Stocks are Worth Owning Amid AI Boom
Joey Frenette |

These Chinese Internet Stocks are Worth Owning Amid AI Boom

America is in the lead in the AI race, at least for now. But with Jensen Huang recently saying things…
2 Emerging Tech Stocks for Growth-Minded Investors
Joey Frenette |

2 Emerging Tech Stocks for Growth-Minded Investors

It’s fine to stay heavily invested in some of the mega-cap tech titans that are now quite well represented at…
OpenAI Could Start Using Amazon Chips. Time to Buy Amazon?
Joey Frenette |

OpenAI Could Start Using Amazon Chips. Time to Buy Amazon?

Just when you thought the circular dealmaking across the AI scene couldn’t pick up any more traction, news breaks that…
Nvidia’s New Tech Links AI Chips to Quantum Computers—Time to Buy?
Joey Frenette |

Nvidia’s New Tech Links AI Chips to Quantum Computers—Time to Buy?

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) may not be a quantum computing innovator, but CEO Jensen Huang, a man some consider the godfather of…
I have money to invest and this is how I am ranking the Magnificent 7
Joey Frenette |

I have money to invest and this is how I am ranking the Magnificent 7

The Magnificent Seven are under an increasing amount of pressure, with Trump tariff worries going into overdrive. Undoubtedly, the market…
AI Agents are Here and These Stocks Stand to Profit
Joey Frenette |

AI Agents are Here and These Stocks Stand to Profit

As the AI ascendency moves further into the new year, new themes, surprises, breakthroughs, and perhaps market-moving shockers, like China’s…
Billionaire Bill Ackman Just Bought This Stock
Joey Frenette |

Billionaire Bill Ackman Just Bought This Stock

Bill Ackman, Billionaire investor and founder of Pershing Square Holdings, has had quite the busy 2025, making some notable buys…
This Bill Ackman Bet is a Terrific Year-end Breakout Candidate
Joey Frenette |

This Bill Ackman Bet is a Terrific Year-end Breakout Candidate

Bill Ackman, the legendary investor running things over at Pershing Square Holdings Capital, has made some remarkable moves this year.…

Top Gaining Stocks

NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 173,952,458
+$5.52
+3.01%
$189.21
Freeport-McMoRan
FCX Vol: 14,142,772
+$1.26
+2.49%
$51.90
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 28,174,259
+$7.87
+2.30%
$349.32
Jabil
JBL Vol: 1,103,214
+$5.29
+2.30%
$235.07
EQT
EQT Vol: 6,385,053
+$1.02
+1.91%
$54.52

Top Losing Stocks

Moderna
MRNA Vol: 11,917,693
-$2.61
7.48%
$32.29
First Solar
FSLR Vol: 3,866,291
-$15.20
5.34%
$269.39
Norwegian Cruise Line
NCLH Vol: 13,641,127
-$1.16
4.78%
$23.11
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 5,419,951
-$1.28
3.82%
$32.22
Paycom Software
PAYC Vol: 707,456
-$5.79
3.50%
$159.63