Consumer Fear and Tariffs: Why Powell’s Stock Market Valuation Warning is More Dire Now

When Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in September 2025 that stock valuations were “on the high side,” there is no question that it raised a good number of eyebrows. The same can be said when he indicated that investors should be prepared for lower returns ahead. At the time, the markets largely shrugged off the comment, and the S&P 500 has continued to climb since, thanks to artificial intelligence optimism and strong corporate earnings.

This said, what feels like it was once just standard Fed caution in September has become a little more serious as we move into the last half of December. The country’s current aggressive trade tariff policies have introduced what is easily described as meaningful economic uncertainty, and consumer sentiment has collapsed to levels not seen since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This combination of rich valuations, trade wars, and cratering consumer confidence has created a risk profile that should, at the very least, give investors pause. Powell’s warnings weren’t necessarily wrong, just a bit early, and it’s now shifted from being a cautionary statement to something a bit more dire.

Powell’s September Warning on Rich Stock Valuations

When Powell spoke in September 2025, his message was pretty straightforward in that stock prices had run far ahead of historical norms, and that investors shouldn’t expect to see the same kind of powerhouse returns they had gotten used to in 2025 carry into the future. By several measures, equity prices were “fairly highly valued,” with a small number of mega-cap technology stocks accounting for almost 40% of the total index value, a number that surpasses the levels of the 1999 dot-com bubble.

Also of note is that in September, the S&P 500’s forward P/E ratio hovered around 21, above the long-term average of 16. Thankfully, Powell wasn’t predicting any kind of immediate market crash, but he was simply stating what the data was clearly showing: the “margin of safety” for investors felt dangerously thin. Historically, such elevated valuations had been a reliable predictor of flat or negative returns in the following decade.

Again, there is an emphasis that markets largely ignored Powell’s September comments, with October and November continuing to notch record market highs. Big valuations can be manageable when fundamentals are strong, but they can also just as easily become a liability if the situation turns and growth begins to slow or market uncertainty begins to increase.

Economic Instability: The Compounding Risk from Tariffs

As the president’s tariff policies have moved from campaign rhetoric to destabilizing economic reality, the administration continues to implement and threaten tariffs on countries around the world, alongside additional tariffs on Chinese imports. Even with the stated goal of protecting American jobs, the immediate effect of these threats has been one of widespread economic disruption.

Tariffs raise prices for both companies and consumers, with Goldman Sachs showing that U.S. businesses and households are collectively paying 82% of these duties. This reignites inflation concerns just as the Fed was gaining more confidence in price stability. Lower margins weaken the earnings support for current stock prices, making the already rich valuations even harder to justify.

To be clear, the uncertainty around these policies is almost worse than the duties themselves. Businesses cannot plan long-term capital investments when trade rules are changing weekly, leading to delayed expansion and slower hiring. Recent manufacturing surveys already show orders have been declining for nine straight months, signaling that the solid growth assumed during Powell’s September warning is rapidly deteriorating.

Consumer Crisis: Second-Lowest Sentiment in History

Arguably, the most alarming confirmation of shaky economic ground arrived in November when the Consumer Sentiment Index crashed to its second-lowest measurement in history. Reaching a surprising 50.4, the reading was significantly worse than the 54.2 economists had expected. This isn’t just statistical noise that can be ignored, it’s a clear signal that the average American is deeply concerned about their personal finances and business conditions.

The sentiment collapse is largely driven by specific fears around jobs and prices as consumers continue to see headlines about corporate restructuring (think layoffs) and hiring freezes while simultaneously feeling the weight of heavy prices at the grocery and elsewhere. Approximately 71% of households now expect unemployment to rise in 2026, a trend that has historically preceded less-than-positive outcomes for the labor market.

This data matters for stock valuation as consumer spending drives roughly 70% of US economic activity. When consumer sentiment takes a dive, retail sales often follow, as seen in the revised holiday shopping forecasts that have been popping up for this holiday season. For a stock market trading at 23 times forward earnings, there is a major disconnect between record-high share prices and record-low consumer confidence.

Overly Optimistic? Questioning Wall Street’s 20% S&P 500 Forecast

Despite what feels like a dire situation, there is a glaring disconnect between the data and Wall Street’s consensus. Overall, there are forecasts indicating that 2026 still calls for a 15% to 20% increase in the S&P 500 with targets as high as 8,100. This optimism assumes that AI spending will magically offset tariff disruptions and that consumer spending will remain resilient despite record levels of pessimism.

Every single one of these assumptions is growing increasingly questionable, and earnings growth is more likely to decelerate as corporate margins continue to be squeezed by higher input costs and weaker pricing power. Historical data also shows that when the Shiller CAPE ratio exceeds 39, as it has recently, the index typically declines by 4% in the following year and as much as 30% in the following three years.

The risk for today’s investor is that Wall Street’s 20% forecast is built on what can only be described as a perfect scenario that ignores mounting evidence of an economic slowdown. If the AI narrative loses momentum or if job market concerns trigger a bigger retreat in spending, the S&P 500 has no cushion to protect itself against a major drawdown. In this environment, trying to chase aggressive growth targets is less a strategy and more of a gamble against historical precedent.

While this doesn’t mean that investors should make a move to an all-cash portfolio, it does require some recognition around the risk/reward of being heavily invested and how this equation has shifted. The smart move is to prioritize portfolio durability by increasing allocations to dividend-paying stocks and high-quality bonds that can weather volatility.