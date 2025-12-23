Elon Musk’s Net Worth Up $215 Billion in 2025

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s net worth is up by $215 billion this year to $647 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That increase is almost as much as the total net worth of the sixth-richest man in the world. That is, Mark Zuckerberg, who is the founder and CEO of Meta, has a net worth of $234 billion. Another estimate from Forbes puts Musk’s net worth above $700 billion. The measurements from the two sources rarely match exactly.

There are several reasons for the Musk wealth increase. There is speculation that Musk’s net worth will top $1 trillion when SpaceX, which he founded and of which he is the largest shareholder, goes public next year with an estimated valuation of $800 billion or more. His exact ownership is 43%. However, his voting share is 79%.

Tesla’s stock is up 21% this year. Its market cap is $1.63 trillion. Musk owns over 15% of Tesla, and a new pay package could take that figure much higher. A fight in the courts over a stock award turned out to be in Musk’s favor two days ago. The package was worth $139 billion. (One argument that Musk’s net worth is lower than most estimates is that the eventual stock option values cannot be valued on the day they are given.) Musk also has a pay package worth about $1 trillion, but he has 10 years of hurdles to clear before he makes that.

xAI is a merger of social media company X and xAI, one of the world’s largest artificial intelligence companies. At the time of the transaction, in March, X was valued at $33 billion ($45 billion, less its $12 billion in debt) and xAI at $80 billion. By some estimates, Musk owns about half of xAI, which is in a race with OpenAI and the AI arms of several public companies, including Alphabet.

The reason the Bloomberg figure can only be an estimate is that the value of private companies is hard to peg.

Rising From the Ashes

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Musk’s increase in net worth is something of a phoenix rising from the ashes. Tesla stock dropped from just below $400 a share at the start of 2025 to $220 in April. Musk’s rocky relationship with President Trump and a decline in Tesla sales were blamed for that. However, the shares have recovered to over $485 apiece.

Furthermore, Musk has said Tesla is much closer to having a fully autonomous vehicle. If these cars go on sale to the general public, Musk’s net worth is likely to soar again.

Tesla Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025–2030