S&P 500
6,915.80
-0.03%
Dow Jones
48,479.20
-0.01%
Nasdaq 100
25,621.60
-0.03%
Russell 2000
2,543.84
+0.03%
FTSE 100
9,900.60
+0.10%
Nikkei 225
50,643.80
+0.01%

Investing

Elon Musk’s Net Worth Up $215 Billion in 2025

24/7 Wall St. Key Points

  • Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s net worth is up sharply this year to at least $647 billion.
  • There is speculation that his net worth could top $1 trillion.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Douglas A. McIntyre Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Elon Musk’s Net Worth Up $215 Billion in 2025

© Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc / Getty Images

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s net worth is up by $215 billion this year to $647 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That increase is almost as much as the total net worth of the sixth-richest man in the world. That is, Mark Zuckerberg, who is the founder and CEO of Meta, has a net worth of $234 billion. Another estimate from Forbes puts Musk’s net worth above $700 billion. The measurements from the two sources rarely match exactly.

There are several reasons for the Musk wealth increase. There is speculation that Musk’s net worth will top $1 trillion when SpaceX, which he founded and of which he is the largest shareholder, goes public next year with an estimated valuation of $800 billion or more. His exact ownership is 43%. However, his voting share is 79%.

Tesla’s stock is up 21% this year. Its market cap is $1.63 trillion. Musk owns over 15% of Tesla, and a new pay package could take that figure much higher. A fight in the courts over a stock award turned out to be in Musk’s favor two days ago. The package was worth $139 billion. (One argument that Musk’s net worth is lower than most estimates is that the eventual stock option values cannot be valued on the day they are given.) Musk also has a pay package worth about $1 trillion, but he has 10 years of hurdles to clear before he makes that.

xAI is a merger of social media company X and xAI, one of the world’s largest artificial intelligence companies. At the time of the transaction, in March, X was valued at $33 billion ($45 billion, less its $12 billion in debt) and xAI at $80 billion. By some estimates, Musk owns about half of xAI, which is in a race with OpenAI and the AI arms of several public companies, including Alphabet.

The reason the Bloomberg figure can only be an estimate is that the value of private companies is hard to peg.

Rising From the Ashes

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Musk’s increase in net worth is something of a phoenix rising from the ashes. Tesla stock dropped from just below $400 a share at the start of 2025 to $220 in April. Musk’s rocky relationship with President Trump and a decline in Tesla sales were blamed for that. However, the shares have recovered to over $485 apiece.

Furthermore, Musk has said Tesla is much closer to having a fully autonomous vehicle. If these cars go on sale to the general public, Musk’s net worth is likely to soar again.

Tesla Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025–2030

 

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

Baby Boomers Are Bucking This Retirement Norm
David Beren |

Baby Boomers Are Bucking This Retirement Norm
This Is How Many Americans Have Socked Away At Least $500K for Their Retirement Years
David Beren |

This Is How Many Americans Have Socked Away At Least $500K for Their Retirement Years

Continue Reading

Elon Musk’s Net Worth on Its Way to $1 Trillion
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Elon Musk’s Net Worth on Its Way to $1 Trillion

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is the first person with a net worth of more than $600 billion. His net worth…
Michael Burry Attacks Tesla Valuation
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Michael Burry Attacks Tesla Valuation

Famed investor Michael Burry believes Tesla is ridiculously overvalued. He also criticized CEO Elon Musk's $1 trillion compensation package.
Elon Musk Lost $60 Billion, Still World’s Richest Man
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Elon Musk Lost $60 Billion, Still World’s Richest Man

Elon Musk’s net worth has dropped $60 billion this year. However, he is still the world’s richest man according to…
Elon Musk’s Net Worth Plunges $17 Billion on Tesla Trouble
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Elon Musk’s Net Worth Plunges $17 Billion on Tesla Trouble

Tesla's annual unit sales dropped for the first time in its history. The stock pulled back, reducing Elon Musk's net…
Musk’s Net Worth Drops Below $400 Billion for First Time in 2025
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Musk’s Net Worth Drops Below $400 Billion for First Time in 2025

Elon Musk’s net worth fell below $400 billion for the first time in 2025. His bid to acquire the world's…
Elon Musk’s Wealth Plunges $75 Billion
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Elon Musk’s Wealth Plunges $75 Billion

Elon Musk’s net worth has fallen by $75 billion so far this year. That is largely due to a drop…
Elon Musk’s Net Worth Down $100 Billion
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Elon Musk’s Net Worth Down $100 Billion

So far in 2025, Elon Musk’s net worth has dropped by $98 billion. Even so, he remains the richest man…
Tesla Worth More Than World’s Big Car Companies Combined
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Tesla Worth More Than World’s Big Car Companies Combined

Tesla is the 10th most valuable company in the world. But is the EV maker really worth more than a…
Elon Musk’s Fortune Rises $16 Billion
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Elon Musk’s Fortune Rises $16 Billion

Elon Musk’s net worth has risen $16 billion this year to $449 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. That…

Top Gaining Stocks

NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 173,952,458
+$5.52
+3.01%
$189.21
Freeport-McMoRan
FCX Vol: 14,142,772
+$1.26
+2.49%
$51.90
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 28,174,259
+$7.87
+2.30%
$349.32
Jabil
JBL Vol: 1,103,214
+$5.29
+2.30%
$235.07
EQT
EQT Vol: 6,385,053
+$1.02
+1.91%
$54.52

Top Losing Stocks

Moderna
MRNA Vol: 11,917,693
-$2.61
7.48%
$32.29
First Solar
FSLR Vol: 3,866,291
-$15.20
5.34%
$269.39
Norwegian Cruise Line
NCLH Vol: 13,641,127
-$1.16
4.78%
$23.11
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 5,419,951
-$1.28
3.82%
$32.22
Paycom Software
PAYC Vol: 707,456
-$5.79
3.50%
$159.63